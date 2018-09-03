Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Aug. 20

City of Englewood

Report 18-063759: Police were dispatched to Meijer in the report of two intoxicated subjects inside the store that could barely stand up. An officer made contact with the two people matching the description and a small bag of marijuana was found in their possession. The marijuana was confiscated. The subjects were asked to leave the store by Meijer staff and a ride was found to come pick them up.

Report 18-063761: Joshua M. Fox, 33, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-036900: Donald L. Baker, 73, of Trotwood, was charged with violating a protection order. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clay Township

Report 18-2351-08: The theft of four heavy duty commercial concrete drills from Adroit Concrete Cutting was reported. Three of the drills were Hilti brand and the fourth was a DeWalt. Total loss was set at $5,550.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

City of Englewood

Report 18-064124: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a theft in progress. Jared B. Rubrecht, 28, of Burkburnett, Texas, was charged with theft and Abigail L. Walker, 23, of Enon, was charged with receiving stolen property. Rubrecht and Walker were both transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-064138: Donald E. Williams, 24, at large, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-064201: Police responded to the 9200 block of N. Main Street on the report of a crash with unknown injuries. Police made contact with one of the drivers who was sitting on the curb. She had an odor of alcohol about her. As the officer began to investigate the crash the driver walked away. The other driver stated that the female had walked towards McDonald’s. The officer entered McDonald’s and found the female in the restroom. She admitted to drinking about a half pint of tequila. Sharon M. Maniaci, 42, at large, was charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence over the legal limit, no driver’s license, expired registration and was arrested on a warrant out of Monroe County, Mich. for possession of cocaine, heroin and marijuana. She registered at .182 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Maniaci was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Clay Township

Report 18-2370-08: An officer pulled a pickup truck over when an occupant threw a lit cigarette out of the window. After approaching the vehicle the odor of marijuana was detected and the driver had marijuana residue all over his shorts. The passenger admitted to throwing the cigarette out of the window and asked if that was illegal. The officer informed him that is considered as littering. Marijuana was found hidden inside a tear in the driver’s seat. An open 24 ounce can of Miller Lite was also found, which the passenger claimed was his. Nathan M. Randall, 32, of Dayton 45414, was charged with possession of marijuana. Zebadiah E. Bowden, 36, of Kettering, was charged with having an open container in a motor vehicle was issued a warning for littering. Randall and Bowden were each issued a court summons and released.

Friday, Aug. 24

Clay Township

Report 18-2381-08: At 9:01 p.m. an officer found a white pickup truck in a ditch on Preble County Line Road near Wengerlawn Road. The driver was outside of the vehicle attempting to place wood under the tires in order to get the truck out of the ditch. After approaching the driver an odor of alcohol was detected. After the driver failed a series of field sobriety tests a vehicle search was conducted. An empty six pack of Corona beer was found along with a bottle of “Hemp Bomb” containing a cannabis-derived oil. James G. Brookshire, 41, of New Lebanon, was charged with failure to control, driving while under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Saturday, Aug. 25

City of Englewood

Report 18-065399: A 16-year-old female was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 18-065450: Alice D. Fraley, 42, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Aug. 26

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1633: Police responded to a residence on Granite Drive to check on the welfare of a known subject. Dayton Police advised they had found the subject in their jurisdiction in the 200 block of Maplewood Avenue passed out in a vehicle with a needle in his arm. When medics arrived the subject woke up and gave medics his identification card and cell phone number. He then fled in a black Nissan Altima. His identification card listed an address on Granite Drive and he also had a warrant for his arrest. Clayton officers returned to Granite Drive on the report of a possible unresponsive subject. Englewood Police simultaneously responded to the Meijer parking lot in reference to a subject passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Dispatchers observed the vehicle on a traffic camera exiting the lot and head south on Main Street. Clayton officers checked the area and the residence but could not locate the vehicle. An officer responded to another call and later returned to Granite Drive to see if the subject would show up. The officer spotted the subject’s grandfather and spoke to him. The grandfather advised the subject was parked in the lot of the Stoneridge apartments. The officer drove there and observed the subject standing at the trunk of the Nissan at the dead end of King Oak Lane. The subject spotted the officer and fled on foot east into a wooded area adjacent to Granite Drive. The officer exited his cruiser and began chasing the subject while shouting for him to stop. The subject ignored the commands and continued to flee. The officer reached the residence on Granite Drive and observed the subject standing near the back of the house talking to his grandfather. The subject observed the approaching officer and again fled on foot traveling down a steep hill into the woods towards the Stillwater River. Two other Clayton officers and multiple Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Butler Township officers responded to form a perimeter but could not locate the subject. Officers responded back to King Oak Lane and contacted Englewood Truck to tow the subject’s vehicle. While conducting a vehicle search a pawn shop receipt was found with the wanted subject’s name on it. There were also multiple ripped Baggies and several orange caps commonly used to cap hypodermic needles inside the vehicle. Colton T. Lawson, 24, of Clayton 45415, was charged with obstructing official business. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court. His arrest warrant remains active and he remains at large.

City of Englewood

Report 18-065673: Police spotted a vehicle with the registered owner listed as a wanted subject. A traffic stop was initiated and the owner of the vehicle was found sitting in the passenger seat with a female driving and two other subjects in the back seat. The front seat passenger was consuming food and refused to identify himself and instead questioned officers what their probable cause was for stopping the vehicle. He spoke about his lawyer and extensive knowledge of the law. An officer explained that the registered owner was listed as having a warrant and that they had the authority to identify the individual. The passenger refused to produce his identification and ignored orders to exit the vehicle and continued to consume his food. Officers had to pry the subject out of the vehicle and onto the grass. As he was lying in the grass refusing to place his hands behind his back he asked the occupants of the vehicle to “record him” as he claimed he was choking and that his leg was broken all while continuing to chew his food with a smirk on his face. Joshua Rashaad Abercrumbie, 25, of Cincinnati, was charged with resisting arrest and arrested on a warrant out of Clark County and a warrant out of Dayton, both for traffic related offenses. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-065689: Demetrius J. Smith, 36, of Trotwood, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated after being found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the UDF parking lot. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-065807: Police responded to the 1000 block of Union Road on a dog bite complaint. Brian W. Hissong, 28, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs and issued a court summons.

Report 18-065835: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle on Vader Court and removed $300 cash from the glove box, $200 cash from the center console, a brand new iPad Pro still in the box valued at $1,000 and an Elipse tablet valued at $150.

