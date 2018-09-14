Northmont dominates Aviators in Thursday night rivalry game

VANDALIA – In past decades, the Northmont and Butler football rivalry may have crackled, but since the resumption of the game three years ago, the Thunderbolts have had the upper hand. That trend continued on Thursday night at Butler’s Memorial Stadium as the Thunderbolts (4-0) handed the Aviators (2-2) another thrashing in a 43-16 win.

For the third consecutive season the game was featured on Fox 45’s Thursday Night Lights and for the third straight time Northmont used its size and athleticism to dominate Butler. In the three game stretch, the ‘Bolts have outscored the Aviators 126-29.

Thursday night’s contest couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start for the Aviators. After taking the opening kickoff at their own 29-yard line, the Aviators went backwards thanks to multiple penalties and faced a fourth down and 32 yards to go at their own 5-yard line. Trying to punt, Butler’s Andrew Boren took a high snap off his hands and was tackled for a safety and a 2-0 ‘Bolt lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Northmont took over at their own 42-yard line and needed just three plays as Miles Johnson connected with Jazz Keys on three consecutive passes, including a 6-yard touchdown pass with 8:30 to play in the first quarter for a 9-0 lead.

Northmont’s defense was dominant most of the night and forced Butler to punt. The Bolt’s wasted no time and took just three plays to take a 16-0 lead on a 70-yard pass from Johnson to Danny Lewis.

The Aviators got back in the game midway through the second quarter after a 12 play, 73-yard drive was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mason Motter that cut the score to 16-6 after Butler’s 2-point conversion failed.

Unfortunately for the Aviators, the last seven minutes of the half belonged to Northmont.

Johnson connected with Keys on a botched play from 47-yards out with just under five minutes remaining in the half to up the lead to 23-6. Johnson scored from a yard out two minutes later following a blocked punt to extend the lead and then, after taking over on their own 21-yard line, the Thunderbolts went 79 yards in just five plays to take a 36-6 lead at the half on a 25-yard pass from Johnson to Justin Golson with just five seconds left in the half.

Northmont extended the lead to 43-6 late in the third quarter on a 76-yard pitch and catch from Johnson to Golson down the right sideline.

Butler scored 10 points in the fourth period on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Motter to Blake Ross with 8:47 left and a 29-yard field goal by Andrew Boren with 3:49 to play.

Northmont will travel to Wayne (3-0 pending Friday’s game) while Butler will host Xenia (2-1) in Week 5.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

