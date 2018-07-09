Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, June 25

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1229: Breaking and entering was reported at two properties in the 5800 block of W. Wenger Rd. Inside one property a suitcase had been moved from the upstairs and left opened next to a window that was broken downstairs. The basement had multiple pieces of cut copper pipe at the bottom of the steps next to a hacksaw and a bucket of tools. A pair of gloves was found in the weeds outside where the window was broken. A plastic bag containing suspected drugs was found on the porch. At the second property a front window was broken and a rear window left open. Three containers of copper pipe were found inside next to the door. Numerous copper pipes had been cut or broken off near the location of the three containers

City of Englewood

Report 18-048832: The theft of two watches, two white gold necklaces, a pearl necklace, two sets of white gold hoop earrings, and a pair of diamond earrings with a total value of $2,450 was reported at Parkville Apartments.

Tuesday, June 26

City of Englewood

Report 18-048977: An officer on patrol observed a vehicle going the wrong way on the I-70 East exit ramp. The vehicle stopped and backed down the ramp before traveling south on Main Street. A traffic stop was initiated. Terry L. White, 46, of Dayton 45408, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a one-way street. He registered at .160 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. The passenger in the vehicle, Stephanie M. Anthony, 42, of Dayton 45406, was arrested on an active warrant issued by Kettering Police. White was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Anthony stated she was diabetic and needed insulin. She was transported by medic to Good Samaritan North Hospital. A Kettering officer responded to the hospital and took her into custody after being evaluated by medical staff.

Report 18-049040: The theft of an antique mirror and an expensive steak knife was reported at a home in the 100 block of Havenwood. The resident said two people known to use heroin had stayed at his residence during the period the items turned up missing.

Report 18-049171: Aaron A. Dorsey, 27, of Englewood, was charged with assault and driving under child support suspension. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-049237: Police responded to the 400 block of E. Wenger Road on the report on an unknown male subject attempting to enter the front door of a residence. Upon arrival officers observed a male standing at the door with the screen door open. When asked what he was doing the male did not respond. While being placed in handcuffs the male stated that this was his girlfriend’s house. Officers could smell an odor of alcohol about the male. He repeatedly said it was his girlfriend’s house, and then stated it was his grandmother’s house. He thought he was in Dayton, and then thought he was in Tipp City. The resident said the male was banging and kicking on the door trying to get it open and was yelling at her to open the door. She said she had never seen the subject before and feared for her life. Daevion R. A. Pressley, 26, of Charlotte, N.C., was charged with disorderly conduct by public intoxication and was criminally trespassed from the victim’s property. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, June 27

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1234: Police responded to the 6000 block of Cheri Lynne Drive in reference to a burglary involving a stolen vehicle. A 2015 Chevy Captiva was stolen from the attached garage, which was left open while the resident was sleeping.

Report CL18-1237: Unknown subjects damaged a rear sliding glass door on a residence located in the 6900 block of Park Vista Rd.

City of Englewood

Report 18-049442: A 16-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 18-049530: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a theft in progress. A stocky white male wearing a black shirt and red shorts dropped stolen merchandise in front of the store and fled into a wooded area behind Hometown Urgent Care. As officers checked that area dispatch advised that the suspect was observed on a city camera running south across I-70 and into another wooded area. Officers also searched that area with assistance of a Clayton Police unit but could not locate the suspect.

Report 18-049631: Everett T. Scott, 65, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct / offensive language. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Thursday, June 28

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1241: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6500 block of Afton Drive and removed $50 from a woman’s wallet. A second unlocked vehicle was entered and $2 in change taken.

Report CL18-1242: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6300 block of Afton Drive and removed $43 from a woman’s wallet, which was found lying in the roadway in front of the victim’s residence.

Report CL18-1243: An officer on patrol on Crownwood Drive observed a vehicle in a driveway with the passenger side door open and numerous items lying on the ground next to the door. The vehicle owner was contacted. She said she left the vehicle unlocked and it appears that only loose change had been stolen.

Report CL18-1244: An unknown subject entered three unlocked vehicles parked on Rundell Drive and removed loose change from all three of the vehicles.

Report CL18-1245: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle on Ranch Hill Drive and removed loose change.

Report CL18-1246: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle on Rymark Court and removed two cell phones.

Report CL18-1248: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle on Rymark Court and removed approximately $10 in loose change.

Report CL18-1249: Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Crownwood Drive on the report of a stolen 2005 Chrysler 300. While responding dispatch advised that a detective with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office had located the vehicle in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive in Harrison Township. The vehicle had heavy damage to its left side and rear left wheel. The owner of the stolen vehicle said that she had found a 20 inch gray and green Nishiki bike lying in her side yard that did not belong to her.

Friday, June 29

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1257: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Whispering Meadows and removed loose change.

Report CL18-1258: Police responded to the 6300 block of Rangeview Drive on the report of a stolen vehicle. A 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe was entered and removed from the driveway. The victim stated that he had the keys to the vehicle but a second key has been missing for years.

Report CL18-1260: An unknown subject entered an unlocked work vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Greenbay Drive and removed an Apple iPad.

Report CL18-1261: An unknown subject entered three unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway in the 3700 block of Honeybrook Drive and removed two Samsung Galaxy cell phones and a PlayStation Vita game console.

Report CL18-1262: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6600 block of Portrait and removed a wallet containing numerous credit cards, insurance cards and a driver’s license. Loose change was also taken from the vehicle.

Report CL18-1264: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Freeport Drive and removed a wallet containing two credit cards, a debit card, Social Security card, driver’s license and set of keys, approximately 20, that belong to a variety of properties and vehicles related to the victim’s job. He stated he heard the neighbor’s dogs barking between 2 and 3 a.m.

City of Englewood

Report 18-049958: Kaytlyn M. Boswell, 23, of Springfield, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, June 30

City of Englewood

Report 18-050274: Theft of a wallet from a purse was reported at Panera Bread. Video surveillance camera footage revealed an unknown black male wearing a straw hat and a grey smooth style suit and horn rimmed glasses sat down at a table next to the victim and removed his sport coat and then moved to a chair closest to the victim. He reached down and moved the victim’s purse, which was on the floor next to her, closer to him. Using his coat as if he was putting it on the back of his chair he reached down into the purse and removed the victim’s wallet. The suspect tried to move the purse back toward the victim and bumped her chair. She said she didn’t think anything of it until her friend returned and asked where the man had gone. She then looked in her purse and discovered her wallet was missing. She called her bank and discovered her credit card was used to make a $400 purchase at Target in Huber Heights. Two additional charges of $1,000 each were denied at Target.

Report 18-050287: Police responded to a hit and run crash in the Northmont Plaza parking lot where the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup struck another vehicle and drove away to another location in the lot. The victim pointed to a male subject walking through the lot carrying food from the China Star restaurant. He walked over to the crash location and when the officer asked what had happened he said something and walked away. The officer grabbed his arm and could smell an odor of alcohol. After failing a field sobriety test Leonard F. Komon, 59, of West Milton, was charged with driving under the influence. He registered at .119 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his wife.

Sunday, July 1

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1277: While a customer was inside Circle K an unknown subject removed his wallet from the top of his dashboard. The wallet contained a debit card, driver’s license, a medical card and $51 cash.

City of Englewood

Report 18-050393: Police responded to Taco Bell to assist the Ohio State Patrol with a traffic stop of possible intoxicated driver. The trooper already had a subject in the rear of his cruiser from another drunk driving incident but observed another vehicle commit a series of traffic violations and decided to pull the vehicle over for fear of public safety. An Englewood officer took over handling the traffic stop and had the driver submit to a field sobriety test. Russell R. Condiff, 34, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and prohibited blood alcohol concentration. He registered at .218 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and transported to his in-law’s residence in Englewood where he was released.

Report 18-050519: Dispatch advised officers of a maroon convertible being driven by a black male subject that had just sped away from Clayton Police heading north on Taywood Road. An officer traveling south on Taywood spotted the vehicle turn into the Englewood Hills subdivision by turning left on Glenmary Avenue. As the officer tried to catch up to the vehicle it made several turns in the subdivision. After the officer got behind the vehicle on Wenger Road he noticed the car was not displaying a rear license plate. The officer activated his overhead lights and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver continued to flee. The driver pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of Wenger Road. As the officer was about to exit his cruiser the driver put the convertible into reverse and almost struck the police cruiser. The driver then fled down Wenger Road and turned right on Gibraltar, right onto Lambert Lane and then turned right on Browning Avenue. The vehicle then turned left on Wenger Road and then right on Hazel Avenue, left on Katy Lane and a right onto Halfacre Court. After reaching the end of the cul-de-sac the driver exited the vehicle and lost his sandals. He proceeded to run north barefoot toward Wenger Road. The officer stayed with the vehicle as it was still occupied by three other subjects who were unable to identify the driver who they claimed they had just met and were on their way to go swimming. A Clayton officer apprehended the driver and brought him back to Halfacre Court. The 17-year-old juvenile was rejected at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center because he has asthma and did not have an inhaler. The juvenile was then transported to his residence and released to his grandmother, who is his legal guardian. He was charged with failure to comply with the lawful order of a police officer. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Monday, July 2

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1285: Burglary was reported in the 100 block of Hacker Road. Unknown subjects removed a set of Callaway golf clubs from the garage along with a portable air compressor. The Florida Room on the rear of the residence was entered and removed a golf bag containing antique golf clubs and also removed three reciprocating saws

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-1.jpg

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

