Lady Bolts split series with Springboro

SPRINGBORO — When Northmont hosted Springboro on Dec. 5 junior guard Kaitlyn McCrary scored 11 points in the first quarter and 20 overall. Makayla Cooper scored 13 while Camryn Nadir and Shalaya Heath had 11 apiece to help lead the Lady Bolts to a 63-60 victory.

Wednesday night Lebanon throttled Northmont’s offense and not a single Lady Bolts player managed to score in double figures as the Lady Panthers scored a runaway 68-45 victory on senior night. A fired up Springboro team jumped out to an 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and by halftime held a commanding 23 point lead.

“They came out with a lot more energy than we did in the first half on their senior night, which added to their fire,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “The first half was a very physical game and we didn’t respond well to that. I think we came out in the second half with fire and intensity. If we had played that way in the first half with the same intensity I think it would have been a whole different ball game. We played well minus the first half.”

While Springboro would storm down the court in the first half and pass the ball crisply to an open teammate Northmont players would stop and wait for the rest of the team to catch up, which allowed Springboro’s defense to seal off any possible lane to the hoop. Northmont players’ reluctance to drive to the hoop and Springboro’s confidence to drive inside at will or to dish the ball outside to an open player, who would more often than not knock down a jump shot, proved costly. Springboro scored five baskets from 3-point range during the first half.

By halftime the Lady Panthers had effectively put the game out of reach. The Lady Bolts played much more aggressively in the second half but couldn’t close the gap.

Senior Maddy Bakosh paced Springboro with 14 points while junior McKel Nation and senior Karlie Winship each tossed in 10 to lead the Lady Panthers’ attack.

The Lady Panthers play at Lebanon on Saturday and with a victory can win the division outright.

Northmont closes out regular season play at home vs. last place Miamisburg on Saturday at 1 p.m. and opens sectional tournament play vs. Troy on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Butler High School.

NMT 10 16 29 45 – 45

SPRB 19 39 51 68 – 68

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 3-0-7, Camryn Nadir 4-1-9, Kaitlyn McCrary 4-0-8, Amari Bradford 1-0-2, Dasia Turner 1-0-2, Shalaya Heath 3-1-9, Gabby Kline 2-0-4, Ashley Besingi 2-0-4. Totals: 20-2-45.

Springboro: Jordan Crace 1-0-3, Maddy Bakosh 4-4-14, Jordan Hobbs 1-4-6, Olivia Majors 4-0-9, Isabella Cassoni 0-2-2, McKel Nation 3-4-10, Julia Secrist 1-1-4, Rachel Gillum 4-0-8, Emily Matthews 1-0-2, Karlie Winship 3-2-10. Totals: 22-17-68.

3-point goals: Northmont 3 (Heath 2, Cooper); Springboro 7 (Bakosh 2, Winship 2, Crace, Majors, Secrist).

Records: Northmont 9-12- (3-7), Springboro 12-9 (5-5).

