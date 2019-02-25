Champen helps Kent place third in MAC

KENT — Sophomore Jake Wickey repeated as the individual champion in the weight throw to pick up Kent State’s first victory on the first day of the MAC Indoor Track and Field Championship Friday (Feb. 22) at the Kent State Field House.

Wickey entered the competition as the third seed, looking to defend his 2018 title in the weight throw. He threw for a career-best mark of 67 feet, 8 inches which ranks fifth in Kent State’s indoor records.

On the men’s side, five additional athletes and the distance medley relay team tallied points for the Flashes on the first day. Senior Samory Fraga finished second in the long jump, leaping 25 feet, 2.75 inches for eight points, while junior Christian Champen, a graduate of Northmont High School, came in sixth reaching 23 feet, 3.25 inches for one point.

The men’s distance medley relay team, consisting of sophomores Justin Prack and Jonny Lukins and junior Kole Johnson, and senior Kevin Jones, picked up fourth place with a time of 10:30.24.

Freshman Alex Stamper finished fifth in the 5,000-meter with a time of 14:51.13, and junior Clark Bookman followed in sixth with a time of 14:59.61. Junior Trevor Detillion added a point with a sixth-place finish in the weight throw, reaching a mark of 58 feet, 5.25 inches.

Through the first four events of the heptathlon, redshirt junior TJ Lawson leads with 3,224 points. The 2018 All-American topped the competition in the shot put (47 feet, 5.25 inches) and tied for the top mark in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 9 inches. He came in second to teammate Devin Snowden (currently in fifth place with 2,946 points) in the 60-meter with a time of 7.17 and third in the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 7 inches. Sophomore Jacob Mally also stands in fourth place with 2,966 points.

On the women’s side, three individual athletes and the distance medley relay team tallied points for the Flashes. Junior Maria Horrigan finished fourth in the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 6.75 inches while sophomore Ally Thompson reached 12 feet, .75 inches for seventh place.

Sophomore Sarena Choi tallied two points with a seventh-place finish in the long jump, leaping 18 feet, 2.50 inches. The distance medley relay team of junior Rachel Banks, senior Irene Skinner, senior Sarah Pack and sophomore Maddie Dunlap finished seventh with a time of 12:02.88.

Freshman Asa Hodrick was named Mid-American Conference Men’s Freshman Track Performer of the Year and redshirt junior TJ Lawson was crowned the individual MAC Champion in the heptathlon on the final day of the Indoor Track and Field Mid-American Conference Championship Saturday (Feb. 23) afternoon. Junior Nicole Yeargin picked up the women’s only individual title in the 200-meter dash, setting a new Kent State indoor record. As a team, the men finished in third place with 106.50 points while the women came in sixth with 56.50 points.

Hodrick, named MAC Men’s Freshman Track Performer of the Year, finished third in the 200-meter with a time of 21.26 and fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.88. His time in the 60-meter preliminary race Friday (6.84) ranks fifth in Kent State’s record books.

Lawson was named the 2019 MAC Champion in the heptathlon with 5,427 points. Leading the competition coming into the day, the Stow, Ohio native added first-place finishes in the pole vault (15 feet, 5 inches) and the 1,000-meter (2:49.25) on Saturday to earn the crown.

Yeargin picked up Kent State’s lone individual title on the women’s side in the 200-meter with a Kent State indoor record time of 23.66. The junior broke her own program record of 23.75, set Friday (Feb. 22) in the preliminary race to qualify for today’s race. She also added a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter (1:02.21) and competed as part of the 4×400-meter relay team.

On the men’s side, 16 additional athletes and the 4×400 relay team contributed points on the second day, including five athletes that finished in the top-3.

In the heptathlon, sophomore Jacob Mally finished in second place, tallying 5,388 points and junior Devin Snowden followed in sixth with a career-best 4,929 points. Senior Craig Stevens, Jr. added a second-place finish in the triple jump, leaping 52 feet, 2 inches while sophomore Anthony Milliner came in third with a mark of 50 feet, 10 inches. Senior Brandon Harris picked up a second-place medal in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.85.

Rounding out the men’s top-3 finisher, junior Christian Champen reached 16 feet, 7.25 inches to finish third in the pole vault.

On the women’s side, five additional athletes and the 4×400-meter relay team tallied points on the final day of competition. Junior Rachel Banks picked up a second-place finish in the 800-meter with a career-best time of 2:10.16.

The 4×400-meter relay team, comprised of Irene Skinner, Mi’Angel Daniels, Rachel Banks, and Nicole Yeargin, finished in fifth place with a time of 3:45.08. Daniels also finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.58.

Kent State grabbed fourth and fifth place in the shot put as freshman Gabby Bailey reached a mark of 49 feet, 5.75 inches and sophomore Grace Tennant reached 49 feet, 0.25 inches Senior Talia Falco finished fifth in the triple jump, reaching 39 feet, 10.50 inches.

The following athletes were awarded All-MAC honors:

First Team:

Junior Nicole Yeargin (200-meter)

Sophomore Jake Wickey (weight throw)

Redshirt Junior TJ Lawson (heptathlon)

Second Team:

Redshirt Sophomore Rachel Banks (800-meter)

Senior Brandon Harris (60-meter)

Senior Samory Fraga (long jump)

Sophomore Jacob Mally (heptathlon)

Senior Craig Stevens, Jr. (triple jump)

Northmont grad places 3rd in pole vault, 6th in long jump