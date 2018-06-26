Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, June 8

Clay Township

Report 18-1840-06: Police responded to a traffic accident with injuries at the intersection of State Route 49 and Pleasant Plain Road. The driver of one of the involved vehicles appeared to have glassy eyes and kept getting into the backseat of his vehicle and messing around with a backpack. Joshua Beach, 25, of Groveport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business. He was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, June 9

Clay Township

Report 18-1839-06: Danae A. Cox, 37, of Brookville, was charged with having a loose dog and an unlicensed dog after the dog attacked a neighbor’s dog. She was issued a dangerous dog designation and a court summons.

Monday, June 11

City of Englewood

Report 18-045087: Curtis D. Gates, 59, of Trotwood, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, June 13

City of Englewood

Report 18-045594: Basil A. Abuamreh, 19, of Dayton 45449, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-045634: Antonio D. Wilkins, 27, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-045635: Police responded to the 100 block of Beckenham Rd. on the report of an assault involving an unmarried couple. Joshua M. Fox, 32, of Dayton 45405 and Jamie L. Jenkins, 33, of Englewood, were each charged with assault. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-045670: A 14-year-old male was charged with domestic violence on Sonoma Court and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 18-045718: A 14-year-old female was charged with theft after removing $120 from her mother’s purse at Meijer and spending all but $38 on candy and snacks without permission. The girl was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thursday, June 14

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1173: An unknown subject threw a large chunk of concrete and broke a classroom window at Northwood Elementary on Noranda Drive. The concrete was found lying in the grass near the window with pieces of broken glass both outside and inside of the classroom. A group of juveniles that frequently use the playground behind the school were on the property less than an hour prior to the window being damaged.

Report CL18-1176: While patrolling the lot of UDF an officer was approached by a subject who stated that a female wearing a gray shirt and pink shorts took a phone charger or headphones off a rack inside the store and stuck it in her purse. The witness said the female got into a white Buick Rendezvous with Indiana plates. The officer spotted the vehicle exiting the lot onto State Route 49 and initiated a traffic stop. Frankie Tucker, 30, of Winchester, Ind., was charged with theft and was issued a court summons.

City of Englewood

Report 18-046102: A 17-year-old female was charged with being unruly on Brownstone Dr. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Clay Township

Report 18-1878-06: Lori J. Spencer, 45, of Eaton, was arrested by Brookville Police on a warrant issued by Clay Township for failure to appear on an original charge of larceny. Spencer was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, June 15

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1178: Theft was reported at UDF where a black female in her 40s with red hair walked throughout the store placing merchandise in her purse. She came to the counter and asked for a pack of Newport 100s and a pack of Marlboro. When the clerk turned around to get the Marlboros she placed the Newports into her purse. She then attempted to pay for some items with a credit card that was declined. She fled the store and left in an unknown vehicle.

Saturday, June 16

City of Englewood

Report 18-046402: Kenneth E. Phelps, 58, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-046546: Robert F. Pequignot, 47, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence, state DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lanes of travel. He has two prior DUI refusal suspensions and two convictions for having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-046625: Mandy L. Eastridge, 30, of Toledo, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-046629: Amanda M. May, 20, of Dayton 45417, and Ebony Unique Moncrief, 19, of Dayton 45417, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Clay Township

Report 18-1887-06: Samuel C. Napier, 21, of Greenville, was arrested by Tipp City Police on two warrants issued by Clay Township. The first warrant was for failure to appear on an original charge of drug possession and the second warrant was for failure to appear for driving under suspension. Napier was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-1893-06: Anthony W. Crossley, 52, of Kettering, was charged with violating a protection order. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-1897-06: During a traffic stop a passenger in a vehicle was discovered to be a wanted subject. Christopher M. Grady, 42, of Bunker Hill, Ind., was arrested on a warrant issued by Greenville Police for failure to appear on a traffic violation. Grady was taken into custody and released to a Greenville officer.

Sunday, June 17

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1191: An officer spotted a vehicle traveling east on Old Salem Road with expired plates going 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver stated that he didn’t have a license. Records revealed that the driver had multiple convictions for driving without a license in the past year. The driver consented to a vehicle search stating there was nothing illegal inside. The front seat passenger stated that he had just gotten out of prison for burglary and also said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle. A female in the backseat was also asked to step out. After searching all three subjects the officer found a plastic bag between the driver’s seat and center console containing a brown substance suspected of being heroin. The driver said the bag belonged to him and contained crushed up cookies. An Englewood officer responded to the scene and agreed the substance appeared to be heroin. Kelvin D. Johnson, 38, of Dayton 45405, was charged with speeding, expired plates and no operator’s license. He was issued a court summons and released. The suspected heroin was sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for analysis. Additional charges are pending following lab results.

