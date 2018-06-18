Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, May 27

Clay Township

Report 18-1736-05: Police responded to the Kampground of America on Wellbaum Road on the report of an incident of domestic violence. No charges were filed.

Friday, June 1

City of Union

Report 18-042432: An officer on patrol observed a white male standing on the roof of the State Farm Insurance office with what appeared to be a rifle. As the officer pulled into the lot of Max’s Bar a subject approached him and said he heard “pinging” noises coming from the side of the State Farm office and observed a male on the roof with no shirt and wearing shorts who was kneeling down and shooting at the street light. The officer observed and questioned a subject fitting the description of the subject on the roof. His apartment had access to the roof area. The officer found an inoperable BB gun in the apartment but no other weapons. The street light sustained damage but since no working BB gun could be located no charges were filed.

Monday, June 4

City of Englewood

Report 18-043113: Police responded to Best Western on the report of a theft. The victim had checked out and later received a phone call from the hotel because housekeeping found her wallet in the room she had rented. The victim drove back to the hotel to retrieve the wallet and discovered $600 missing.

City of Union

Report 18-043133: Police responded to the 300 block of Lutz Drive on the report of a pit bull that attacked a neighbor’s dog. The veterinarian felt the wounds the dog sustained were too severe and suggested it be put to sleep. The victim disagreed but the vet said the dog might not recover well. Steven J. Carver, 38, of Union, was charged with animals running at large and possessing a vicious animal. He was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, June 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-043599: Lauren R. Davis, 28, of Dayton 45417 and Charity Unique Sullivan, 28, of Dayton 45405, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-043793: After pulling a vehicle over for speeding on Valley View Drive the officer detected a very strong odor of marijuana. The 16-year-old driver was charged with no operator’s license, seatbelt, speeding and possession of drugs. He was released to his father.

Thursday, June 7

City of Englewood

Report 18-043828: A 16-year-old female was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. She was released to her grandmother. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 18-044032: A motorist reported that while driving across the Englewood Dam approaching Main Street a car passed her and threw a large heavy object at the windshield of her car shattering the glass. The victim had glass explode in her face and all over her arms. City traffic cameras were checked but did not capture the incident.

A motorist reported that while sitting his vehicle in the Donato’s parking lot a brown Kia sedan behind him started honking its horn. He advised he waved the vehicle on and as it passed him a black female with her hair pulled up began yelling at him. He stated they got into a minor argument and she pulled out of the lot. As he began to pull out of the lot he noticed the female had stopped on Union Road just past the entrance to Donato’s. As he drove past her vehicle the woman threw something that shattered his rear passenger side window. As she sped away he followed her but lost of her vehicle in the area of Union and Old Salem roads.

City of Union

Report 18-044047: While on patrol on Union Airpark Boulevard an officer spotted a vehicle being driven by a wanted subject. Ryan L. Crawford, 50, of Vandalia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the county jail.

Report 18-044108: An alleged theft by a family member was reported in the 600 block of San Bernardino Trail.

Friday, June 8

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1141: Police were dispatched to the area of Westbrook and Taywood roads in reference to a reckless driver traveling at approximately 100 mph in a black SUV. Another caller advised that she observed the SUV hit a trailer parked on Skylark Drive near Rushleigh Road. An officer responded and observed a 16 foot trailer with heavy damage to the rear. Police located the SUV parked crooked in a driveway in the 6800 block of Rushleigh with heavy front end damage with the driver’s side door open and a male sitting inside who was not moving. The male was passed out behind the wheel. After waking the subject officers explained that they received a report that he had struck a trailer. The driver admitted he had struck the trailer. Officer detected the strong odor of alcohol. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Marquez Marbury, 33, of Clayton, was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .17 percent. He registered at .263 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Marbury also had a prior DUI conviction in 2009. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-044528: A 1993 Pontiac Bonneville was stolen from the lot at Carriage House Apartments by an unknown subject.

City of Union

Report 18-044291: Heath Allen, 37, of Springfield, was charged with solicitation permit required. He was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, June 9

City of Englewood

Report 18-044614: Police responded to the bus stop on Smith Drive at Hoke Road on the report of a male subject possibly inhaling the contents of an aerosol can. Police arrived and found a male lying on the ground with two aerosol cans lying next to him. Darryl G. Parson, 57, of Trotwood, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was issued a court summons, driven to Salem Avenue at Olive Road and released.

Sunday, June 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-044794: A shoplifting incident in which the merchandise was recovered was reported at Walmart. The suspect fled in a silver Chevy Malibu.

Clay Township

Report 18-1845-06: Police3 responded to a residence on Preble County Line Road on the report of the presence of a possible wanted subject. Chod Clark, 44, of New Lebanon, was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and transported to jail.

