T-bolts host tri-match vs. Eaton & Monroe

CLAYTON — During a wrestling tri-match Thursday night at Northmont High School the Thunderbolts scored a 31-30 victory over Eaton and lost 40-34 to Monroe.

Monroe also scored a 53-27 victory over Eaton.

Eaton vs. Northmont match results

Score: Northmont 31 Eaton 30

106 – Northmont lost by forfeit

113 – Northmont lost forfeit

120 – Northmont lost by forfeit

126 – Northmont lost by forfeit

132 – Miles Moyer (Northmont) won by fall in 1:38 vs. Jaelynn Trantanella.

138 – Christian Powell (Northmont) scored a 5-2 decision over Dominic Isaacs.

145 – Wade Monebrake (Eaton) won by a fall in 0:48 vs. Mason Sigler.

152 – Andrew Knick (Northmont) scored an 8-6 decision in overtime vs. Chris Weadick.

160 – Zac Schmidt (Eaton) won by a fall in 4:31 vs. James Wilson.

170 – Logan Chapin (Eaton) won by a fall in 0:58 vs. Jackson Clark.

182 – Bill Mengerink (Northmont) scored a 10-9 decision over Beau Austin.

195 – Phil Tracey (Northmont) scored a 15-4 major decision over Holden Sittloh.

220 – Bryan Heyward (Northmont) won by a fall in 0:41 vs. Matt Austin.

285 – Seth Frantz (Northmont) won by a fall in 0:43 vs. Seth Bowman.

Monroe vs. Northmont match results

Score: Monroe 40 Northmont 34

106 – Northmont lost by forfeit

113 – Northmont lost forfeit

120 – Aaron Welsh (Monroe) won by a fall in 1:42 vs. Aaron Reid.

132 – Spencer Haman (Monroe) scored an 8-5 decision over Miles Moyer.

138 – Joe Rivera (Monroe) won by a fall in 2:47 vs. Christian Powell.

145 – Alex Pitsch (Monroe) scored a 22-8 major decision over Mason Sigler.

152 – Andrew Knick (Northmont) won by a fall in 4:00 vs. C.R. Tanner.

160 – James Wilson (Northmont) won by default vs. Kyle Mink.

170 – Jackson Clark (Northmont) won by forfeit.

182 – Billy Mengerink (Northmont) won by forfeit.

195 – Will Striet (Monroe) scored a 9-2 decision over Phil Tracey.

220 – Bryan Heyward (Northmont) won by a fall in 2:17 vs. Dylan Tanner.

285 – Seth Frantz (Northmont) scored a 10-0 major decision over Zach Hagedorn.

“We wrestled 22 matches and we won 13 and lost nine, so we hit our goal of winning more head-to-head matches than we lost,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “For the first time this year I was a little disappointed in our aggressiveness. Our older kids, three or four of them, know what it is all about and they go out there and wrestle hard. Some of the guys are still trying to shake the nerves off a little bit. I just really wasn’t happy with our lighter weights, and the young lighter weights. I thought they kind of backed down a little bit and were wrestling not to lose. Any time you wrestle not to lose you don’t have that edge where you try to go out there and pound, pound, pound, which is what we preach every day.”

Newburg felt the team took a step backwards by not being as aggressive and getting to where the team needs to be. He wants the team to improve each week as the season progresses. He was pleased with his upper weight class performances.

“Seth Frantz continues to do a great job,” Newburg added. “He is ranked 5th in the Southwest District at heavyweight. Bryan Heyward is ranked 2nd in the district now and Andre Knick is ranked 4th, so we have guys that can really compete at the state level. We need the younger guys to pick it up, maybe not this year to get in that spot, but they need to get up there where they can compete, and that is what we are looking for them to do from now until the end of the season.”

