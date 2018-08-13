Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, July 27

City of Union

Report 18-056955: Police responded to the 100 block of Marrett Farm Road on the report of found property. The property involved was a nearly empty bottle of alcohol, a cell phone, a hat and a jacket. While officers were returning to their cruisers they noticed a male juvenile, later learned to be 15 years of age, lying in in the field covered in mud and shivering. Officers approached and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his body. The officers tried to communicate with the subject who would sit up at times but was otherwise unresponsive. A medic unit was summoned to the scene. The juvenile was eventually able to speak and admitted to smoking marijuana and had been drinking. He was charged with underage consumption of alcohol and released to his mother. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Clay Township

Report 18-2183-07: Arletty Minor, 27, of Richmond, Ind., was arrested on a warrant issued by Eaton Municipal Court. The warrant was discovered after she was pulled over for driving under suspension. Minor was taken into custody and released to an Eaton court bailiff.

Saturday, July 28

City of Union

Report 18-057403: An unknown group of teenage males damaged a basketball hoop at the Meadows of Martindale apartment complex and fled the scene.

Clay Township

Report 18-2186-07: Austin A. Hamlin, 23, of Union, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released to a valid driver.

Sunday, July 29

City of Englewood

Report 18-057687: Nathan Vega, 36, of Hollywood, Calif., was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, July 30

City of Englewood

Report 18-057822: Police responded to Wendy’s on Hoke Road on the report of a subject passed out behind the wheel in the drive-thru. Two officers arrived and found a passenger passed out and the driver that could barely keep her eyes open with slurred speech and slow movements. An officer removed the keys from the ignition. The passenger was removed and medics administered Narcan and she woke up. The driver requested to be taken to the hospital and both she and her passenger were transported Miami Valley Hospital North. Riley O. Young, 44, of Redkey, Ind., and Ana Cavanzon, 22, of Portland, Ind., were both charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and each issued a summons to appear in court.

Report 18-057881: Da’Vaun Miller, 18, at large, was charged with theft at Walmart and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-057894: An unknown white male without shoes on wearing a purple shirt, green shorts and an open book bag entered Walgreens and removed several bags of chips and candy from stock. The male then entered the bathroom where the store manager could hear him stuffing the merchandise into the book bag. When he exited the bathroom the manager asked him to pay for the merchandise. He fled the store, got on a bicycle and fled east on Wenger Road.

Tuesday, July 31

City of Englewood

Report 18-057978: Police responded to the Villas of Englewood on a loud music complaint. Upon arrival a male advised the music had been turned off before police arrived. The male played a recording he made with his cell phone that detailed the music being played at a loud level. Police knocked on the apartment door where the music had been played but no one answered the door. Police records revealed that officers had responded to the same apartment three times in the past year for similar complaints. Pamela McCoy, 60, of Englewood, was charged with playing loud music. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clay Township

Report 18-2211-07: Identity theft was reported by a resident that received a credit card in the mail from three major retail businesses. The resident said that he did not apply for the credit cards and when he called the respective companies to advise that he had not applied for the cards he discovered that all three cards had already been used. The resident called the credit bureaus to freeze his credit.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1487: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6600 block of Ranch Hill Dr. and removed two sets of keys and a valet key to red 2015 Honda Civic parked in the driveway. The Honda was then stolen.

Report CL18-1490: An unknown subject entered two unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway in the 6000 block of Afton Dr. The victim found the glove box in both vehicles open with paperwork about inside both vehicles. The victim was not sure if anything was stolen.

City of Englewood

Report 18-058437: Police responded to a residence on Meadow Thrush on the report of a subject barely breathing. Medics found the subject on the bathroom floor breathing approximately twice per minute and unconscious. Narcan was administered and the subject immediately regained consciousness. He admitted to medics that he had just snorted heroin. Kenneth E. Derrick, 41, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and issued a court summons. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

Report 18-058489: Dewand L. Britt, 19, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart and was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County for receiving stolen property. He was also issued a trespass warning to never to return to the store. Britt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2215-08: Police responded to a residence on Preble County Line Road where a female was screaming at a guest. Police had been to residence numerous times in the last few weeks due to the female screaming loudly and waking the neighbors. Jessica C. Whitely, 33, of Brookville, was charged with disorderly conduct / offensive noise. She was issued a court summons.

Friday, Aug. 3

City of Englewood

Report 18-058637: An unknown subject entered two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 400 block of Rankin Drive. One car had an unknown amount of loose change gifts cards stolen.

Report 18-058874: Police responded to a three car crash at Main and Wenger with the parties involved in the Company 7 parking lot. A passenger in one of the cars was found to be a wanted subject. Delaquan D. Gillis, 23, of Dayton 45406, was arrested on a warrant out of Scioto County for aggravated trafficking. The female driver provided a false name and the license plates were not registered to her vehicle. She was asked who owned the vehicle and she said she did not know him, his address or phone number. The VIN did not return as valid. She was asked for her real identity again and she again provided a false name and added, “This is bull crap.” The female also had more than $3,100 cash in her possession. Police were eventually able to identify the female searching the police computer. Denequa L. McDonald, 24, of Dayton 45406, was charged with obstructing official business and was arrested on two warrants; one through Huber Heights for failure to appear and one through Montgomery County for failure to appear. Gillis and McDonald were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-058843: Robert G. Deeter, 58, of Dayton 45414, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court. The warrant was discovered after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Aleshire Farm Road.

Saturday, Aug. 4

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1512: Clayton medics and police responded to UDF on an overdose. Medics began treating a male lying on the ground with labored breathing and sweating profusely. Two people that arrived in the same vehicle with the victim were sitting on the ground and being interviewed by a police officer. The female passenger was twitching and admitted to snorting heroin with the victim. Medics administered Narcan to revive the victim and he awoke in a rage. Two officers assisted medics to hold him down. The victim spat on Battalion Chief Follick as he attempted to break free. Medics covered the victim’s head with spit sock hood and he immediately calmed down. The victim and the female were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

City of Englewood

Report 18-059108: An officer observed a vehicle make two marked lane violations and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle pulled into a driveway on Magnolia Ave. After approaching the vehicle the officer detected an odor of alcohol. The driver’s wife was released and allowed to walk inside their residence, which was the traffic stop location. William H. Clark, 55, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and marked lanes of travel. He registered at .175 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-059358: Sheldon A. Carpenter, 37, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant out of Licking County for failure to pay child support. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, Aug. 5

City of Englewood

Report 18-059575: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a theft with the suspect fleeing in a pickup truck driven by another subject. Clayton Police located and stopped the vehicle on Salem Avenue. William A. Taylor, 28, of Dayton 45428, was charged with theft and was arrested on an active warrant. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Aug. 6

Clay Township

Report 18-2259-08: Shirley L. Connor, 49, of Kettering, was charged with driving under the influence and disobeying traffic control device regulations. She registered at .193 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to her boyfriend.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

