Northmont girls bowling defeats Lebanon

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Girls Varsity and JV teams both won their home divisional match against Lebanon on Wednesday at Thunderbowl Lanes in Englewood.

The varsity team rolled a 997 to Lebanon’s 897 in game one led by Hailey Yingst with a 237. Cassidy Hunter followed at 205, Rachel Banks rolled a 202, Chase Solbery 197 with a substitute scoring 156. Lebanon was led by Amanda Rearick with a 221, Kelsey Funderburg with 206, Madison Roach with 170, Hannah Rearick with 166 and Maddie Shilt with 134.

In game two Northmont followed up with a 891 game to Lebanon’s 835. Leading the Lady Bolts in the second game was Cassidy Hunter with a 226 followed by Rachel Banks (190), Hailey Yingst (166), Chase Solberg (157) and Megan Schaurer (152). That gave Northmont a 1888 to 1732 lead going into Baker games.

Northmont’s Bakers games were 155 and 194 to Lebanon’s 168 and 191. Senior Cassidy Hunter led the team with games of 205 and 226 for a 431 series. Hailey Yingst rolled a team high 237 game and a 166 game for a 403 series. Rachel Banks rolled games of 202 and 190 for a 392 series. Chase Solberg bowled games of 197 and 157 for a 354 series. Megan Schaurer had a 152 game.

The varsity team is now 4-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play to remain in second place in the National West division of the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Miamisburg leads the National West at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

For the JV girls Bella Schenck had 150 and 155 games. Chelsea Goines 120 and 115 games. Ikeyaira Metcalf had games of 138 and 93. Abby Adkins rolled games of 99 and 101. Kalli Koppin had games of 86 and 88.

The Lady Bolts will travel Jan. 13 to Fairfield to compete in the Lancer Baker Tournament.

The Northmont girls varsity bowling team, left to right: Autumn Jenkins, Coach Brian Beighley , Chase Solberg, Hailey Yingst, Rachel Banks, Megan Schaurer, and Cassidy Hunter. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/01/web1_GirlsBowling.jpg The Northmont girls varsity bowling team, left to right: Autumn Jenkins, Coach Brian Beighley , Chase Solberg, Hailey Yingst, Rachel Banks, Megan Schaurer, and Cassidy Hunter. Contributed photo