Heyward, Knick & Frantz qualify for state

KETTERING — Three Northmont wrestlers battled their way through a field of tough competition at the district tournament at Kettering’s Trent Arena on Friday and Saturday to qualify for the upcoming state tournament in Columbus, set for Thursday through Saturday.

Senior Bryan Heyward placed 2nd in the 220 pound weight class; junior Andrew Knick placed 2nd in the 145 pound weight class and junior Seth Frantz placed third at heavyweight.

Heyward (39-7) will face freshman Riley Ucker (39-11) of Dublin Coffman on mat nine in the first round at state.

Knick (41-6) will face senior Brady Pethtel (30-7) of Lewis Center Olentangy on mat 10 in the first round at state.

Frantz (42-6) will face senior Jack Roesch (35-4) of Avon on a mat to be determined in the first round in Columbus.

Heyward opened the district tournament by scoring a 6-2 decision over LaVeall Trimble of Cincinnati St. Xavier. Heyward next scored a 14-6 major decision over Tripp Johnson of Springboro. In the semifinal match Heyward won a hard fought 3-2 decision in overtime against Brandon Smith of Fairfield.

In the championship match Heyward lost by a fall (3:25) to senior Joe Wahl (42-3) of West Clermont to place second overall.

Knick opened the district tourney by scoring a decisive 24-9 technical fall over Dylan Deck of Hamilton. Knick won by a fall in 5:43 against Parker Bell of Springboro and went on to score a 9-5 decision in overtime against senior Jacob Bernhardt of Harrison in the semifinal match.

In the championship match Knick lost by major decision 16-5 to senior Christopher Donathan (48-3) of Mason.

Frantz began his journey to state by defeating senior Gavin Murphy (26-12) of Fairborn by a fall in 3:00. In his next match Frantz lost by a fall (5:28) to senior Robert Brown (29-8) of LaSalle.

That put Frantz into the consolation bracket where he won his first match due to a disqualification. Frantz then won by a fall in 3:20 against junior Rowan Tolbert of Elder (19-5). Frantz advanced to win by a fall in 1:51 against junior Ace Ehrenschwender (22-7) of Colerain.

Frantz secured third place overall by scoring a 3-2 decision over senior Robert Brown (31-8) of LaSalle.

“With having only 14 kids on the team this year it is amazing to have three qualify for state,” said Northmont coach Scott Newburg. “When you have five make it to district it is a testament to our kids’ hard work to see three advance and for us to place seventh in district. We always stress conditioning and we had two semifinal matches that went into overtime and we won both of them. Everyone contributed and having three out of five qualify for state is probably the best ratio of all the teams at district.”

