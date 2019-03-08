Knick still in contention at state tournament

COLUMBUS — As of late Friday afternoon Northmont has seen two of its three state qualifiers eliminated from the state wrestling tournament.

Andrew Knick (145 pounds) was still in contention for a third place finish. Knick (41-6 record) opened the tournament with a 5-2 decision over Brady Pethlel of Lewis Center Olentangy. He then suffered a 16-3 loss by major decision to Bryce Andonian (33-1 overall) of Lakewood St. Edward.

That put Knick into the consolation bracket where he scored a 6-4 decision over Tommy Sear of Avon. His next match will be against Damai Heard (41-11 overall) of Cincinnati LaSalle in the consolation quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Bryan Heyward (220 pounds) won his first match of the tournament with an 8-5 decision over Riley Ucker of Dublin Coffman. Heyward then lost by a fall in 1:41 to Josh Bever of Ashland who improved to 51-1 overall.

In the consolation bracket Heyward lost a close 5-4 decision to Ethan Smegal (40-6) of Marysville to end his 2018-2019 senior season with an overall record of 40-9.

Heavyweight Seth Frantz, a junior, lost his first match at state by a fall in 1:19 to Jack Roesch (36-4) of Avon. In the consolation bracket Frantz lost by a fall in 0:59 to Daniel Bucknavich (44-2) of Grafton Midview. Frantz ends his junior season with an overall record of 42-8.

Photo by Tom Slentz