Northmont Rotary names Athletes of Month

CLAYTON — Bryan Heyward, a senior member of Northmont’s varsity wrestling team, was recently selected as one of the Northmont Rotary Club’s Athletes of the Month for the month of February.
In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the wrestling mat, Heyward makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student. The Sports Medicine Center at Miami Valley Hospital North co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.
Hailey Jenkins was also recently honored as one of the Athletes of the Month for the Month of February by the Northmont Rotary. Jenkins is a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls gymnastics team.
The award recognizes Jenkins’s contributions in the gym, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local area.
The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.
Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.