Northmont area police reports

Wednesday, Aug. 8

City of Union

Report 18-060515: A man walking his Jack Russell on Lightner Lane reported that a Rottweiler exited a yard and attacked his dog. The Rottweiler picked the Jack Russell up and shook it before releasing it. The dog suffered two puncture wounds to its abdomen and a bite mark to its back. The Rottweiler began to return to its yard but came back toward the victim and his dog. The victim picked up his dog and fled toward a residence across the street. His dog was transported to Med Vet in Moraine to undergo surgery. Police have made several attempts to contact the owner of Rottweiler without success. The case remains under investigation.

Friday, Aug. 24

City of Union

Report 18-065091: A 15-year-old female left CVS with unpaid merchandise. The store refused to prosecute but asked that the juvenile be issued a trespass notice. She was released to her father.

Saturday, Aug. 25

City of Union

Report 18-065299: A subject cited for driving under suspension was ordered to call for someone to come pick him up and to park his car until a valid driver could come get it. A short time later the subject was observed driving his vehicle. An officer tried to stop the subject but he fled south on Main Street at high rate of speed. The car pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of S. Main St. where the subject jumped out and fled into a field. Police were unable to locate the subject. His vehicle was towed. Aaron N. Bell, 29, of Dayton 45406, was charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Monday, Aug. 27

City of Englewood

Report 18-066150: The theft of a silver 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was reported at the Villas of Englewood. The victim stated that a subject that was staying at his apartment had most likely stolen the vehicle. The subject’s sister found out where the vehicle was located and returned it to the victim. However the stereo and speakers had been removed. The victim did not want to file charges.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1639: A 2014 GMC Arcadia was stolen from a driveway in the 5000 block of Pebblebrook Dr. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Report CL18-1641: Police and fire personnel responded to a dumpster fire at Stoneridge Apartments at the dead end of King Oak Lane. The fire encompassed the entire dumpster and a fence directly behind it. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames. A recliner and other furniture were inside the dumpster. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Report CL18-1642: The theft of television was reported at Meadowbrook Apartments.

City of Englewood

Report 18-066253: Police responded to UDF on the report of subject that was possibly intoxicated in a vehicle. After arriving at the scene the reporting party said the suspect had sped away while he was on the phone talking to dispatch. A store employee said the female subject was a regular customer and had been in the store recently when she got into an altercation with her boyfriend. The officer remembered that incident and where the female lives. He drove to her residence on Beckenham Drive and found the female parked in the driveway sitting in the driver’s seat with the keys to the vehicle in her lap. The officer asked the female if she had driven to UDF and she confirmed that she had, but stated she didn’t know why. She was asked to submit to a field sobriety test, but refused and admitted to being drunk. Jamie L. Jenkins, 33, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-066536: Police responded to Greencliff Drive on an unresponsive subject. The subject was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1650: The theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked in a garage that was left open overnight was reported on Morry Court. The wallet contained multiple credit cards, a debit card, $300 cash, driver’s license, Social Security cards, vehicle insurance cards and various gift cards. The debit and credit cards had been used a at several locations before the theft was discovered.

City of Englewood

Report 18-066472: The possible theft of an iPad from a work vehicle was reported at UDF. Store surveillance footage will be reviewed. The case remains under investigation.

Report 18-066824: Michele Y. Thrasher, 37, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Aug. 30

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1654: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 300 block of Westbrook Road and removed the faceplate to the stereo.

City of Englewood

Report 18-067054: A subject came to the police department to turn herself in. Lisa A. Slaven, 45, of Clayton (Englewood ZIP 45322), was arrested on a warrant issued by the Cumberland County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear. Slaven was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-067078: Seyi L. Johnson, 44, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was also charged with criminal trespass. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Friday, Aug. 31

City of Union

18-067363: Jeffrey S. Furry, 48, of Union, was arrested on two active warrants and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Sept. 1

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1663: An unknown subject broke into a locked detached garage in the 7000 block of Maynard Ave. and stole a self-propelled Lawn Machine lawn mower.

City of Englewood

Report 18-067622: The theft of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was reported in the 4000 block of Gateway Dr. The victim believes he left the car unlocked with the keys in the center console with approximately $100 in change and his wallet containing $100 cash, a driver’s license, band card, credit card and work badge.

Report 18-067629: The Ohio State Patrol notified Englewood Police of possible intoxicated driver traveling north on Main Street. An officer responded to the driver’s listed address and parked nearby to see if the vehicle would arrive. The officer spotted the vehicle at the stop sign on Porter Drive. It then turned onto Southerly Hills Drive. The vehicle drove into the oncoming lane and over the curb into the grass before turning into the driveway partially in the grass. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell and odor of alcohol. The vehicle started to roll backwards and almost struck the police cruiser before the driver stopped it. He refused to submit to a field sobriety test and failed to provide a sufficient sample for a breath test. Timothy R. Ritter, 54, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and driving in marked lanes. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-067638: Police and medics responded to a residence on Northeast Circle on the report of an unresponsive subject. Medics used seven milligrams of Narcan before getting the subject to wake up. He was transported to the Miami Valley Hospital North emergency room. Alec M. Edwards, 25, of Trotwood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 18-067589: James A. Brown, 25, of Trotwood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Sept. 2

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1672: Unknown subjects entered a house through an unlocked rear window in the 4500 block of Roblar Hills Drive and stole three television sets.

City of Englewood

Report 18-068029: An officer stopped a vehicle for failing to dim its bright headlights. Antwyn J. Boyd, 48, of Dayton 45417, was charged with driving without an operator’s license and issued a warning for failure to dim and trailer lights violations. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-067795: David G. Karns, 24, of West Milton, was charged driving while under the influence and marked lanes of travel. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Monday, Sept. 3

City of Union

Report 18-068203: The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of W. Martindale Rd.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1677: A 2006 Chevy Avalanche containing a welder, golf clubs and DeWalt slide saw was stolen from a driveway in the 1400 block of Scenic River Dr.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

