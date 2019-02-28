Gymnastics team places 13th at district

LIBERTY TWP. — The Northmont High School girls gymnastics team finished the season at the District Championships on Saturday, February 23 at Lakota East High School.

http://bit.ly/2HdZ3BF

Northmont finished in 13th place out of 25 schools. They had a team score of 105.975 which was not their best for the season but they worked hard and were up against a lot of tough competition.

Seniors Hailey Jenkins and Hailea Tucker were award the Four-Year Senior Award. Jenkins was also awarded the Academic All-Ohio award, and Sophomore Taylor Pendleton was awarded the All-District Sportsmanship Award.

Jenkins and Tucker will be missed and have enjoyed their time competing and training with all of their current and former teammates over the past four years.

The rest of the team are excited for next year’s season and are looking forward to learning new skills and increased scores. The gymnastics team is always looking for new girls who are willing to work hard, have fun, and enjoy the sport of gymnastics.

District Highlights:

Maddie Stucki scored 8.2 on vault and 8.025 on floor

Taylor Pendleton scored 7.0 on vault

Hailey Jenkins scored 7.0 on vault

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/nmontgymthumbnail.gif