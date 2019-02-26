Elks’ hot shooting knocks T-Bolts out

TROTWOOD — Centerville jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led 25-12 by the end of the first quarter and 48-24 at halftime as the Elks went on to post a 79-45 victory Tuesday over Northmont in the boys Division I sectional quarterfinal at Trotwood-Madison High School.

The Elks shot a blistering 61 percent from the floor and 57 percent from 3-point range to secure the runaway victory. Northmont struggled on offense shooting only 29 percent. All but one Centerville player managed to score as Elks coach Brook Cupps emptied his bench.

Senior guard Matt Pearce paced the Elks attack with 14 points with junior center Mo Njie scoring 12 and senior guard Jason Sneed 10. Northmont was led by senior guard Danny Lewis with 15 and junior Justin Golson with 14.

“Justin Golson was up to the challenge and played one of his best games of the year,” said Northmont coach Shane Kincer. “When a team shoots 61 percent against you, you’re going to struggle to win. It seemed like every shot they put up they made tonight. Danny Lewis was our engine all year but we just didn’t have enough talent to go with him to help him go out the right way. We are really going to miss him and the rest of the seniors as we move forward. We are graduating a bunch of good guys.”

Graduating seniors include Lewis, Miles Johnson, Di’talian Rayford, Isaiah Baldwin, Ifeanyi Nwanoro and Corey Gay.

“Golson is a junior and I just got done in the locker room telling him that the torch just got passed to him and that he has to be the guy that takes off and leads this program to where we are going to go in the future,” Kincer added. “Filling Lewis’s shoes is going to be a hard task. We are going to miss him, that’s for sure.”

Lewis averaged 17.5 points per game to finish as the ninth leading scorer in the Greater Western Ohio Conference this year with 75 assists and 57 steals.

With 6-foot-9 Njie dominating the inside while guards Pearce, Sneed, Ryan Marchal, Kaleb Mitchell and Davis Mumaw running wild on the perimeter Northmont had little hope of containing Centerville’s offense.

With the victory Centerville advances to face Xenia on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison. Xenia defeated Miamisburg in overtime 76-74 in the earlier game Tuesday with senior guard Samari Curtis scoring 48 points for the Buccaneers.

Centerville improved to 19-5 overall while Northmont ends its season at 7-16.

NMT 12 24 34 45 – 45

CEN 25 48 67 79 – 79

Northmont: Miles Johnson 1-0-2, Danny Lewis 5-5-15, Di’talian Rayford 1-0-2, Patrick Ivory 3-1-7, Justin Golson 6-2-14, Ifeanyi Nwanoro 1-3-5. Totals: 17-11-45.

Centerville: Ryan Marchal 3-0-7, Corey Burnette 1-0-2, Matt Pearce 6-0-14, Mo Njie 6-0-12, Kebba Archimalo 1-0-2, Ryan Ballard 2-0-5, Jason Sneed 5-0-10, Kaleb Mitchell 3-3-9, Tim Ankenbauer 0-2-2, Davis Mumaw 2-0-6, Andre Zimmerman 1-0-2, Drew Thompson 1-0-3, T. House 1-0-2, T. Johnson 1-0-2. Totals: 33-5-79.

3-point goals: Northmont 0; Centerville 8 (Mumaw 2, Pearce 2, Marchal, Ballard, Thompson, House).

Records: Northmont 7-16, Centerville 19-5.

Danny Lewis drives past Centerville defender Jason Sneed. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_DannyLewis-4.jpg Danny Lewis drives past Centerville defender Jason Sneed. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Justin Golson drives the baseline past Kebba Archimalo as Northmont coach Shane Kincer looks on. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_JustinGolson-1.jpg Justin Golson drives the baseline past Kebba Archimalo as Northmont coach Shane Kincer looks on. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Corey Gay puts up a shot during the second half against Centerville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_CoreyGay-1.jpg Corey Gay puts up a shot during the second half against Centerville. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Di’talian Rayford looks to make a pass inside as Kaleb Mitchell applies defensive pressure. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_DitalianRayford-1.jpg Di’talian Rayford looks to make a pass inside as Kaleb Mitchell applies defensive pressure. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

