Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, March 9, Englewood Report 20-021568: Dwayne Carruth, 40, of Dayton 45406, was charged with violating a protection order. He was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, March 10, Clayton Report 20-000253: An unknown subject smashed out the rear passenger side window on a vehicle parked on Woolery Lane and removed the radio from the dash and the speaker system. Total loss was set at $2,247.

Tuesday, March 10, Englewood Report 20-021832: Destiny A. Bellfo, 28, of Dayton 45410, was charged with violating a protection order. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Wednesday, March 11, Clayton 20-000255: Police followed a white U-Haul vehicle that appeared to be suspicious at 2:20 a.m. The U-Haul entered a neighborhood and then entered the KTM Cycle Shop parking lot. As police entered the lot the U-Haul fled north on Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned west into the lot of 8801 N. Main St. and drove down a hill of grass into a densely wooded area. The two occupants jumped out and fled on foot.

Clayton Report 20-000257: Police responded to the 7000 block of Dominican Dr. on a criminal mischief complaint. An occupant in the house was awakened by a subject outside repeatedly saying, “hee-haw.” The occupant went outside and took a photo of a black juvenile male wearing light colored jogging pants and dark shirt and a black hat who then fled. A porch swing was tipped over and a statue broken located on the side of the residence.

Thursday, March 12, Clayton Report 20-000263: Police responded to the 4200 block of Willowcreek Dr. on the report of a burglary in progress. Jason J. Cochran, 33, at large, was charged with burglary and transported to jail.

Thursday, March 12, Englewood Report 20-022640: Jason D. Groves, 25, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to jail.

Friday, March 13, Clayton Report 20-000266: An unknown subject cut the driver’s side front tire on a vehicle parked at Green Glen Apartments.

Clayton Report 20-000267: The theft of an Amazon delivery package from a front porch was reported in the 6500 block of Burkwood Dr.

Clayton Report 20-000268: The theft of a Husqvarna Rancher 550 chainsaw was reported in the 7100 block of Kimmel Rd.

Friday, March 13, Englewood Report 20-022766: Christopher T. Donahue, 34, of Brookville, was charged with criminal damaging. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood Report 20-022831: Roger F. Schlotterhausen, 71, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence and marked lanes of travel. He registered at .176 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to friends.

Saturday, March 14, Clayton Report 20-000270: Kayled Leedom, 20, of Muncie, Ind., was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons.

Clayton Report 20-000271: During a traffic stop for excessive speed Allen Moore, 41, of Trotwood, was charged with speeding, driving under suspension and arrested on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court. He was transported to jail.

Clayton Report 20-000272: Disorderly conduct was reported at True North Shell on Salem Avenue where a black female was denied a purchase of Black & Mild cigars. She knocked a small wooden display rack off the counter and broke it before exiting the store.

Saturday, March 14, Englewood Report 20-023185: Aris T. Allen, 28, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Englewood Report 20-023204: Phillip N. Ayers, 42, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to jail.

Sunday, March 15, Clayton Report 20-000279: An officer about to start his shift observed a car parked in the middle of the police driving path and approached the vehicle. A subject was found asleep behind the wheel with the keys in the ignition. Ndale Etala, 38, of Dayton 45410, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. He registered at .253 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was transported to jail.

Monday, March 16, Clayton Report 20-000280: A criminal trespass warning was issued to a male subject in the 4800 block of W. Wenger Rd.

Tuesday, March 17, Clayton Report 20-000282: Police responded to Goodwill on the report of as theft involving two employees and one unaffiliated individual. Diona Murray, 45, of Dayton 45402, Kelsey A. Pycraft, 27, of Dayton 45402, and Stephanie L. Ball, 45, of Dayton 45415, were each charged with theft. All three were issued a court summons and released.

Clayton Report 20-000285: A male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning in the 4200 block of Old Salem Rd. and provided a courtesy ride to the RTA Hub in Trotwood where he was released.

Wednesday, March 18, Clayton Report 20-000286: Police responded to the 4200 block of River Ridge Dr. on the report of a disorderly subject breaking windows on a residence with a baseball bat. Upon arrival a female subject walked out of the garage with a baseball bat and the officer ordered her to hand him the bat. She complied and as the officer was holding it, she became disorderly and started yelling that she was protecting herself with the bat. She stated a male at the residence was trying to kill her and that she owns the residence and can break any window or destroy anything that she wants. The female smelled of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana. When asked if she had consumed alcohol or smoked marijuana she stated, “It’s none of your damn business.” The officer located a black handgun inside a fanny pack she was wearing and removed it. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber with seven rounds in the magazine. While being searched she continued to yell and scream obscenities. While searching her vehicle the officer located a large knife on the floor in front of the driver’s seat and gel cap containing a brown substance was found in the center console. An open alcoholic beverage was located in the cup holder. A plastic bag containing suspected marijuana was found inside the glovebox. The female began trying to kick out the back window of the officer’s police cruiser and was transferred to another officer’s vehicle where she also kicked at the back window. She was placed in leg restraints. Doneka Domineck, 39, of Huber Heights, was charged with two counts of aggravate menacing, criminal mischief, using weapons while intoxicated and having weapons under disability and transported to jail.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

