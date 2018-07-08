Northmont knocks Butler out of ACME tourney

DAYTON — After suffering a first round loss in the ACME sectional tourney Northmont bounced back Saturday afternoon to a 13-2 five inning run-rule victory over Butler at Carroll High

The Aviators lost the first game of the day to Carroll 6-3.

Justin Combs drove in four runs for Northmont with three hits in four at-bats to lead the Thunderbolts to victory over the Aviators. Combs had a double in the second inning, a triple in the fourth and singled in the fourth.

Northmont scored four runs in the fourth inning with Drew Rasor, Will Miller, Combs and Noah McGilton (double) each driving in a run.

Logan Spivey earned the victory on the mound pitching three and a third innings while allowing one run on five hits, striking out two and walking one. Rasor pitched one and two thirds innings in relief.

Collin Shindale started the game on the mound for Butler. He surrendered 13 runs on nine hits in five innings with two strikeouts.

Rasor, Miller, Vince Sarno, Zach McKenzie, Tanner Moberly and Combs each had a stolen base for Northmont in the victory.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

