Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, Jan. 25, Union – Report 20-007664: Joseph N. Puterbaugh, 36, of Pitsburg, was charged with driving while under the influence, open container, driving under DUI suspension, failure to signal and refusal of a breath test. He was issued a court summons and released to a friend.

Sunday, Jan. 26, Union – Report 20-008203: Maxim Q. Dolan, 18, of Lewisburg, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Jan. 27, Union – Report 20-008477: Austin D. Combs, 24, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, Union – Report 20-008845: Robert G. Deeter, 60, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Jan. 31, Union – Report 20-009900: Sky J. Ingram, 28, of Union, was arrested on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to comply with probation. He was transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Feb. 1, Union – Report 20-010123: A motorist reported a vehicle repeatedly striking the curb and then going left of center as it headed north on State Route 48. Police located the vehicle in West Milton and found the driver to have pinpoint pupils and sweating profusely despite the temperature at 37 degrees. There were two 12-year-old girls in the vehicle, one of which was the driver’s daughter. Joshua L. Ganger, 35, of West Milton, was charged with possession of drugs, endangering children, possession of marijuana, driving while under the influence and stop light violation. He was issued a court summons and released at his residence.

Monday, Feb. 3, Englewood – Report 20-010759: Mandy L. Eastridge, 32, of West Milton, was charged with obstructing official business and was arrested on a warrant out of Troy for failure to appear. She was taken into custody, transported to the county line and released to a Troy officer.

Monday, Feb. 3, Union – Report 20-010641: Branden C. Garman, 24, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence, and refusal of a breath test with two prior DUI charges during 2019. He was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, Englewood – Report 20-010928: Jamie M. Bass, 36, of Greenville, was arrested by Greenville Police on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear. Bass was released to an Englewood officer and transported to the county jail. The jail refused to accept Bass due to her vital signs being low from only sleeping one hour in the last two days. She was transported to Grandview Hospital and issued a Criminal Rule 4 summons with a new court date.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, Englewood – Report 20-011284: Cody A. Daniels, 27, of Dayton 45414, was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drugs and Eric M. Fry, 26, at large, was charged with theft and obstructing official business at Walmart. Both were transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-011293: A 16-year-old female was charged with being unruly and transported to the juvenile detention center.

Thursday, Feb. 6, Clayton – Report 20-000117: A resident reported being contacted by s collections agency stating he had an overdue bill with Sprint Mobile. Sprint provided a fraud packet to the resident and requested that he file a police report.

Thursday, Feb. 6, Union – Report 20-011537: A resident reported that his cell phone account had been hacked. His service provider instructed him to file a police report.

Union – Report 20-011622: Misuse of a credit card was reported at Proctor & Gamble.

Saturday, Feb. 8, Clayton – Report 20-000122: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle headed east on Old Salem after it left the roadway and almost struck a mailbox. Zavyer C. Watson, 19, of Cleveland, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, driving while under the influence and driving while under the influence above the legal limit. He registered at .149 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was transported to the county jail.

Clayton – Report 20-000124: Police responded to Old Mill Road to perform a welfare check on a female subject that stated her boyfriend left her stranded there intoxicated and that she had no way to get home. She called 911 two more times; first to cancel a police response and again to state she was home on Marrett Farm Road in Union. A Clayton officer responded to the Marrett Farm address and requested the presence of a Union officer. The female was not home, nor was at her boyfriend’s house down the street. Officers began searching the area and the Clayton officer called the female on her cell phone. She stated she was parked in a corn field and had called AAA to come get her vehicle. A Union officer found the vehicle in a corn field approximately 50 feet off the road. The female did not have keys to the vehicle and claimed her boyfriend drove the car into the corn field and took the keys leaving her stranded. Due to having no witnesses the female was transported home without being charged. Her vehicle was later removed from the field.

Sunday, Feb. 9, Union – Report 20-012167: Daniel K. Bertling, 42, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence. He was issued a court summons and released to his mother.

Union – Report 20-012278: Autumn K. Peterson, 26, of Union, was charged with dog running at large. She was issued a court summons.

Union – Report 20-012377: Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Farm Road on a loud music complaint. Mark E. Moss, 50, of Union, was charged with disorderly conduct and issued a court summons.

Monday, Feb. 10, Clayton – Report 20-000128: Unauthorized charges to a debit card was reported by a resident of Pineland Trail. The card was cancelled but the victim wished to pursue felony theft charges claiming his granddaughter had used the card without permission and had also done so in the past.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, Clayton – Report 20-000129: An officer tried to pull a vehicle over on Ashbrook Road for speeding. The vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 8100 block of Inwood Avenue and a passenger got out and started walking to the house. He was ordered to stop. He yelled at the officer and told the driver to come with him. The driver exited the vehicle and the officer told him to get back in. The driver stood by the driver’s door and the officer approached and had him place his hands on the roof of the car. The passenger started approaching the vehicle while telling the driver not to cooperate with police. A second officer arrived and grabbed the passenger. The driver, Jeremiah Schock III, 46, of Clayton, was charged with driving while under the influence, speeding and failure to signal. The passenger, Robert J. Rayle, 45, of Englewood, was charged with obstructing official business. Both Schock and Rayle were transported to the county jail.

Clayton – Report 20-000131: An unknown subject tipped over a Porta Potty and pushed it into the woods at Westbrook Park.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, Union – Report 20-012995: Corey M. Cercone, 33, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence, reckless operation and open container. He was transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, Clayton – Report 20-000135: The theft of a Smith & Wesson .357 from a nightstand was reported on W. Salem Street. The victim said he let his daughter and one of her girlfriends to spend the night on Saturday but made them leave on Sunday when the friend began acting erratically, which he believes was caused by heroin use. Hs discovered the gun missing on Feb. 10.

Thursday, Feb. 13, Clayton – Report 20-000140: A 15-year-old male was charged with being unruly and transported to the juvenile detention center.

Clayton – Report 20-000141: The theft of $120 from an employee’s wallet was reported at Papa John’s Pizza. The wallet was in the victim’s coat pocket and was on a hangar alongside other employee’s coats when the theft occurred.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

