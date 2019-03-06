Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0211: The theft of mail from an office mailbox was reported at Lunt Orthodontics. According to the business the stolen mail could have contained patient and insurance checks totaling anywhere from $100 to $50,000. An employee at a neighboring doctor’s office observed a black male wearing a tan hoodie and blue jeans at Lunt Orthodontics who came across the street to the doctor’s office with a stack of mail. When the male pulled out a check the employee heard him say, “One hundred seventy dollars. I can put seventy into my refrigerator and one hundred into my pocket.” The male brought the check to the doctor’s office counter, signed it and handed her the billing slip that was attached to the check and asked her to shred it for him. She did not shred it. She heard the male say he was going to Meijer to cash the check. Police went to Meijer to the U.S. Bank inside the store and learned the male had attempted to cash the check but the teller refused since he refused to provide identification. The male became very agitated and began walking around the store attempting to get other customers to cash the check for him. He then walked to the Meijer gas station and began harassing customers and staff about cashing a check for him. Englewood Police arrived but could not locate the male but later received a similar call near Kroger on Union Road. Officers located the male, Michael A. Mc Donald, 34, of Dayton 45406, who was charged with obstructing official business and was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County for probation violation (possession of cocaine). He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. When searched by Englewood officers McDonald was in possession of multiple checks labeled “Lunt Orthodontics” along with various pieces of paperwork from the business. A Clayton officer went to Englewood P.D. and took possession of the checks and paperwork. The check McDonald had attempted to cash at Meijer was not recovered.

City of Union

Report 19-012845: Police responded to the 200 block of W. Boitnott on the report of a dog that chased mail carrier. Amy M. Smith, 38, of Union, was charged with a dog running at large. She was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Feb. 14

City of Union

Report 19-013333: Joshua T. Studinarz, 32, of Union, was charged with endangering children. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 19-013296: Police responded to Phillipsburg-Union Road on the report of a subject in roadway. The officer encountered a resident trying to pull another truck out of the mud. The occupants of the truck that was stuck were identified. One of the subjects had three felony warrants and the second subject also had multiple warrants. Anthony E. Bronson, 32, of Dayton 45404, was arrested on the felony warrants and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Tyler J. Mentel, 24, of Dayton 45404, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. While being booked into jail an officer discovered two containers in his pocket containing a white powered substance that Mentel stated was cocaine. Additional charges are pending.

Monday, Feb. 18

City of Englewood

Report 19-014466: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of El Toro at 3 a.m. After approaching the vehicle the driver was found vomiting and spitting out of the window. After submitting to a field sobriety test the driver registered at .133 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Corey D.J. Davenport, 42, of Dayton 45405, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-014591: Aaliyah M. Binkley, 19, of Trotwood and a 17-year-old female from Trotwood, were both charged with theft at Walmart. They were each issued a court summons and released to their mother.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0244: Police responded to the 6400 block of Riverbend Drive on the report of a stolen motor vehicle, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring. Dispatch advised the vehicle had already been located in the fairgrounds parking lot at Miami Valley Hospital and had been involved in a shooting. The vehicle was unlocked when stolen but a second set of keys to the vehicle had been stolen from the victim during a birthday party in Moraine in April 2018.

City of Union

Report 19-014875: The theft of prescription medication was reported in the 200 block of N. Main St. A suspect was identified. Charges are pending.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

City of Englewood

Report 19-015132: Police responded to Carriage House Apartments on the report of a disorderly subject in the hallway. Officers located a female subject in the second floor hallway talking to herself and having trouble standing. An odor of alcohol was detected. She was reminded several times to keep her tone of voice low but continued to talk, yell and curse at officers in loud manner. She had a bag in her possession that contained multiple alcoholic beverage containers. Due to her condition and uncooperative nature officers placed her into custody. She complained of having a broken left arm due to being hit by a car. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment and continued to yell and curse at an officer and medic. Janice L. Harvey, 62, of Dayton 45406, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. She was issued a court summons and released to hospital staff.

City of Union

Report 19-015179: Police found a juvenile male walking northbound on Main Street in traffic. He was found to have a mental disability. He was transported to his home and released to his teenage sister. Jane E. Doherty, 47, of Union, was charged with endangering children. She was issued a court summons.

Report 19-015276: A 77-year-old subject reported that he had been notified by phone that he had won a sweepstakes of $250,000. He was told that in order to receive his winnings that he would need to mail a check for $3,500 to an address in Texas and that he would be contacted by phone by another subject to set up a meeting about the sweepstakes and that Brinks would deliver his money. He also divulged information about his assets to the person on the phone. The victim sent a check via FedEx for overnight delivery. The next day he went to the bank to stop payment but was informed that it might be too late.

Thursday, Feb. 21

City of Union

Report 19-015544: The theft prescription medication was reported in the 100 block of Walden Farm Circle.

Friday, Feb. 22

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0263: Police responded to Shell True North on Salem Avenue on the report of a white female passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Dispatch advised that the female had been inside the business in the restroom for approximately 30 minutes before getting in her vehicle. Police arrived and were able to awaken the female who was subjected to a pat-down search. Police located a small green container in her front pocket containing a small plastic bag with a white rock inside suspected to be methamphetamine. Police also located a small mirror container with a plastic bag containing a white residue and a short straw. Inside the vehicle officers located a small plastic bag with a white rock inside and two glass pipes suspected to be used for smoking meth. Taylor L. Robinson, 24, of New Carlisle, was charged with possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report CL19-0265: An officer spotted a vehicle traveling east on Old Salem Road near Kinsey Road with expired license plates. After stopping the vehicle and approaching the driver a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle. The female driver had two of her children with her. Police searched the vehicle and located black handgun in a shoebox in the trunk area. The backseat was found folded down, which allowed the occupants of the vehicle access to the trunk. The gun had a loaded magazine and one round in the chamber. In the front seat area two glass pipes containing marijuana residue were located. A silver handgun was also located underneath the front passenger seat with a loaded magazine. Susan Mill-Fitts, 46, of Clayton, was charged with improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle and expired plates. A DNA swab was obtained before she was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Her children were released and her son was permitted to drive the vehicle home due to possessing a valid license.

City of Englewood

Report 19-015907: An officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle which showed the registered owner to have an active felony warrant through Miami County. Thomas A. Ullery, 58, of Englewood, was arrested on the warrant, transported to the Tipp City Police Department and released to Officer T. Daley.

City of Union

Report 19-015834: An officer on patrol observed a dog walking in the road on W. Boitnott Dr. Amy M. Smith, 38, of Union, was charged with dog running at large. She was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Feb. 23

City of Englewood

Report 19-016245: Melinda A. Boykins, 54, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Feb. 24

City of Englewood

Report 19-016561: Michelle L. Madden, 32, of Dayton 45415 and Tiffanie D. Wall, 24, of Dayton 45406, were each charged with theft and possessing criminal tools at Walmart. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Report 19-016577: Ariel J. Daniels, 18, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind