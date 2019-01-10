Lady Bolts fall to Beavercreek

CLAYTON — Shalaya Heath scored all 10 of Northmont’s first quarter points and finished the game with a team-high 14 Wednesday during a 51-40 loss to Beavercreek.

Beavercreek led by one after the first quarter and by six at halftime and never surrendered its lead the entire second half when Northmont couldn’t seem to get its offense in sync. The Lady Bolts only managed to generate seven third quarter points, a 3-pointer by Makayla Cooper and a basket by Camryn Nadir and Kaitlyn McCrary. Beavercreek had its problems scoring inside but got a 3-pointer by Taylor Steinbrunner and Kirsten Williams, two more baskets and a free throw to maintain a 10 point lead.

The Beavers had other issues as well. Missed layups and inconsistent foul shooting proved frustrating. It’s a Beavercreek team that has been running hot and cold from game to game.

“That’s why we are 7-6 now,” said Beavercreek Coach Ed Zink. “We are like Northmont. They have played some very, very good games just like we have, and we’ve played some pretty bad ones also. This one tonight wasn’t pretty but we will take it. Northmont didn’t shoot well in the second half. We gave them opportunities. We turned it over how many times? We got some steals and we couldn’t convert, and then we got them in foul trouble and didn’t hit our free throws.”

Beavercreek only converted 13 of 27 from the charity stripe.

“We go as our defense goes,” Zink added. “Offensively we have struggled this year. We just turn the ball over too much. I think we lead the league in turnovers. If not we are pretty close and I think you could see that tonight. We just have to take better care of the basketball. Our kids play hard defensively and play hard overall. We just have to shoot the ball better and take care of the ball.”

Steinbrunner led Beavercreek with 17 points scoring nine in the first half and eight in the second half. Alyssa Hall had 10 points.

The Beavers kept Shalaya Heath off the scoreboard during the second and third quarters but she had four points in the final period when the Lady Bolts managed to cut the deficit to four points before fading down the stretch. McCrary came up with a steal and scored and after a pair of Beavercreek turnovers Makayla Cooper buried a 3-pointer to cut Beavercreek’s lead to 36-31.

Hall tossed in a free throw and Maci Rhoades came up with a steal but Beavercreek got called for a three second lane violation to blow a scoring opportunity. Amari Bradford scored inside to cut the Beavers’ lead to 37-33.

Beavercreek got baskets from Morgan Rhoades, Steinbrunner and Hall. Heath scored inside and McCrary buried a trey with 2:23 left to keep Northmont within five points but the Beavers converted 8 of 12 from the free throw line down the stretch to secure the 11 point victory.

For Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer the Lady Bolts spotty shooting in the second half and inconsistent play remains a mystery.

“We started off the game really strong and I thought we were playing well and then I don’t know what happened,” Kincer said. “We weren’t making shots and it kind of took everything out of us, all of our energy and we just couldn’t make any shots after that. I am so baffled right now. Usually we have some consistency shooting wise. We just couldn’t make a shot tonight. Things didn’t go our way, we couldn’t make a shot couldn’t get any calls to go our way, couldn’t get the ball in the hole not from the field or from the free throw line. It happens sometimes and unfortunately it happened against a team that made a few more shots than us.”

The Lady Bolts host Kenton Ridge on Monday, Centerville on Wednesday and then travel to Richmond on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.

BEA 11 25 36 51 – 51

NMT 10 19 26 40 – 40

Beavercreek: Maci Rhoades 0-2-2, Alyssa Hall 3-3-10, Trinity Bean 0-1-1, Morgan Rhoades 2-4-8, Maggie Holstein 1-0-2, Kirsten Williams 2-2-7, Taylor Steinbrunner 7-1-17, Anna Landing 2-0-4. Totals: 17-13-51.

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 3-0-8, Camryn Nadir 1-0-2, Kaitlyn McCrary 4-1-10, Amari Bradford 1-2-4, Shalaya Heath 6-1-14, Gabby Kline 1-0-2. Totals: 16-4-40.

3-point goals: Beavercreek 4 (Steinbrunner 2, Hall, Williams); Northmont 4 Cooper 2, McCrary, Heath).

Records: Beavercreek 7-6 (4-3), Northmont 6-7 (2-5).

Shalaya Heath drives past Beavercreek defender Maci Rhoades. Taylor Steinbrunner gets her hand on top of an attempted shot by Makayla Cooper. The play resulted in a jump ball. Camryn Nadir tries to score inside as Kirsten Williams tries to block the shot.

By Ron Nunnari

