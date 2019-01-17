Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

Saturday, Dec. 29

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2322: Police responded to Circle K on a theft complaint. A female entered the store and placed a bottle of wine, a cup of ice, a bag of snacks, a candy bar and five coffee creamers into her purse and drove away in a Chevy Impala. The clerk obtained the license plate number. Prior to police arriving the suspect called the store and stated that she would return the merchandise. Police called the suspect who admitted to only stealing a bottle of wine. The officer convinced her to return to the store. She arrived with the wine and paid for it. Since she did not return all of the merchandise the business decided to file charges. Finne A. Brown, alias Sierra Johnson, 39, of Dayton 45407, was charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Dec. 31

City of Englewood

Report 18-103739: A female shopping at Walmart put her cell phone down at the electronics checkout and forgot to pick it up. When she returned it was gone. Store surveillance cameras captured a male subject picking the phone up. William S. Adkins, 26, of Fairborn, was charged with theft. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

City of Englewood

Report 19-000074: The theft of a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was reported at Walmart. The victim advised a known female had taken the car without permission and she would most likely try to trade the car for drugs. Later that day the victim contacted police to advise that the vehicle had been returned and he no longer wanted to press charges.

Report 19-000128: Police responded to Meijer in reference to a subject that had been previously banned from the property refusing to leave. The day before the subject had entered the store and was told she needed to leave. She returned again on today’s date and was telling employees about buying guns after she gets her money and people will then know to stay out of her way. She was asked to leave the store but refused. Catherine L. Thompson, 57, at large, was charged with criminal trespass. She was issued a court summons and released. She told officers that she hopes that they had really good training because they are going to need it very soon.

Report 19-000171: A 17-year-old male Walmart employee was charged with theft. His guardian was notified and he was terminated from his job. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 19-000176: Police responded to Walmart on the report of employee theft. Aujanae L. Blocker, 20, of Trotwood, was charged with theft and issued a court summons.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

City of Clayton

Report 19-0010: An unknown subject entered a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Barely Drive and removed various work tools, the radio from the dash and a diabetic meter. The victim wasn’t sure if the vehicle was locked. No broken glass was located.

City of Englewood

Report 19-000563: Henry A. Smith, 42, of Lucasville, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was apprehended in the parking lot. While performing a search police located a plastic bag containing a rock-like substance believed to be a dangerous drug in Smith’s possession. He was twitching and sweating profusely and transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment where he was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Jan. 3

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0015: An officer observed a black Pontiac Grand Prix without a front license plate traveling above the posted speed limit traveling south on Taywood Road near Linchmere Drive. After making a traffic stop the driver stated he did not have a license and instead provided his military I.D. The driver was found to be a wanted subject. Antonio Wood, Jr., 25, of Dayton 45406, was arrested on an active warrant and charged with carrying concealed weapons, speeding, driving under non-compliance suspension and display of plates. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report CL19-0016: An unknown subject threw a piece of cinderblock through a rear kitchen window at a residence in the 5300 block of Westbrook Road. The cinderblock also struck and damaged a kitchen cabinet. A second officer searching the area advised that a black male subject wearing a black coat ran from him and crossed Westbrook Road into an apartment complex. Two officers from Clayton and one from Trotwood searched the apartment complex for the suspect without success.

City of Englewood

Report 19-000801: Treighton C. Mendenhall, 23, of Union City, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 19-20-01: Christopher T. Donahue, 33, of Phillipsburg, was arrested by Englewood Police on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of aggravated menacing issued by Western Division Court. Donahue was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Jan. 4

City of Englewood

Report 19-001108: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a suspicious male with possible mental issues hanging out in front of the entrance. Jason J. Alderman, 31, at large, was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and was criminally trespassed from the Meijer property.

Report 19-001117: Police responded to Walmart on the report of employee theft. Jennifer L. Joseph, 42, of Middletown, was charged with theft and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-001219: Willa E. Strickland, 35, of Dayton 45417 and Rochelle A. McGee, 30, of Dayton 45406, were each charged with theft at Walmart. They were each issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, Jan. 5

City of Englewood

Report 19-001415: Brenda L. Fowler, 59, of Dayton 45417, and Chanel T. Greathouse, 37, of Dayton 45406, were both charged with theft at Walmart. Greathouse was issued a court summons and released. Fowler was trespassed from the property and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-001431: Police responded to Aldi on the report of a disorderly subject refusing to leave. Kaliya K. Daniels, 38, of Dayton 45406, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrested and was trespassed from the Aldi property. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-001439: Police responded to the 800 block of Union Road on the report of a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and then pulled into Union Food and Gas. Another call was received from someone inside Union Food and Gas reporting two males inside the store that smelled of alcohol. Police arrived and observed the vehicle pulling away rapidly and nearly colliding with another vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle’s passenger tires drove through the grass as it exited the lot. A traffic stop was initiated. Ronald W. Reed, 34, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence and was also charged with having prior DUI convictions with refusal to take a breath test in violation of Ohio Revised Code 4511.19 A2A. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Jan. 6

City of Clayton

Report 19-0036: The theft of motor vehicle was reported by a subject at Randolph Plaza. According to the victim she met a man on Facebook sometime in October who was advertising a Chevy Avalanche for sale. He identified himself as Christopher Knuckles. He stated he was trying to sell a friend’s pickup truck. She met the man at the owner’s residence, an apartment complex in Englewood. The owner was also present. She went with both men to the BMV in Randolph Plaza where she purchased a title for the vehicle. Afterward she went with both men to an auto loan store in Trotwood and obtained funds for the purchase and paid $1,500 for the truck. She then went with both men to Pacemont Avenue in Clayton to leave the truck with the resident who works on vehicles at the property. The vehicle reportedly needed some maintenance work and she agreed to leave the truck at the recommendation of Mr. Knuckles and the other male. She was told to return in three days to pick the vehicle up. When she returned the truck was not on the property. She said she spent months trying to figure out what happened to the truck. When she contacted the man who performed the work he threatened her about the situation multiple times. She said she also had a hard time trying to figure out whose police jurisdiction it was and got caught in a cycle of being referred multiple times to different police departments. Police escorted the female to the property on Pacemont Avenue. The resident there confirmed he sold the vehicle to the female but he had nothing to do it with being missing. Police checked the Law Enforcement Automated Database System and discovered that the truck had been towed by Sandy’s Towing with authorization from Dayton Police on Oct. 25, 2018. The actual registered owner was listed as someone other than the man who sold it. The female was informed that the truck had been towed and where it was being held. She stated she did not have time to complete a written statement of loss. She was instructed to come to the Clayton Police Department as soon as possible to complete a statement.

City of Englewood

Report 19-001448: Police responded to the 700 block of Union Road on the report of a dog that died as the result of being attacked by another dog. Hailee Hatt, 19, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs. She was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 19-30-01: A missing adult female was reported in the 8600 block of W. National Rd. The complainant advised that on Dec. 6, 2018 her sister left church with a male named Dave and has not been seen or heard from since. She has also become inactive on Facebook. Police checked all local hospitals, the county jail and the coroner’s office but had no success locating the missing female.

Monday, Jan. 7

Clay Township

Report 19-35-01: Hannah L. Jones, 20, of Brookville, was charged with failure to register dog and failure to properly confine a dangerous animal. She was issued a court summons.

