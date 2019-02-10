Five Thunderbolts sign letters of intent

CLAYTON — Five Northmont football players will continue their playing careers in college after signing letters of intent on national signing day Wednesday.

Danny Lewis and David Weherley signed with Marian University, Jason Kohr with the University of Dayton while Nolan Roach and Miles Johnson signed with Urbana University.

Kohr, a 6-foot, 3-inch tight end, was described by head football coach Tony Broering as a great student. Kohr had 17 pass receptions for 222 yards average 13.1 yards per catch, mostly clutch receptions when the team needed to get a first down.

“I would like to thank my parents and my family,” Kohr said. “They were at every single one of my football games even if they had to get off work early or take off from work to be there for me.”

He also thanked his siblings and his grandparents as well as all of his coaches for helping him out in the weight room and for being tough on him and thanked his friends and teammates. He said he is looking forward to furthering his academic and athletic career at the University of Dayton.

“I had him as a freshman in class and he was a great student. I had him again this year as a senior and nothing has changed. His hard work and diligence through his academics, he is going to do a great job at UD,” Broering said. “He is a tremendous young man.”

Roach is a 6-foot, 3-inch, 275 pound offensive tackle. His father, Aaron, devoted 13 years of his life keeping the official statistics for the varsity football team and also coached eight years at the pee wee level.

“Nolan Roach is another kid from a tremendous Northmont football family,” Broering said. “Sometimes when you talk to young men about playing football they all want to be the quarterback, a receiver or a running back, but from the very first day I met him Nolan wanted to play on the offensive line, the toughest, roughest position on the field where there is not a lot of glory. He is one of four senior offensive linemen that helped us to go 10-1.”

Danny Lewis played multiple positions for Northmont over the years from cornerback to wide receiver. Lewis thanked everyone for attending, as well as God and fought back tears as he thanked his parents for their support over the years.

“Coach Broering’s motto was that football is a small piece, but in the bigger picture he wanted us to be the best son, the best brother and best person we could be,” Lewis said.

Broering said when he first met Lewis as a freshman he knew how great he was going to be.

“I told the coach from Marian the other day that what he is getting with Danny Lewis is a steal,” Broering noted. “He is a special young man that played multiple positions. I don’t even know what his best position is. He is an outstanding defensive back starting as a nickel corner for us as a freshman. To play that position in this league against the competition we face takes a special kind of young man and athlete, and that is what Danny is for sure. He is going to go on to do great things.”

David Weherley is a 6-foot, 1-inch, 310 pound offensive lineman. Weherley thanked God, his family and his parents for everything they have done for him over the years.

“I couldn’t do without my Dad because he is always pushing me,” he said. He credited his Mom for helping with his goal to attend college.

“Usually you need a little brother to make you tough, but Jessica (his sister) used to beat me up all the time,” Weherley joked. “Jackie (his other sister) she is the softer one, but she has always been there for me and always helps me out when I need anything.”

Broering recalled that whenever he went to the weight room there was always a little pudgy kid in there cleaning up.

“I used to ask, ‘Who is that kid? He is always in here.’ Coach (Clay) Mangen said, he is always in here coach. He loves to lift, he loves football,” Broering noted. “David came back from an injury that most people wouldn’t have been able to play football from… a terrible injury to his leg. He came back and played on it and made himself a great football player through his work ethic in the weight room and on the practice field. Thank you David. You did a great job buddy.”

Miles Johnson was the Thunderbolts quarterback for the last two seasons. He led the GWOC with 2,214 yards passing with 26 touchdowns and only nine interceptions his senior year after passing for 2,068 his junior year with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Like the rest of the players Johnson thanked his teammates and his family as well as all of his coaches for everything they did to make his career at Northmont a success.

“Miles is an outstanding young man,” Broering stated. “The common theme that we have talked about today is all the hard work these young men have put in to earn these opportunities at the next level, and Miles was no exception. A few years ago we were in the weight room in the summer, the whole team was in there working out, and we were observing and evaluating the guys and I looked over at Miles who was drenched in sweat. Coach Mangen said, ‘Coach, when you’ve got a quarterback working that hard you’ve got a chance to win every game.’ That is Miles Johnson. He is a hard worker and a great football player.”

Jason Kohr, surrounded by family, signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Dayton. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_JasonKohr-1.jpg Jason Kohr, surrounded by family, signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Dayton. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Nolan Roach, surrounded by his family, signed a letter of intent to attend Urbana University. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_NolanRoach-1.jpg Nolan Roach, surrounded by his family, signed a letter of intent to attend Urbana University. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Danny Lewis, surrounded by his family, signed a letter in intent to attend Marian University. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_DannyLewis-2.jpg Danny Lewis, surrounded by his family, signed a letter in intent to attend Marian University. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest David Weherley, surrounded by his family, signed a letter of intent to attend Marian University. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_DavidWeherley-1.jpg David Weherley, surrounded by his family, signed a letter of intent to attend Marian University. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Miles Johnson, surrounded by his family, signed a letter of intent to attend Urbana University. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_MilesJohnson-2.jpg Miles Johnson, surrounded by his family, signed a letter of intent to attend Urbana University. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest