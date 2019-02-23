Northmont and Wayne wrestlers advance

CENTERVILLE — Wrestlers from across Southwest Ohio squared off for the first day of the Division I sectional tournament Friday at Centerville High School.

The competition was fierce as wrestlers vied to earn a berth to the upcoming district tournament. Only the top four wrestlers in each weight class would advance to district with the fifth place finishers qualifying as alternates.

Northmont had five qualify for district while Wayne had four advance; three in the top four spots of their weight class and one as an alternate.

In the opening rounds Northmont (Centerville 2 bracket) and Wayne (Centerville 1) wrestlers had the following results.

At 106 pounds Wayne’s Sonny Nguyen had two byes before losing by a fall in 1:52 to Colton Baker of Talawanda. In the consolation bracket Nguyen’s tournament run ended when he lost by forfeit to Chris Martin of Fairborn.

Miles Moyer (132 pounds) of Northmont lost his first match by a fall in 1:34 to Logan Brown of Centerville. In the consolation bracket Moyer scored an 8-6 decision over Cole Gintert of Little Miami and an 8-5 decision over Ben Whatley of Lakota West. That placed in him into position to face Desmond Diggs of Xenia to battle for third place. Diggs scored a 6-3 decision to take third place but both Diggs and Moyer qualified for district.

Ozzhan Makhmudov (138 pounds) of Wayne lost by a fall in 57 seconds to Mason Kleinberg of Springboro. In consolation action Makhmudov also lost by a fall in 1:48 to Grant Middleton of Miamisburg to end his tournament run.

Christian Powell (138 pounds) of Northmont lost by a fall in 1:45 to Cyle Wells of Tecumseh in his first match. In consolation Powell was eliminated from the tournament when he dropped a 12-0 major decision to Riley Meek of Lakota West.

After an opening round bye Andrew Knick (145 pounds) of Northmont scored a 23-10 major decision over Joseph Campbell of Tecumseh. Knick then scored a 3-1 decision over Avery Bair of Centerville to head to the championship match against Jackson Leahy of Lakota East. Nick scored a 12-4 major decision to win the 145 weight class title. Both wrestlers advance to district.

Also at 145 pounds Mason Lawson of Wayne lost a close 7-5 decision to Blake Brown of Springfield. In the consolation bracket Lawson won by a fall in 4:33 over Joe Cusick of Troy. Lawson went on to drop a 9-4 decision to Nolan Boyle of Edgewood to put Lawson into the battle for fifth place vs. Brown of Springfield. Lawson avenged his earlier two point loss by pinning Brown in 4:12 taking fifth place and earned a berth to the district tournament as an alternate.

Northmont’s James Wilson (152 pounds) lost by major decision 14-3 to Alex Hobbs of Little Miami. In consolation Wilson lost a 9-5 decision to Jamie Tommer of Lakota West to end his tournament run.

Also at 152 pounds Demetries McFadden of Wayne lost by a fall in 17 seconds to Jestin Love of Butler. In consolation McFadden lost by a fall in 35 seconds to Peyton Robinson of Fairborn to end his tournament run.

Wayne’s Jaden Hardrick (160 pounds), after a first round bye, won by a fall in 1:51 vs. Micael Marcum of Belmont. Hardrick went on to score a 7-4 decision over Will Coffield of Springboro to advance to the championship match vs. Sean Mondello of Talawanda. Hardrick scored a 14-8 decision over Mondello to earn the 160 pound championship. Both advance to district.

In his first match Jackson Clark (160 pounds) of Northmont lost by a fall in 1:40 to Alec Hall of Tecumseh. In the consolation rounds Clark lost by a fall in 1:21 to Breydan Theis of Tecumseh to end his tournament run.

Karam Abuhelal (170 pounds) of Wayne had a first round bye before losing by a fall in 40 seconds to Jacob Stamcoff of Springboro. In consolation action Abuhelal lost by a fall in 3:37 to Joe Solomon of Butler to end his tournament run.

Tyler Stevens (182 pounds) of Wayne had a pair of byes before losing by a fall in 4:38 to Parker Smith of Springboro. In consolation Stevens won by a fall in 43 seconds over Kaleb Cooper of Edgewood to advance to face Clayton Detherage of Talawanda in the battle for third place. Detherage scored a 7-2 decision to take third place. Both Detherage and Stevens advance to district.

Northmont’s Billy Mengerink (182 pounds) lost his first match by a fall in 2:48 to Zeke Cook of Stebbins. In consolation Mengerink won by a fall in 2:32 over Eli Knollman of Lakota West. Mengerink then lost by a fall in 25 seconds to Jonathan Bruder of Centerville. That placed Mengerink up against Tavier Lugo Flowers of Lakota East for the battle for fifth place. Lugo Flowers scored a pin over Mengerink in 30 seconds to qualify to district as an alternate.

Phil Tracey (195 pounds) of Northmont, after an opening round bye, won his first match by a fall in 3:13 over Josef Schlade of Centerville. Tracey went on to win by a fall in 3:12 over Aydyn Ibragimov of Stebbins to put him into the championship match vs. Austin Stevenson of Beavercreek. In the title bout Stevenson won a hard-fought 9-7 decision to take the weight class title. Both wrestlers advance to district.

Northmont’s Bryan Heyward (220 pounds) won the 100th match of his career by a fall in 1:10 vs. Julian Ramirez of Stebbins. Heyward went on to score a 13-0 major decision over Dylan McFaddin of Middletown to advance to the championship match vs. Bradley Smith of Beavercreek. Heyward fought hard to score a 3-2 decision over Smith to secure the 220 pound title. Both advance to district.

Northmont heavyweight Seth Frantz won by a fall in 5:11 vs. William Fenton of Lakota West and also won by a fall in 2:50 vs. Aaron Sharp of Lakota East. That put Franz into the championship match vs. Peyton Bartley of Xenia. Frantz scored a 5-3 decision over Bartley to win the heavyweight title as both advance to district.

Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla, who entered the sectional with a perfect 33-0 record, opened the tournament by defeating Cole Beck of Miamisburg by a fall in one minute. Padilla also won by a fall in 1:28 vs. Ethan Freed of Troy. Padilla then won by a fall in 1:10 vs. Lance Reaves-Hicks of Piqua to earn a berth to the championship match where he will face Wade Humphrey of Springboro.

Padilla made quick work of Humphrey, pinning him in 50 seconds to earn the heavyweight title.

Centerville 1

Team Scores

Butler 230.5

Springboro 223.5

Fairmont 205.0

Ridgewood 132.0

Fairborn 97.0

Miamisburg 84.0

Wayne 75.0

Springfield 64.0

Troy 64.0

Talawanda 63.0

Pique 44.0

Belmont 0.0

Centerville 2

Team Scores

Beavercreek 238.5

Centerville 216.0

Lakota East 190.5

Tecumseh 136.0

Northmont 114.0

Stebbins 103.5

Little Miami 93.0

Middletown 86.5

Lakota West 76.0

Sidney 46.0

Xenia 45.0

Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla takes down Cole Beck of Miamisburg. Padilla won the match by a fall in 1:00. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Padilla-11.jpg Wayne heavyweight Jacob Padilla takes down Cole Beck of Miamisburg. Padilla won the match by a fall in 1:00. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Bryan Heyward (220 pounds) of Northmont won the 100th match of his career by a fall in 1:10 vs. Julian Ramirez of Stebbins. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_BryanHeyward-11.jpg Bryan Heyward (220 pounds) of Northmont won the 100th match of his career by a fall in 1:10 vs. Julian Ramirez of Stebbins. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Phil Tracey (195 pounds) of Northmont gains the upper hand vs. Josef Schlade of Centerville. Tracey won the match by a fall in 3:13. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_PhilTracey-11.jpg Phil Tracey (195 pounds) of Northmont gains the upper hand vs. Josef Schlade of Centerville. Tracey won the match by a fall in 3:13. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Wayne’s Jaden Hardrick (160 pounds) won by a fall in 1:51 vs. Micael Marcum of Belmont. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_JadenHardrick-11.jpg Wayne’s Jaden Hardrick (160 pounds) won by a fall in 1:51 vs. Micael Marcum of Belmont. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Andrew Knick (145 pounds) of Northmont scored a 23-10 major decision over Joseph Campbell of Tecumseh. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_AndrewKnick-11.jpg Andrew Knick (145 pounds) of Northmont scored a 23-10 major decision over Joseph Campbell of Tecumseh. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Mason Lawson of Wayne lost a close 7-5 decision to Blake Brown of Springfield in the opening rounds of the sectional tournament. The pair later squared off in the battle for fifth place. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_MasonLawson-11.jpg Mason Lawson of Wayne lost a close 7-5 decision to Blake Brown of Springfield in the opening rounds of the sectional tournament. The pair later squared off in the battle for fifth place. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Northmont heavyweight Seth Frantz won by a fall in 5:11 vs. William Fenton of Lakota West. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_SethFrantz-11.jpg Northmont heavyweight Seth Frantz won by a fall in 5:11 vs. William Fenton of Lakota West. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

