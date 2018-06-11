Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, May 21

Clay Township

Report 18-1740-05: Michael E. Heltsley, 67, of Brookville, was charged with criminal mischief after intentionally spraying a liquid across the fence and onto a neighbor’s property killing the grass. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, May 25

Clay Township

Report 18-1723-05: Brookville Police arrested Missy L. Turner, 42, on an active Clay Township warrant for failure to appear. Turner was released to a township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, May 26

Clay Township

Report 18-1719-05: Police responded to the KOA Kampground on a drug overdose. A white male subject was found lying on the floor in the bathroom with a hypodermic needle on the floor next to him. An off duty Oakwood EMT and three females began CPR and an off duty Columbus police officer assisted with chest compressions as the subject stopped breathing and had no pulse for about three minutes. A Brookville medic arrived and administered Narcan to revive the subject. He was transported to Good Samaritan North Hospital for further treatment. Timothy W. Padgett, 29, of Dayton 45420, was charged with inducing panic and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was issued a court summons.

Sunday, May 27

Clay Township

Report 18-1734-05: After pulling a vehicle over for having a headlight out the driver was found to be a wanted subject. Roger D. Brickles, 47, of Phillipsburg, was arrested on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court for a probation violation. Brickles was transported to the Englewood Police Department and turned over to an Englewood officer.

Monday, May 28

City of Englewood

Report 18-041299: Emmalee N. Valencia, 35, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-041714: The theft of a rear license plate from a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Jefferson St.

Clay Township

Report 18-1738-05: Police responded to Brookville Lakes Estates on a criminal damaging issue. Upon arrival the street sign for Shoreline and Francie drives was found ripped out of the ground and lying over. A resident also reported finding the light post near his vehicles had been destroyed and the rear window wiper on his station wagon had been broken, and the rear license plate removed. The rear plate to his pickup was also removed and the right rear tire punctured. Across the lot were two more cars with missing rear plates. The officer located blood on the light post and on the two vehicles by the light post. The officer followed a blood trail to a residence in the 8500 block of Francie Drive where the resident had been observed earlier Sunday drinking a bottle of liquor. DNA swabs of the blood were collected by an evidence technician. A second officer responded to the scene. Another resident walked up to the officers and stated his rear license plate was missing and his front driver’s side tire had been punctured. The resident further stated that a storm drain grate in front of his residence and been removed and tossed in the grass. A coaxial cable belonging to Spectrum Cable had been cut. Another resident reported a stop sign at Lakeview Court was twisted completely around and that someone had knocked over his flower planter. Police went to the suspect’s residence and found a sign that is supposed to be posted above the pond inside leaning up against an entertainment center. Carl R. Armstrong, 31, of Brookville, was charged with criminal damaging and theft. He was required to undergo a DNA swab. He was transported to Good Samaritan North Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Wednesday, May 30

City of Englewood

Report 18-041818: An unknown white male entered Walmart, removed three Wi-Fi extenders from stock and went into the restroom. He returned to the electronics department and removed three more items, concealed them in his jacket and exited the store through the grocery entrance. The merchandise stolen totaled $710.

Thursday, May 31

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1079: Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4100 block of Shell Ave. The victim stated he was walking down the street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. when a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox, pulled up alongside of him. An unknown black male wearing red shorts and a white T-shirt, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall with short black hair, exited the passenger side of the vehicle and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at him and demanded the victim hand over everything he had on him. The victim handed over his Apple iPhone 7 and the suspect got back into the vehicle, which fled the area.

City of Union

Report 18-042081: Sakeenah J. Davis, 36, of Dayton 45417, was charged with solicitation permit required while going door-to-door attempting to sell cleaning solution. She was issued a court summons and released.

Friday, June 1

City of Englewood

Report 18-042174: A 14-year-old male was charged with being a runaway. He was arrested by Tipp City Police, transported to West Milton and released to an Englewood officer. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Saturday, June 2

City of Union

Report 18-042682: Ronnie N. Gillispie, Jr., 28, of Dayton 45403, was charged with assault. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Sunday, June 3

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1106: Police responded to Dollar General on the report of a theft. An unknown white male entered the store and later walked out with multiple clothing items he did not pay for. He entered a green Ford Escort and fled south on Main Street. Police were able identify a suspect based on the vehicle’s license plate number. The case remains under investigation.

Englewood

Report 18-042765: Monisha E. Jefferson, 28, of Trotwood, was charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent, driving under financial responsibility act suspension and marked lanes of travel. Jefferson registered at .194 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a friend.

Monday, June 4

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1112: The theft of a wallet from the glovebox of a vehicle parked on Greenmanor Court was reported. The victim stated he left the windows open on the vehicle when he went into his apartment momentarily.

Report CL18-1090: The theft of two pints of ice cream and a display case containing approximately 60 lighters was reported at United Dairy Farmers.

