Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, July 16

City of Englewood

Report 18-054342: Elijah C. Ewbank, 28, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication at Meijer. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, July 17

City of Englewood

Report 18-054468: Officers responded to the RTA bus stop on Harco Drive on the report of an unconscious subject. Police arrived and found four aerosol cans on the ground near the subject who had difficulty removing his wallet from his pocket. Darryl G. Parson, 57, of Trotwood, was charged with abusing harmful intoxicants. He had been charged twice previously by Englewood Police for the same offense. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-054547: An unknown subject damaged the brush handle in the southern car wash bay at Union Mini Mart. The lock to the coin box had also been cut off but the box had not been removed. The lock to the coin box in the northern bay had also been cut off and an undetermined amount of cash removed.

Wednesday, July 18

City of Union

Report 18-054928: An officer pulled a vehicle over for traveling 60 MPH heading northbound on Main Street near Lutz Drive. As the officer began to follow the vehicle dispatch announced to be on the lookout for a vehicle heading north on Main Street at a high rate of speed. The pickup went left of center into the southbound lane near Lexington Farm Road as a southbound vehicle was approaching. The truck swerved back to the right and went over the edge line on the right side of the road. The truck did the same thing again and was not stopping for the officer’s lights and siren. The truck finally pulled over at Quinter Farm Road. After approaching the driver an odor of alcohol was detected. Cody J. Spencer, 24, of West Milton, was charged with driving while under the influence. He was issued a court summons and released to his mother.

Clay Township

Report 18-2128-07: Police responded to the 6900 block of Brookville-Salem Road on the report of an accident with injuries. While responding to the scene dispatch advised that the driver and passenger of a silver truck involved had fled on foot. While speaking with the driver of the other car a male subject walked up to the scene and stated he had been driving the truck. The officer detected an odor of alcohol. The officer asked the male where his passenger was and the driver denied anyone had been in his vehicle. The officer explained several witnesses observed him and another male running from the scene. The male became aggressive and began yelling at the officer and started to walk away. The officer placed the male in handcuffs and into a police cruiser. The male complained that he was having trouble breathing so a second medic was asked to respond to the scene. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood. Jeremy W. Miller, 35, of Lewisburg, was charged with driving under 12 point suspension, driving while under the influence, refusal of a chemical test, and failure to yield right of way when turning left. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, July 20

City of Englewood

Report 18-055339: Police responded to the Englewood Post Office on the report of a mailman that had been bitten by a dog on Terracewood Drive. Keith E. Quillen, 39, was charged with registration of dogs required and control of dogs. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-055396: Mark A. Lamb, 61, at large, was charged with theft at Kroger. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, July 21

City of Englewood

Report 18-055608: Michelle Tucker, 52, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Kroger and was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for theft. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, July 22

City of Englewood

Report 18-055740: Police responded to Carriage House Apartments on the report of domestic violence with the male half fleeing the scene. Officers searched the area but could not locate the male. Eustorgio Espinobarros-Moran, 26, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. He showed up later at the police department along with the victim. Both were told that they would have to appear in court on the charge filed. He was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 18-055881: Ronald E. Jones, 38, at large, was charged with aggravated menacing for making threatening phone calls and sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-4.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind