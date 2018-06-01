Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, May 15

City of Clayton

Report CL18-964: Breaking and entering was reported in the 4600 block of W. National Road. A house under renovation was entered by unknown subjects and several power tools were stolen along with a brand new Sony TV.

Report CL18-965: Police responded to UDF on Salem Pike on the report of a male subject passed out in a vehicle. Police were able to awaken the subject and when he exited the vehicle he threw a plastic bag containing a grey powder on the ground and kicked it beneath a vehicle parked next to his. When an officer tried to place the male in handcuffs he resisted. He broke free from officers and took a defensive stance with both his fists clenched. An officer deployed his Taser into the subject and he finally complied with orders to get on the ground. A medic was requested to respond to the scene. The subject admitted that the powder was either heroin or Fentanyl and that he had snorted it with rolled up $20 bill. The subject was transported to Good Samaritan North for treatment. After being released Keith A. Wilcox, 39, of Noblesville, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-037791: Police responded to Sunoco on the report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked behind the building for several hours. Officers found two male subjects in the vehicle. During a vehicle search officers found a handgun under the driver’s seat. Both subjects were placed in handcuffs for the officers’ safety. Another handgun was found inside a back pack in the backseat. A large quantity of prescription pills was also found. Robert A. Poole, 41, of Williamsport, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, May 17

City of Clayton

Report CL18-982: A 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was reported stolen from the parking lot at the Caterpillar Distribution Warehouse on Hoke Road. The victim stated he hung his back pack on a hook near his work station and just before his shift ended, he noticed the back pack had been unzipped. He zipped it back up and after clocking out he went outside and discovered his fiancé’s vehicle that he was driving was missing.

City of Englewood

Report 18-037926: A 14-year-old female was charged with being unruly on Overla Boulevard. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 18-038030: Criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of Chris Drive. An unknown subject used a grinder to cut into the aluminum ties that attach the chain link fence to the posts. Almost every tie had been ground down but not removed. The home owner believes the suspect was planning to steal the metal posts.

Friday, May 18

City of Englewood

Report 18-038375: Police responded to Cedargate Apartments on the report of a domestic incident. Christina K. Saldana, 43, of Englewood and Kenneth D. Walker, 55, of Englewood, were both charged with domestic violence. Saldana was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Walker was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-038502: Iceemarie N. Murphy, 18, of Trotwood, and Abagail M. Nichols, 19, of Dayton 45403, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. They were each issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-038604: Angela L. Jones, 47, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-038616: Sean M. Dillon, 36, of New Carlisle, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and was arrested on a warrant out of Clark County for receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, May 19

City of Clayton

Report CL18-997: Police responded to Lily & Lace Boutique on a theft that had just occurred. An unknown white female with brown hair wearing a white tank top, denim shorts, blue sunglasses, red sandals with an ankle tattoo fled the store after shopping for two hours with numerous unpaid for items. After taking a report the officer went to Dollar General and spotted a female wearing the same clothing and with a book bag reported stolen from Lily & Lace. Police detained the female and found several items in the book bag with store tags form the boutique still in place. Jessica Lane, 31, of Hillsboro, was charged with theft, obstructing official business and was arrested on two active warrants. After being transported to the Montgomery County Jail a corrections officer discovered more stolen merchandise concealed inside of Lane’s pants.

City of Englewood

Report 18-038889: Police responded to UDF on the report of an overdose in the parking lot. Police spoke to a male subject that said he had picked up his friend in Ludlow Falls and when they stopped at UDF his friend got out of the car and began yelling and dancing around. Seconds later he fell to the ground and was unresponsive. The victim was transported to Samaritan North for treatment. Alexander T. Taylor, 28, of Ludlow Falls, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-038906: Audrey A. Collins, 38, of Englewood, was charged with criminal trespass at Cedargate Apartments. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, May 20

City of Clayton

Report CL18-999: An officer on patrol pulled a vehicle over on Salem Pike for having a broken taillight. The vehicle was occupied by four subjects and the two backseat passengers began moving about as if trying to conceal something. A second unit was requested. After checking the driver’s identification an officer discovered his Indiana driver’s license was under suspension and he had an active warrant for his arrest. A female passenger in the front seat was also found to have an active warrant. A female officer was requested to search the female passenger. During the search five hypodermic syringes were located in the female’s bra. Four of the five syringes were loaded with a dark colored liquid that the female said was methamphetamine. Sarah Vance, 28, of West Alexandria, was charged with possession of drugs and was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County. Lucas Mann, 28, of West Alexandria, was arrested on a warrant out of Preble County. Vance and Mann were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-038948: Gary D. Boyd, 44, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft and criminal trespass at Walmart. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-038983: A 17-year-old male was charged with being a runaway on N. Walnut Street. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 18-039148: Kimberly A. Taylor, 56, of Englewood, was charged with assault. She was issued a court summons and released.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

