Northmont F.I.S.H. needs donated items

Northmont Friends in Service for Humanity is in need of Hygiene items.

The items needed is toothpaste, deodorant for men and women, shampoo and conditioner, liquid soap, shaving cream, bathroom tissue, razors, mouthwash and sanitary pads.

There’s always a need for food: Ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, meat items, pork and beans, instant potatoes and pancake mix and syrup. When you shop please remember the less fortunate.

We also accept dog and cat food, and laundry detergent.

We have been very busy since the cold weather hit. There has been so much sickness.

The cost of medication has kept the families with not enough money to buy food. We have helped many to feed their children.

We are grateful for the sponsors who support our pantry. We could not work in the community if we did not have all the sponsorship of Scouting Groups, Churches, Businesses, and Individuals. We are grateful for all you do.

I am in the office every weekday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Food can be dropped off at that time and clothing can be dropped off then or in the clothing closet on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

We accept monetary donations; they can be mailed to Northmont F.I.S.H. P.O. Box 102, Englewood, Ohio 45322.

Always keep us in your prayers as we make a difference in the community.

