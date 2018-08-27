Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Clay Township

Report 18-2216-08: Criminal mischief was reported in the 8500 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Rd. Evidence at the scene made it apparent a vehicle had parked on the north side of roadway just west of the victim’s residence while the subjects defaced and damaged the victim’s property. A sexually explicit drawing was made on the driveway with the word “you” next to it and derogatory words written on the roadway in front of the residence. Glitter was spread around the property. Advertising signs and electric warning flags were placed in the yard, two planters with flowers were overturned, two stone rabbits spray painted and overturned, the letter “W” spray painted on the mailbox and numerous eggs thrown at the home. Pizza was thrown on the lawn and a plastic remote control vehicle left in one of the flower beds. Five dozen egg cartons from Kroger were found at the scene. All of the advertising signs were from the Englewood area. The victim believes the damage was done by one of the current or recently graduated students from Northmont High School where she is employed. One of the possible suspects was questioned and she admitted to participating along with four others in causing the damage. No charges were filed.

Monday, Aug. 13

City of Englewood

Report 18-061875: Darryl G. Parson, 57, was charged with abusing harmful intoxicants after being found inhaling Industrial Strength Ultra Duster compressed air. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Parson has been arrested five times by Englewood (18-044614, 18-052055, 18-054468, 18-057311 & 18-061030) since June 9 and he also has a prior conviction for abusing harmful intoxicants from Miami County Municipal Court (2017CR05095). Mr. Parson also has two prior felony cases currently pending in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court (2018CR02707, 2018CR02844) and a third felony case awaiting Grand Jury.

Report 18-061912: Charles A. Peterson, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with theft and carrying a concealed weapon at Walmart. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-061978: Duane E. Taylor, 45, of Englewood, was charged with animal restraint (barking dog) and was issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 18-061902: A resident of Woodard Drive reported that his bank account had been hacked. His debit card information was used to make purchases at three separate Kroger stores in Cincinnati. The bank closed the account and reimbursed the victim for the money.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

City of Englewood

Report 18-062117: Unknown subjects put two deep scratch marks on the front and rear passenger doors of a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Terracewood Dr.

Report 18-062147: Police responded to the Villas of Englewood on the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival two subjects were found in the vehicle with the odor of burnt and raw marijuana emitting from the interior. Lawrence S. Burton III, 20, of Clayton 45415, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 18-2312-08: The theft of a power washer from a carport was reported on Lakeview Dr.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

City of Clayton

Report CL16-1586: An unknown subject stole a 1992 Yamaha XV750 Virago motorcycle from the parking lot of Stoneridge Apartments sometime overnight.

City of Englewood

Report 18-062199: Police responded to Miami Valley Hospital North on the report of a subject that was found in the bathroom who had overdosed. Daniel A. Dixon, 27, of Dayton 45424, was charged with disorderly conduct and was trespassed from the hospital property. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-062297: Police were notified that a black Buick was traveling east on Wegner Road and driving erratically. An officer spotted the vehicle in the construction zone and it almost hit construction barrels before swerving to the right. The vehicle struck the rear of an SUV stopped for a red light at Taywood Road, but with very minor damage. Victoria G. Howard, 60, of Clayton 45315, was charged with driving while under the influence and assured clear distance. She was issued a court summons and released to a relative.

Report 18-062298: Police responded to Speedway on the report of theft of merchandise by two employees. Dillon M. Getter, 21, of Englewood and Austin K. Barker, 21, of Union, were each charged with theft and issued a summons by Vandalia Municipal Court.

Thursday, Aug. 16

City of Englewood

Report 18-062737: Police responded to the Villas of Englewood on a subject that had overdosed. Another subject administered three doses of Narcan to revive the victim who was speaking with medics and refused to go to the hospital. He admitted to snorting heroin. Nicholas L. Neeley, 31, of Dayton 45417, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, Aug. 17

City of Englewood

Report 18-062998: Kaleb M. Lutz, 18, of New Lebanon, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-062876: Police responded to Aleshire Farm Circle on a domestic incident with an assault. The victim refused to press charges.

Clay Township

Report 18-2327-08: An unknown subject broke a rear window on a residence in the 7700 block of Number Nine Rd.

Report 18-2329-08: An officer pulled a vehicle over for not having a rearview mirror. After approaching the vehicle the driver stated that he did not have a driver’s license. Neither one of the two passengers possessed a valid license. The driver had a warrant that was outside of the pick-up area. All three subjects were asked to step out of the vehicle. A used hypodermic needle was discovered under the driver’s seat. A second used needle was found sticking out of a bag and in a rear pouch of the front passenger seat police found a bag containing a used needle, string, a spoon with a white substance on it and three plastic bags containing a white substance. Bruce D. Baldridge, 36, of Greenville, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Brittney E. Harris, 26, of Union City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments. The vehicle was towed. Baldridge and Harris were each issued a court summons and transported to the Sunoco on National Road to wait for someone to come pick them up.

Saturday, Aug. 18

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1602: An officer pulled a vehicle over heading south on Taywood Road for speeding. After approaching the vehicle the officer detected the odor of raw marijuana. The driver did not have a valid license due to unpaid traffic fines. During a vehicle search a small Baggie containing marijuana was found inside a backpack on the back seat of the vehicle. The driver asked the officer if he could have his weed back. Anthony R. Donno, 19, of Cape Coral, Fla., was charged with speeding, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana. His vehicle was towed. Donno was issued a court summons and released.

City of Englewood

Report 18-063270: Unknown subjects threw several eggs on a home in the 400 block of Rankin Drive and spray painted a word on the brick on the west side of the residence.

Report 18-063302: Police responded to a private property crash in the parking lot of McDonald’s on West National Road. The at-fault driver met with police and admitted to leaving his car in reverse causing it to strike an unoccupied vehicle. The victim emerged from McDonald’s a short time later and police discovered she was a wanted subject. Linda S. Boggs, 56, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pre-trial on an original charge of resisting arrest issued by Vandalia Municipal Court. Boggs was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-063411: Manuel Hernandez, 72, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-063311: Laban M. Peyton, 77, of Union, was charged with dog at large. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-063342: Police were advised that an intoxicated driver was leaving a store in Englewood and was heading north on Main St. An officer spotted the vehicle and pulled it over after it turned onto E. Martindale Rd. An odor of alcohol was detected when the officer came into contact with the driver. Kyle B. Marshall, 39, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence. He registered at .349 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons, transported home and released to his wife.

Sunday, Aug. 19

City of Englewood

Report 18-063439: Police responded to the 200 block of Southerly Hills Drive on a reported auto theft. An officer arrived and observed a grey Hyundai crashed into a black Chevy. A subject police were familiar with stated someone had stolen his car and crashed it nearby. The subject had a fresh scratch on the left side of his nose. The officer was able to get the subject to admit that he had crashed his car. An odor of alcohol was detected about the subject. Scott A. Wills, 49, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence, failure to control and seatbelt violation. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-063617: Tyler K. Holmes, 20, of Englewood, was charged with violating a protection order. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clay Township

Report 18-2337-08: An officer pulled a vehicle over for having expired plates. Nicholas W. Littlefield, 25, of Laura, was charged with driving under non-compliance suspension, fictitious registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. His vehicle was towed. He was issued a court summons and released.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

