Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Clay Township

Report 18-2482-09: An officer stopped a vehicle for displaying license plates that were registered to another vehicle. Ricky A. Platt, 60, of Eaton, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons and given a courtesy ride to the Speedway in Brookville to wait for someone to come pick him up.

Monday, Sept. 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-070232: Andrew L. Asplund, 37, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence and speeding. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-070260: Police responded to Carriage House Apartments on the report of a male subject striking a female in the parking lot. An officer arrived and stopped a vehicle attempting to exit the parking lot and found the male involved in the incident sitting in the passenger seat. Gregory J. Jones, 28, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

City of Englewood

Report 18-070537: A female subject shopping at Kroger stated she placed her cell phone in the child seat area of her shopping cart and upon reaching the checkout discovered the phone was missing. The phone was inside a turquoise case that also contained her Ohio driver’s license.

City of Union

Report 18-070505: Police responded to Woburn Farm Circle on a possible identity fraud. A resident reported being involved in an auto accident earlier in the day in Englewood and was informed her license was expired. The resident produced her license to a Union officer and it showed an expiration date in August 2021. Through the course of an investigation it was found that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles had incorrectly entered the resident’s information into the computer system so that if police accessed the information it would reflect her license as expired. The BMV corrected the mistake.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1720: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6300 block of Cheri Lynne Drive, removed the vehicle’s center console and stole a Pioneer CD/DVD player and HD adaptor.

Report CL18-1721: An unknown white in his late teens or early twenties wearing blue jeans and black T-shirt with an emblem on the left chest area entered UDF on Salem Avenue and stole a candy bar. He fled in a dark green 2002 Toyota registered to an address in Beavercreek. Dispatch contacted Beavercreek Police who were unable to make contact with anyone at the listed residence.

City of Englewood

Report 18-070709: Courtland B. Monaghan, 27, of Dayton 45405, was arrested on two active warrants and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-070839: Elianna F. Bowman, 18, of Cincinnati, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2534-09: Daren D. Ritenour, 52, of Brookville, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Sept. 13

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1724: Police responded to Benjamin Franklin Plumbing on the report of a theft. An unknown subject cut the battery cables to a company vehicle and removed two batteries. A set of vice grips were found on the ground near the battery compartment. The manager reported that he had recently terminated an employee who had recently been in contact with another employee asking what type of car the manager usually drives.

Report CL18-1730: Police responded to the 7200 block of Robert Ulrich where an unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway and removed a bottle of Victoria’s Secret perfume and a women’s wallet. The wallet was found lying on the ground in Northview Park on Lavon Court and returned to the victim’s mother who lives near the park. Everything in the wallet was accounted for with the exception of a Wright Patt Visa debit card and approximately $20 cash.

City of Englewood

Report 18-071082: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a shoplifting in progress. A white female subject pushed a cart of clothing merchandise valued at $345 out the door and when confronted fled and jumped into a light blue Chrysler convertible driven by another subject. The vehicle fled north on Main Street and headed east on Interstate 70. An officer coming south on Main Street spotted the vehicle, made a U-turn and pursued the vehicle east on I-70. A traffic stop was made just east of Meeker Road. Amanda D. Alvarado, 34, of Springfield, was charged with theft. The driver, James L. Givens, 39, of Springfield, was arrested on an active warrant out of Springfield for failure to appear in court on a traffic violation. Alvarado and Givens were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Sept. 15

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1742: After conducting a traffic stop and issuing a citation to the driver, the cited driver was instructed she needed to have a valid driver come to pick her up. A male subject responded to the lot of Steak N’ Shake. The officer requested his information to make sure he was a valid driver. The male provided a Social Security number that returned to a deceased subject. The male then provided his name and birthdate and the officer discovered he was a wanted subject. The male then told the officer that he had used his brother’s name and eventually provided his correct information. The officer then discovered the male had two active warrants. Randy L. Polite, 29, of Dayton 45406, was arrested on the two warrants and also charged with falsification and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-071588: Nathan L. Huffman, 23, of Phillipsburg, was charged with driving while under the influence and expired registration. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Sunday, Sept. 16

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1747: Mesa Mayfield, 21, of Clayton, was charged with theft. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

City of Englewood

Report 18-071976: Police responded to the 500 block of Locust Hill Drive on the report of two dogs that did not belong to the caller sitting on the front porch barking. Upon arrival an officer found only one dog and recognized it as belonging to a neighbor. The officer whistled to the dog and it immediately ran to the officer who was standing in the yard where it belonged. Macala S. Williams, 22, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs and issued a court summons.

Report 18-072046: An officer traveling north on Union Road observed a southbound vehicle that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit of 35. After activating his radar the vehicle was clocked at 52 mph. The officer executed a U-turn and activated his overhead lights. The vehicle came to the four-way stop at Old Salem Road and proceeded to head south. The officer turned on his siren and the vehicle ran a red light at Salem Avenue while turning left. The vehicle passed three vehicles and made a right turn in front of them onto Olive Road and turned into a subdivision in Trotwood before coming to a stop in a parking spot in the 5500 block of Autumn Hills. Ronnie L. Peavy, 23, of Moraine, was charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer, speeding, driving under non-compliance suspension and was additionally arrested on a warrant issued by Moraine Police for contempt of court. Peavy was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-071897: The theft of a Mongoose freestyle bike was reported in the 100 block of Maplegarden Drive. The victim’s neighbor reported seeing an unknown teenager walk up the driveway at approximately 8 p.m., grab the bike from the side of the garage and then ride away.

