Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, July 21

Clay Township

Report 18-2145-07: Jessica L. Shillings, 36, of Brookville, was arrested on a warrant issued by Western Division Court. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, July 22

City of Union

Report 18-055717: Police responded to the 100 block of S. Main St. on the report of an intoxicated female trying to break into an apartment. Upon arrival the female claimed she had been assaulted by her boyfriend but refused to press charges. She was transported by police to her father’s residence in Englewood and released to his care.

Monday, July 23

City of Englewood

Report 18-055911: Catherine E. Marlow, 44, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence, open container, no plate light and no front license plate. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-055989: The theft of a Keller Williams Realty for sale sign was reported in the 400 block of Beechgrove.

Report 18-055991: The theft of a Keller Williams Realty for sale sign was reported in the 300 block of Rumson.

Report 18-056040: A 15-year-old male from Clayton was charged with theft at Meijer. He was released to his guardian. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Tuesday, July 24

City of Englewood

Report 18-056224: Police responded to the Walmart Tire and Auto parking lot on the report of suspicious activity. A white couple with two small children got out of a red Chevy Impala and the female bent the rear license plate making the plate unreadable. Police located the vehicle and discovered the plates were registered to another car. The male had left the area and was later located inside Bob Evans. He was found to be a wanted subject. Adam J. Hadley, 29, of Marietta, was arrested on two active warrants and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-056225: Aariana L. Brown, 19, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons.

Report 18-056233: An 11-year-old male was charged with being unruly and was released to his mother. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Clay Township

Report 18-2170-07: A vehicle struck and damaged a mailbox in the 11500 block of Dayton-Greenville Pike. Skid marks were observed in the roadway several feet north of where the mailbox was struck. The tire tracks traveled off the right side of the roadway to where the mailbox was struck and continued down the ditch to the next house south and then back into the roadway.

Wednesday, July 25

City of Englewood

Report 18-056356: Lakeisha N. Burney, 35, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Walmart and driving under financial responsibility act suspension. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-056465: The theft of a boy’s 20 inch Huffy bicycle from a side yard was reported in the 700 block of Gibraltar Ave.

Report 18-056476: The theft of a bottle of whisky by an unknown black female with red hair was reported at Kroger. She ran from the store, entered a light blue two door vehicle and fled south on Union Road.

Thursday, July 26

City of Englewood

Report 18-056674: The theft of a knitting pouch containing a driver’s license, bank card and cash was reported at an apartment on Chestnut Street.

City of Union

Report 18-056643: A 13-year-old female was charged with violating the city’s curfew and was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 18-056833: Unknown subjects egged a car and a house in the 800 block of W. Martindale Rd.

Friday, July 27

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1446: Police responded to the 7700 block of Harrington Ave. on the report of a stolen vehicle. A female subject stated that she stopped at a residence to check on a friend who lives there and left the keys in the ignition of a 1995 Jeep Wrangler, which belongs to another subject. A white male at the residence she only knows as “Johny” hopped into the Jeep and left the scene. The Jeep is black with paint patches flaked off revealing the grey primer. The doors and top were also not currently on the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle responded to the scene to complete a written statement of loss. He requested police to process the vehicle for evidence if it is found and that he would respond to retrieve the vehicle.

City of Englewood

Report 18-057007: Unknown subjects threw eggs on a home in the 1100 block of Taywood Road and sprayed chocolate sauce and ketchup on a vehicle and also spread red jam on top of the mailbox.

Report 18-057169: Lauren L. Kessler, 32, of Union, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to dim headlights. She registered at .143 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to her husband.

Saturday, July 28

City of Clayton

Report 18-1460: An unknown subject broke the passenger side front window on a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Linchmere Dr. and removed two cell phones valued at approximately $200 each.

City of Englewood

Report 18-057331: Kasey L. Parks, 24, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons.

Sunday, July 29

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1463: An officer observed a vehicle exit Springway Drive and turn north on Main Street. After checking the registration the registered owner was listed as having a suspended license. Police then discovered the license plates belonged to a different vehicle. A traffic stop was made. The driver did not have any identification on him and was not sure if he had a valid driver’s license. The driver admitted the license plates belonged to someone else, but stated that he knew them. He said he couldn’t afford to purchase his own plates and he needed to “get stuff done.” The driver provided a title to the vehicle but his name did not appear on it. An officer checked the driver’s information and discovered he was under three non-compliance suspensions. Joseph A. Zola, 58, of Dayton 45415, was charged with two counts of driving under non-compliance suspension and fictitious registration. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Police seized the license plates to return to the registered owner. During a vehicle inventory police located numerous old PlayStation, Sega Genesis and Nintendo game systems, over 30 flashlights, two hatchets, three GPS units, numerous tools, jewelry and backpack containing a glass smoking pipe.

City of Englewood

Report 18-057617: Madison R. Linville, 19, of West Milton, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-057581: An unknown subject scratched a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Marrett Farm Rd. during the overnight hours.

Monday, July 30

Clay Township

Report 18-2195-07: Police responded to a residence on a possible sex offense and a runaway juvenile.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind