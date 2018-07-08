Bolts fall to Carroll in sectional final

DAYTON — Northmont finished as runner-up in the ACME sectional tournament Sunday after losing to tournament champion Carroll 14-6. Carroll lost only two games during the regular season.

Both teams now advance to district play. Northmont will host the district tournament with the Thunderbolts playing Thursday at 6 p.m. vs. a team to be named later.

ACME consists of seven districts spread throughout the western half of the state from the Miami Valley area, east to Columbus and as far north as Bryan.

Northmont loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning but couldn’t bring a runner home.

Leading 1-0 Carroll got a leadoff home run in the top of the second from Steven Chapman. Evan Stemmer followed with a single, stole second and later scored when Drew Malesko drew a bases loaded walk to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

Tanner Moberly scored the Bolts’ first run. He drew a walk in the bottom of the second, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored when James McKinney laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first. The throw to first sailed past the first baseman with Moberly racing home from second.

The Patriots got a run in the third and added four more in the fourth on a hit batter, a walk, an error and singles by John Adkins and Evan Stemmer to take an 8-1 lead. Northmont got two runs in the home half of the fourth inning on singles by Luke Pennell, Vince Sarno, Drew Rasor and Will Miller with Rasor and Miller getting one RBI.

Carroll pitcher Martin O’Grady got hit by a pitch and then stole second. O’Grady scored when Malesko hit a deep fly to center that got dropped. Malesko raced all the way to third and scored on an infield error when Adkins hit a hard smash to third. Adkins stole second and scored on a single by Cameron McFarland. Chapman hit a double off the left field wall but Justin Combs gunned McFarland out at home, but Carroll had already boosted its lead to 11-3.

Northmont got a leadoff walk by Noah McGilton in the bottom of the fifth. He advanced to second and third on a pair of passed balls. He scored on a ground out by Reagan Schommer. Carroll added two more runs in the top of the sixth with Malesko and Adkins both hitting RBI doubles to boost the Patriots’ lead to 13-4. Carroll got its final run in the top of the seventh. Chapman singled down the left field line and Stemmer followed with a walk. Chapman stole third and scored on a ground out by Jefferson Bishop.

In the bottom of the seventh Pennell, Sarno and Moberly drew consecutive two out walks. McKinney got an infield hit to score Pennell and Sarno scored on the same play on a wild throw to first to make the final tally 14-6.

“We take the second spot in our district but we should have been in the driver’s seat after the first game against Carroll, a game we lost 8-6. We should have beat them but we didn’t,” said Northmont Coach Gerald Rosendahl. “We came back to beat Vandalia and we came back late in this game. We didn’t play as well as we should have or could have. We pitched the team. We didn’t play up to Northmont standards, but our kids never gave up and kept hitting the ball and driving the runs in.”

Will Miller lays down a bunt against Carroll in the bottom of the first inning. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_WillMiller.jpg Will Miller lays down a bunt against Carroll in the bottom of the first inning. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Starting pitcher Justin Combs winds and delivers a pitch to the plate. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Justin_Combs.jpg Starting pitcher Justin Combs winds and delivers a pitch to the plate. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest James McKinney races for first on a successful bunt as Carroll pitcher Martin O’Grady goes after the ball. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_James_McKinney.jpg James McKinney races for first on a successful bunt as Carroll pitcher Martin O’Grady goes after the ball. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Both teams advance to ACME district tournament

