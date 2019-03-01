Northmont Rotary names Athletes of Month

CLAYTON — Bryan Heyward, a senior member of Northmont’s varsity wrestling team, was recently selected as one of the Northmont Rotary Club’s Athletes of the Month for the month of February.

In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the wrestling mat, Heyward makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student. The Sports Medicine Center at Miami Valley Hospital North co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

Hailey Jenkins was also recently honored as one of the Athletes of the Month for the Month of February by the Northmont Rotary. Jenkins is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls gymnastics team.

The award recognizes Jenkins’s contributions in the gym, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local area.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Bryan Heyward is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_Heyward_AOM.jpg Bryan Heyward is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. Contributed photo Northmont Team Physician Dr. Mike Barrow presenting the Athlete of the Month award to Hailey Jenkins. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_Jenkins_AOM.jpg Northmont Team Physician Dr. Mike Barrow presenting the Athlete of the Month award to Hailey Jenkins. Contributed photo

Bryan Heyward & Hailey Jenkins recognized for athletics/academics

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

