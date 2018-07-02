Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday, June 10

City of Union

Report 18-044687: Police responded to an assault involving a male and female on McCraw Drive. Both parties signed refusal prosecute forms.

Monday, July 11

City of Union

Report 18-045170: The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Merrymaid Drive. The victim signed a refusal to prosecute form.

Thursday, June 14

City of Englewood

Report 18-045307: Donald L. Baker, 73, of Trotwood, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Sunday, June 17

City of Union

Report 18-046853: Menacing was reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street. Charges are pending.

Monday, June 18

City of Englewood

Report 18-047123: Police were dispatched to I-70 West at the Hoke Road exit on the report of an intoxicated male on a Greyhound bus. After arriving at the scene the male had already been escorted off the bus by the bus driver who advised the male had started to cause a disturbance on the bus. It was evident the subject was unable to care for himself due to his level of intoxication and wanting to argue with the police officer for not shaking his hand. Michael R. Romaine, 20, of Chillicothe, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-1911-06: Police responded to a residence on Westbrook Road where a home health case manager found a 74-year-old male cerebral palsy patient inside the home without the air conditioning running. The temperature in the home was 90 degrees and the patient was dehydrated. A medic was summoned. A nephew caring for the patient said the patient’s brother did not want the air conditioning run at night due to the cost. He was instructed that the air needs to be on at all times during high heat conditions. Respite care was offered for the patient but the family had refused. As a result of the conditions the patient was found in, the situation was being reported to Adult Protective Services. As the medic was leaving with the patient, his brother called the house and was advised of the situation. The brother asked why that was considered life threatening. He stated he did not feel it was right for the home health case manager to be able to send his brother to the hospital. The police officer explained to him that as a registered nurse the home health case manager can determine whether or not a patient needs further assessment for his health and wellbeing and that she is required to do so or she could lose her license.

Report 18-1916-06: A Ford truck pulling a hay wagon struck and damaged a mailbox in the 8300 block of Brookville-Phillipsburg Road.

Tuesday, June 19

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1199: An unknown white female between 25 and 35 years of age with brownish/blonde hair and approximately 120 pounds, walked onto the Plaza Car Wash property at 5:45 a.m. unlatched and started rummaging through the vacuum bins. If the bins are not latched the vacuum will no longer operate and the car wash loses business. An extra watch was placed on the business and the next day an officer spotted a female matching the description walking south on Main Street at 3:30 a.m. After approaching the female and discussing what had happened the day before she denied and involvement.

City of Englewood

Report 18-047406: Employee theft was reported at Rite Aid. Tyler P. Horstman, 20, of Brookville, was charged with theft without consent and issued a court summons.

Report 18-047430: A second case of employee theft was reported at Rite Aid. Dreana J. Richie, 19, of Englewood, was charged with theft without consent and issued a court summons.

Report 18-047663: An unknown subject broke the passenger door wing window on a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Woodlawn Ave. A small tool pry mark was also found on the passenger door near the door handle. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.

Clay Township

Report 18-1922-06: Daniel R. Morgan, Jr., 28, of Brookville, was charged with domestic violence. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Western Division Court.

Thursday, June 21

City of Englewood

Report 18-047761: Chelsea N. Green, 21, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-047815: While on patrol in the Meijer parking lot a reported stolen vehicle was observed parked in the fire lane near the north doors. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger. As the officer pulled up the car drove down a lane as the officer drove down the next lane. The officer lost sight of the vehicle when it pulled into a parking space and the driver exited the vehicle. The officer stopped the male and placed him in handcuffs. As another officer pulled up the female passenger was observed quickly walking into the north entrance. The other officer went inside the store and saw the female in the ladies department. She ducked behind a display to hide and then headed to the back of the store and went through a set of double doors into an employee only area. The officer went inside and apprehended her. Beau A. Frank, 37, of New Carlisle, was charged with receiving stolen property and was arrested on an active warrant. Amanda R. Grigsby, 28, of New Carlisle, was charged with receiving stolen property. Syringes and empty gel capsules were found inside the stolen vehicle. Frank and Grigsby were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-047933: Eric S. Simmons, 47, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-1937-06: A male reported that while going to the home of a female the female’s estranged husband threatened to kill him and also attempted to strike him. Daniel R. Morgan, Jr., 28, of Brookville, was charged with menacing. Charges were forwarded to Western Division Court.

Report 18-1938-06: James Lee Allen Graham, 27, of Brookville, was charged with domestic violence. When informed that he was being arrested Graham became ill and a medic transported him to Good Samaritan North for treatment. Charges were presented to a judge at Western Division Court who issued a warrant for Graham’s arrest.

Report 18-1939-06: A resident came to the police department to turn in a counterfeit $100 bill he found at his home.

Report 18-1940-06: A U.S. Postal carrier found a wallet on Pansing Road and turned it in at the police department. The wallet was placed in a property locker.

Friday, June 22

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1216: Police responded to Marlyn (Marlin like a fished but spelled with a Y) Jewelers on a burglar alarm. After arriving police found the right side door glass had been broken on the bottom half and the door was unlocked. A display case had the top glass shattered with a large brick lying inside the case. The owner arrived and said the jewelry taken was costume jewelry and was not worth much. A review of the surveillance footage showed a vehicle pull up to the front of the store and three male subjects exit the vehicle. One of the males began kicking the bottom door glass. Another male went back to the vehicle and returned with a large brick and threw it at the door several times before the glass broke. All three males then entered the store and went different directions inside. Police dusted for finger prints and were able to locate several, which were sent to Montgomery County Crime Lab for processing.

Report CL18-1217: Police responded to the 6200 block of Taywood Road on the report of a red Honda with possible drug activity taking place inside the vehicle. Police found two subjects inside the vehicle, a male driver and female passenger. The driver was discovered to be a wanted subject. Zachary C. Layman, 18, of Clayton 45415, was arrested on a warrant issued by Englewood Police. The passenger, Kylyn M. Lewis, 18, of Clayton 45415, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. She was issued a court summons. Layman was released to an Englewood officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report Cl18-1218: An officer spotted an older Dodge pickup parked at a gas pump at United Dairy Farmers on Salem Pike displaying a license plate reported stolen out of Englewood. The plate did not match the description of the vehicle it was registered to. The officer approached a male and female standing next to the truck. The male stated he did not know the license plates were stolen and that he had borrowed the truck from a friend. Both subjects were asked if they had a history of abusing illegal drugs. They both stated that they did not. A second officer arrived and the male was observed messing with a tool bag in the bed of the truck. The male and female were instructed to stand in front of the second officer’s patrol vehicle. When the first officer looked in the bed of the truck he observed a black digital scale in plain view with a white powdery residue on it. Englewood sent an officer to collect the stolen license plates. During a search of the truck Clayton officers located a Kel Tek .380 handgun concealed in the passenger side air bag compartment and two mirrored plates in the center console with a white powder residue on both. Next to the mirrors a small plastic bag was located containing a crystal like substance. Multiple gift cards presumed to be stolen were found inside the female’s purse. Kirk Kadinger, 33, of Muncie, Ind., was charged with having weapons under disability, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The female was released and provided a courtesy ride to Walmart on Hoke Road to wait for a ride.

City of Englewood

Report 18-048429: Police responded to Humpty’s Bar at the Clarion Inn on a disorderly male who was passed out at the bar. The male was found partially sitting on a bar stool with a strong odor of alcohol about him, bloodshot eyes, urine on his clothes and missing one shoe. James W. Back, 37, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-048445: A 16-year-old male was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was released to his father. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Sunday, June 24

City of Englewood

Report 18-048510: An officer driving south on Taywood Road was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle made a U-turn and fled down Glenmary Avenue into a residential area. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle and last saw it as it turned east on Wenger Road. A short time later another officer spotted the vehicle on Wegner traveling at a high rate of speed and began to pursue it. The pursuit continued south on Main Street but was terminated due to the high rate of speed. Soon afterward regional dispatch advised that the vehicle had crashed at Main and Delaware Avenue in Dayton with the driver fleeing the scene on foot. The vehicle was stolen out of Huber Heights during the overnight hours.

Report 18-048602: Police responded to the Kleptz YMCA on the report of teenage boy in the women’s shower with a female patron in the next shower stall. The male was discovered to be a listed juvenile sex offender. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

City of Union

Report 18-048615: Assault was reported in the 200 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Rd. Charges are pending.

Report 18-048628: Police responded to Rinehart Road on the report of a son threatening to slash his mother’s tires. No charges were filed.

Report 18-048654: Robert G. Deeter, 58, of Dayton 45414, was arrested on an active warrant and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

