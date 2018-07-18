Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, June 21

Clay Township

Report 18-1933-06: An assault was reported on Lakeview Court. The victim signed a refusal to prosecute form.

Tuesday, June 26

Clay Township

Report 18-1978-06: Codie E. Blankenship, 18, of Arcanum, was charged with aggravated menacing. Charges were forwarded to Western Division Court.

Report 18-1980-06: Theft of items from a home was reported in the 11600 block of N. Preble County Line Rd. The victim advised his ex-wife had entered his home and had removed items without permission. After arguing with police she handed the items over to her daughter to return to her father’s home. A Lewisburg Police officer escorted the daughter to retrieve the items. He then informed the victim’s ex-wife that she was no longer permitted on her ex-husband’s property.

Wednesday, June 27

Clay Township

Report 18-1983-06: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the Sunoco lot for an extended period of time with no one exiting the vehicle. After running the driver was found to be a wanted subject. Thorton N. Donovan, 29, of Brookville, was arrested on a warrant out of the state of Georgia for escape. Donovan was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-1984-06: Brittany A.J. Hitte, 28, was arrested by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a registration violation. Hitte was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-1989-06: Domestic violence was reported in the 8100 block of Arlington Rd. The male victim refused to press charges. Police advised that he should obtain a protection order and have police present when returning his children to his soon to be ex-wife.

Monday, July 2

Clay Township

Report 18-2020-07: Police responded to an ongoing neighbor dispute in the 8900 block of Number Nine Road.

Tuesday, July 3

City of Englewood

Report 18-050835: The theft of an iPhone 7 and a debit card from a shopping cart was reported at Walmart.

Report 18-051079: Lindsay K. Dowell, 32, of Anderson, Ind., was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia at Meijer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, July 4

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1307: Police responded to the 7100 block of Garber Road in reference to a burglary. The victim stated he received a call from a neighbor at 9:50 p.m. stating that he had just observed another neighbor from across the street in his yard and later saw him exiting the victim’s garage. The victim did not observe anything missing from the garage but noted that covers to his motorcycle and tools in the garage had moved or altered. He also said that both he and his wife have noticed odd things missing around the house over the last three weeks including food, a large kitchen pot, and a bottle of sun screen. They also realized a laptop computer and Kindle Fire 7 were missing. He said he believes the neighbor from across the street has been taking the items because he has observed the neighbor out roaming the neighborhood in the middle of the night. Officers went to the neighbor’s home and the person in question admitted to being on his neighbor’s property. Darryl A. Gilliam, 46, of Clayton 45415, was charged with criminal trespass and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-051244: Amber M. Ross, 36, of Greenville, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-051379: Malachi S. Rutledge, 18, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, July 5

City of Englewood

Report 18-051427: An officer observed a crash at W. Wenger and Union roads involving two vehicles. After approaching one of the drivers she stated that her vehicle was hit by the other vehicle. The officer advised the driver that he saw her vehicle roll backward and strike the van behind her. She started to get worked up so he told her to sit in her vehicle and then obtained her license. After obtaining the other driver’s license and insurance information the officer returned to his cruiser to enter the information into his computer. The female driver approached the cruiser and started yelling at the officer and demanding her license be given back. The officer told her to return to her vehicle and that he would return her license when he was done. She continued screaming at the officer and then partially entered the cruiser and snatched her license out of the officer’s hand. The officer exited the cruiser and asked the driver to give the li cense back. She refused and backed away. The officer told her she was under arrest and turned and ran to her vehicle. A second officer was requested. The officer went to her vehicle and tried to pull the woman out of the car. She resisted and placed her license in her bra. The driver then started hitting the officer on the left arm and started kicking his left leg. A second officer arrived and they were able to remove her from her vehicle and place her in handcuffs. She complained of neck pain. Medics transported her to the hospital. Linda S. Boggs, 56, of Englewood, was charged with starting and backing of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. She was issued a court summons.

Report 18-051614: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a female subject that exited the store with stolen merchandise and then got into an orange van. The female gave the merchandise to a male subject who entered the store and went to the customer service counter in an attempt to return the merchandise. Police arrived and search the male and found two capped syringes in his left front pants pocket. He admitted to being a heroin addict. Alan T. Madlinger, 37, of Dayton 45417, was charged with receiving stolen property and possessing drug abuse instruments. Andrea E. McFarland, 38, of Dayton 45432, was charged with. Madlinger and McFarland were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-051625: Police responded to Max’s Bar on the report of a male subject with a knife arguing with another subject. A male subject saw his ex-girlfriend with another male. The male had given the female $500 when they were dating and after his ex-girlfriend went inside the male walked over to her new boyfriend and told him that he was now responsible for paying him back. The two exchanged words. The new boyfriend denied that he had been threatened and signed a refusal to prosecute form.

Friday, July 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-051784: Police responded to Valero on a disorderly white female subject. The female was driving a blue pickup and while waiting in line began screaming and revving her engine. Upon entering the drive-thru the female began screaming at an employee that he had sold alcohol to an intoxicated male driving another vehicle that almost struck her in the parking lot. The employee said he wasn’t sure what she was talking about and that he had not sold alcohol to anyone intoxicated. The female demanded the manager’s name and phone number. The employee told her no and she exited the drive-thru at a high rate of speed and parked on the south side of the building. She then walked into the drive-thru and began screaming obscenities at the employee and again demanded the manager’s phone number. She eventually walked outside and shortly after police arrived. Lashonda M. Adkins, 29, of Englewood, was charged with driving without an operator’s license and disorderly conduct. She was also trespassed from Valero and then released with a court summons.

City of Union

Report 18-051717: An unknown subject cracked the windshield on a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Heckman Dr.

Report 18-052003: Davis J. Adkins, 21, of Dayton 45410, was charged with solicitation permit required on Lightner Lane. He was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, July 7

City of Englewood

Report 18-052063: Peggy J. Bilpuch, 56, of Union and Stephanie L. Roock, 30, of Huber Heights, were each charged with theft at Meijer, issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-052064: Theft of money was reported at Walmart. A male subject used the self-scan checkout and elected to receive $100 cash back after completing his transaction. The male left the store and realized he forgot to take his money. After returning to the checkout the money was gone. Video footage revealed an unknown white female wearing a black shirt and blue jeans took the money and left the store.

Report 18-052066: Jevelle E. Perrin, 20, of Trotwood, and a 13-year-old male, also of Trotwood, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Perrin was issued a court summons. Charges against the juvenile were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 18-052096: Police responded to the Villas of Englewood on a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival a male subject was sweating profusely and crying and stated that he had taken a bad hit of acid (LSD). Ross T. Smith, 26, of Huber Heights, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to Good Samaritan North for treatment.

Report 18-052097: Police responded to the Country Square parking lot on the report of a male and female fighting in the parking lot. Samantha Jo Lee, 25, of Camden, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, July 8

City of Englewood

Report 18-052337: A 17-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-2055-07: Ethan E. Louk, 25, of Gordon, was charged with driving under suspension and was arrested on a warrant out of Clark County for domestic violence and assault. The warrant was discovered after police pulled Louk over to traveling 70 MPH on State Route 49. Louk was transported to the Montgomery County Jail at the request of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Report 18-2059-07: Scott D. Stoner, 48, of Brookville, was arrested at his residence on an active warrant for a probation violation. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-2.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind