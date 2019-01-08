Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Dec. 21

City of Union

Report 18-100797: Theft of services was reported by Mr. Rooter Plumbing in the 100 block of Aleshire Farm Circle. The complainant stated the residents cancelled a check after services were performed. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court for approval.

Monday, Dec. 24

City of Englewood

Report 18-101715: Aaron G. Hoschar, 40, of Dayton 45403, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-101916: Todd D. Aivalotis, 38, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. He fled the scene before police arrived. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

City of Englewood

Report 18-101939: Police responded to the 700 block of Hile Lane on a theft complaint. The caller said a neighbor entered a vehicle parked in front of his house that belonged to someone else and had opened the hood in an apparent attempt to start it. The caller also contacted the vehicle owner who quickly arrived and both confronted the neighbor who immediately began walking away with the keys to the vehicle. The vehicle owner said he left the keys in the center console. The neighbor told police he was given the keys to the vehicle by someone named Brian, but he did not know his last name. He said Brian gave him permission to use the vehicle. Robert T. Staas, 29, of Englewood, was charged with theft and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-101968: Police responded to Main Street at Rockridge Road on a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival police observed a female running back to her vehicle and attempted to pull away. A traffic stop was initiated and after approaching the driver an odor of alcohol was detected. Kimberly S. Bittorf, 58, of Clayton, was charged with driving under the influence and assured clear distance. She registered at .112 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-102141: Jason M. Thomas, 33, of Greenville, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Dec. 27

City of Englewood

Report 18-0102487: A 15-year-old male was brought to the police department by his father who returned home from work to find his son intoxicated. The father stated he had broken into a locked liquor cabinet. The son was highly intoxicated and demonstrated difficulty maintaining balance, walking without assistance, sitting upright in a chair, and communicating. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Friday, Dec. 28

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2313: An unknown subject removed both license plates from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Westbrook Road.

City of Englewood

Report 18-102528: William B. Thomas, 57, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence and marked lanes of travel. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Saturday, Dec. 29

City of Englewood

Report 18-102907: Venus L. Hensley, 44, of Dayton 45424, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-103053: An unknown subject damaged the side view mirror on a vehicle parked at Carriage House Apartments.

Report 18-103070: Ja’Nica Geneva, 18, of Trotwood, and Maggie E. Pittman, 22, of Dayton 45406, were each charged with theft at Walmart, issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-103188: Jeremy D. Ganger, 41, of Troy, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

City of Union

Report 18-102928: Robert G. Deeter, 59, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-103145: Jaimee J. Herr, 29, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Dec. 30

City of Clayton

Report CL18-2324: A 2016 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a driveway in the 4400 block of Linchmere Dr. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle.

City of Englewood

Report 18-103305: Joshua W. Zeller, 37, of Dayton 45402, was charged with aggravated menacing. He was issued a court summons and released.

Tuesday, Jan 1

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0002: Police responded to Circle K on the report of employee theft. A customer informed the manager that a second shift worker was highly intoxicated when he was in the store. After reviewing store security video the employee is seen taking Mike’s Hard Black Cherry liquor and pouring them into her employee cup. The employee was observed with three young girls in the store, one of which is believed to be her daughter. The girls were observed filling store bags with merchandise and filling a purple backpack with liquor. The employee was then seen going outside multiple times to a white vehicle that the three young girls had gotten into. The manager stated that the employee is believed to have stolen merchandise on other days. Merchandise stolen from the store includes various food items, liquor, lottery tickets and cash.

Report CL19-0005: Criminal damaging was reported in the 6900 block of Rushleigh Rd. The victim stated that around 12:30 a.m. her daughter heard what she thought sounded like glass breaking. At 10:15 a.m. she noticed that the plastic covering the glass next to her front door was broken and when she looked closer could see a bullet lying between the plastic and glass pain. It appeared the bullet had to have been fired from a distance since it broke through the thin plastic and only shattered the glass pain itself and never entered the house.

By Ron Nunnari

