Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, May 15

Clay Township

Report 18-1647-05: Caitlin R. Spears, 26, of Brookville, was taken into custody by the Ohio State Patrol on a warrant issued by Western Division Court. Spears was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to court where she posted bond and was released.

Thursday, May 17

City of Union

Report 18-038355: Police responded to Max’s Bar on the report of a fight in progress in the rear parking lot. Tyler K. Anderson, 25, of Dayton 45410, Brian K. Anderson, 48, of Union, and Joshua K. Sendelbach, 30, of Arcanum, were issued criminal trespass warnings not to return to the bar.

Saturday, May 19

City of Union

Report 18-038887: The theft of a cell phone from a juvenile playing at the basketball court on Parkgrove was reported. The owner used the “Find my iPhone” app to track the phone and discovered it was at Kroger. Police went to Kroger and found the phone inside a machine used for reselling used cell phones. The phone was retrieved and returned to the owner.

Clay Township

Report 18-1675-05: During a traffic stop the driver was found to be a wanted subject. Isaac D. Gambrell, 30, of Lewisburg, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-1681-05: Scott D. Stoner, 48, of Brookville, was arrested at his residence on a probation warrant issued by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, May 21

City of Englewood

Report 18-039322: Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Road on the report of a protection order violation. Tyezeen L. Walker, 27, of Dayton 45416, was charged with violating a protection order. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 18-039514: A 14-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 18-039523: Unknown subjects broke a window on a work van parked in the 400 block of Overla Blvd.

Tuesday, May 22

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1017: Breaking and entering was reported in the 6800 block of Union Rd. Two TVs were stolen. It appeared as if a vehicle was driven into the yard and up the back door.

City of Englewood

Report 18-039531: Tyezeen L. Walker, 27, of Dayton 45416, was charged with violating a protection order and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-039645: A woman reported that she either left her wallet at a register while checking out at Meijer or left it in a grocery cart as she was loading her groceries.

City of Union

Report 18-039575: Simeon L. Brentlinger, 51, of Union, was arrested by a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office investigator on a warrant issued by Union Police. Brentlinger was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-039657: Theft was reported in the 800 block of W. Martindale Rd. A contractor was paid $2,550 up front to remove a tree, remove and old deck and a fire pit and then install a new patio. The contractor cut up the old deck and cut down the tree and was paid $900 for half the labor but the home was damaged when the tree was cut down. The damage to the house totaled $11,000. The contractor will no longer answer calls by the victim.

Wednesday, May 23

City of Union

Report 18-039873: Identity fraud was reported by a resident of Lexington Farm Road who received an alert that her identity had been used to obtain a cash advance from Check into Cash in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Clay Township

Report 18-1705-05: The theft of a trailer was reported at Generation Church on Diamond Mill Road. The trailer was full of inflatable play sets along with large fans used to inflate the items. According to the pastor, the contents of the trailer were valued at more than $100,000.

Thursday, May 24

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1039: While on patrol an officer observed a white Ford truck driving north on Union Road run the stop sign at Old Salem Road traveling at 40 MPH with traffic stopped on Old Salem on either side of the intersection. Gregory Temple, 49, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and stop sign violation. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-040015: Police responded to Walmart on a theft in progress. Andre B. Figures, 33, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft, obstructing official business and was arrested on three active warrants. He was released to jail staff and incarcerated.

City of Union

Report 18-040263: After responding to a domestic incident Amy M. Simpson, 41, of Union, was charged with disorderly conduct / insulting behavior. She was issued a court summons.

Friday, May 25

City of Clayton

Report CL18-1041: An officer on patrol observed a vehicle with Indiana plates traveling with no illumination of the rear license plate. Shalonda T. Clark, 27, of Richmond, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs. Clark was required to provide a DNA sample. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report CL18-1049: Police responded to Greenview Calvary Tabernacle on a criminal damaging complaint. Unknown subjects broke the glass in one of the front entrance doors.

City of Englewood

Report 18-040266: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a theft in progress. Timothy W. Henderson, 24, of Trotwood, was charged with theft and was arrested on two warrants; one issued by Trotwood Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and one issued by Dayton Police for drug possession. Henderson was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, May 26

City of Union

Report 18-040815: Caleb R. Barber, 23, of Union, was arrested on an active warrant, charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, May 27

City of Englewood

Report 18-040854: An officer observed a black Nissan traveling west on National Road without illuminated tail lights at 2:06 a.m. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but it turned onto Chris Drive and west on Heather Street and stopped at the intersection of Scott Drive where two passengers jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The juvenile was charged with no license, failure to signal and lighted tail lights required. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 18-040872: During a traffic stop for no working rear plate light the front seat passenger provided false personal information about her identity. Melissa M. McDaniel, 37, of Dayton 45404, was charged with obstructing official business and was also arrested on a no bond warrant issued by Dayton Police. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, May 28

City of Union

Report 18-041109: Ronald E. Jones, 37, of Union, was charged with criminal trespass on Walden Farm Circle and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, May 29

City of Union

Report 18-041539: Police responded to S. Main Street on the report of a young juvenile running out into traffic without an adult present and almost getting struck by a vehicle. No charges were filed due to the child having several disorders. The case was turned over to Children’s Services.

