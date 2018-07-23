Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, July 9

City of Englewood

Report 18-052478: While on patrol in the lot of the Clarion Inn an officer observed a white SUV with the passenger side rear door open. A white male was found lying across the back seat wearing only boxer briefs and a pair of socks. After being woken up the subject admitted to smoking meth a few hours earlier. Brandon T. Johnston, 34, of Sidney, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was issued a court summons and transported to Samaritan North for treatment.

Report 18-052486: An unknown subject broke into a work vehicle parked in the lot of the Clarion Inn and removed a Stihl chainsaw valued at $300 and miscellaneous hand tools valued at $100. Three locks on the vehicle had been punched out and a padlock cut off and replaced with a different padlock the vehicle owner did not have a key to.

Report 18-052493: A theft in progress was reported at Meijer with a female subject running towards the gas station. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered by security personnel. The female jumped into a green Ford Explorer and fled north on Main Street.

Report 18-052534: A 16-year-old male was charged with being unruly on Gorman Avenue. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Report 18-052592: Dominique A. Kirk, 24, of Dayton, was charged with disorderly conduct (offensive language) and failure to reinstate license after being pulled over for not displaying a front license plate. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2076-07: Police responded to a domestic incident in the 7900 block of W. National Rd. Neither party wished to press charges.

Report 18-2073-07: The theft of prescription medication was reported on Estate Drive.

Tuesday, July 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-052777: Police responded to Walmart on a theft in progress. An officer entered the lot and observed the described vehicle the suspects were in. The officer activated her overhead emergency lights and siren. The vehicle fled the lot passing vehicles and entering the incoming lane. The vehicle fled south on Hoke Road and went left of center and ran a traffic light traveling 63 MPH. The vehicle continued south on Hoke and ran the stop sign at Westbrook Road entering the Moss Creek subdivision at 99 MPH. In the 5600 block of Moss Creek Blvd. the vehicle went off the road into a vacant lot and crashed into a barbed wire fence and got stuck in a ditch. Two adult females fled the vehicle on foot and were ordered to stop. One female yelled, “No!” The two females left a 7-year-old boy behind as the fled on foot. The officer stayed with the boy who was extremely upset and crying for his mother. The juvenile told the officer his grandmother was driving and his aunt was the passenger in the vehicle. A Trotwood medic arrived and the juvenile was placed in the medic. The officer found a receipt in the vehicle from the Walmart service center that returned to an address in Trotwood but the registered owner of the vehicle lived at a different Trotwood address. Officers went to the registered owner’s home where the owner of the vehicle discovered the 30-day had been removed from her vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number was entered in the police computer and came back as a stolen vehicle from a car dealership in Kentucky. The juvenile was transported home and released. The two females that fled were found in the 6500 block of Westbrook Road and taken into custody. Diona Murray, 43, of Trotwood as well as a 17-year-old female. Both were transported to jail. The vehicle was also found to have been involved in a theft from a Petland in Butler Township.Medication found in the vehicle returned to a suspect involved in a theft in Englewood from Petco in November 2017. The case was forwarded to the detective section for felony filing.

Report 18-052801: A 14-year-old female was charged with theft and a 10-year-old female was charged with theft and resisting arrest at Walmart. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court. Both juveniles were released to their grandparents.

Report 18-052899: The theft of a PS4 Real Arcade gaming system and a PS4 Recon Chat headset was reported at GameStop on Hoke Road.

Clay Township

Report 18-2079-07: Jeremy G. Clark, 26, of Brookville, was criminally trespassed from two properties in the 13000 block of Westbrook Rd.

Report 18-2080-07: Daniel R. Morgan, Jr., 28, of Brookville, was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on warrants issued by Montgomery County Western Division and Common Pleas courts for domestic violence (no bond), possession of drugs (no bond), unauthorized use of property ($2,500 bond) and possession of drugs (no bond). Morgan was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-2084-07: Police responded to a domestic incident in the 9000 block of W. National Rd. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, July 11

City of Englewood

Report 18-053081: Stephanie L. Roock, 30, of Huber Heights, was charged with assault and was issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 18-053134: Police responded to Deubner Drive on a dog bite. David P. Stormer, 61, was charged with vicious dog with bite. He was issued a court summons and a quarantine notice for the dog.

Thursday, July 12

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1356: A Clayton officer responded to Grandview Hospital where Grandview officers arrested Davontae D.D. Hall, 24, of Clayton 45415, on an active Clayton warrant. Hall was released to a Clayton officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-053286: Police responded to the 100 block of Chestnut St. on the report of a theft. A subject that had been hired to install security cameras on the Chestnut Woods Apartments stated that he removed is ladder from the bed of his truck and when he returned to get his tools 15 minutes later they were missing. A tool bag containing a Ryobi cordless drill & charger ($75), Black & Decker reciprocating saw ($45), drill bits, blades, screwdrivers, pliers, wire cutters and other miscellaneous items totaling $350 was stolen by an unknown subject.

Friday, July 13

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1362: An officer on patrol spotted a vehicle being operated by a wanted subject. Isaac D. Gambrell, 30, of Lewisburg, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report CL18-1365: An officer was flagged down by a female who said when she returned to her residence at the Orchard Grove Apartments she discovered maintenance workers in her apartment fixing a water leak. She discovered an Xbox 1 game system and several games missing valued at $630 as well as her purse and wallet valued at $220.

City of Englewood

Report 18-053465: Englewood officers were dispatched to 921 Hile Lane on a report of a subject lying next to a van not moving. David C. Reidenbach, 65, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. He was released at his residence and issued a court summons.

City of Union

Report 18-053591: A subject came to the police department to report a dog running into his driver’s door causing a dent. He stated while driving south on Applegate Drive two dogs were chasing each other in the 200 block and running towards the street. One dog passed in front of his vehicle and the other ran into his door. Jordan M. Boyd, 31, of Troy, was charged with dog running at large and was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 18-2103-07: During a traffic stop the driver of a vehicle was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm. Kyle J. Miller, 19, of Brookville, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and trafficking in drugs containing marijuana other than hashish. He was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, July 14

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1366: An officer on patrol observed a southbound vehicle on State Route 49 with expired plates. During a traffic stop Officer Brennaman located 19 packs of cold steaks in the backseat of the vehicle. The three subjects in the car had no receipt and each was telling a different story about how they had obtained the steaks. Brennaman was finally able to get a confession for all three that they had stolen the steaks from Walmart in Englewood. Brennaman charged all three suspects for their crime. Charles C. Cohen, 33, of Dayton 45402, was charged with expired driver’s license and receiving stolen property. Bradley S. Haney, 43, of Englewood, was charged with expired plates and receiving stolen property. Seyi L. Johnson, 44, of Dayton 45405, was charged with receiving stolen property. All three were released with a court summons. The stolen merchandise was turned over to an Englewood officer and returned to Walmart.

Report CL18-1371: An unknown subject entered an open garage and removed a blue Raleigh Shimano mountain bike valued at approximately $600.

City of Englewood

Report 18-053762: Officer J.E. Cox assisted Clayton Officer Brennaman on a traffic stop at Salem Avenue and Old Salem Road.

Report 18-053925: Police responded to the 200 block of Downing Place on the report of an unresponsive subject that had overdosed. Officers found the subject in a backyard of his back unconscious turning blue with very labored breathing. Medics arrived and administered six doses of Narcan. After being revived the subject stated he had snorted a line of cocaine. He was transported to Samaritan North for treatment. Kaleb M. Blakesly, 23, of Vandalia, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and issued a court summons.

Sunday, July 15

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1375: The theft of a Jeep Compass from the parking lot of Dollar General was reported. About 20 minutes later another Clayton officer found the vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Priscilla Avenue and Melody Road. A pair of blue jeans was missing from the vehicle as well as a clear plastic box containing the vehicle owner’s and his family’s personal information (birth certificates and Social Security numbers.

City of Englewood

Report 18-053996: Kara E. Dorf, 35, of Tipp City, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-3.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind