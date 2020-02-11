Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Jan. 20, Englewood – Report 20-006182: Police responded to Candle Court on the report of an unknown male in the bedroom of the reporting party’s 15-year-old daughter. The daughter said he arrived via an UBER ride and that she brought him in quietly through the front door and then to her bedroom. Officers discovered two used condoms, one on the bedroom floor and one the bathroom trashcan. Willis K. Robinson, 20, of Englewood, was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, Englewood – Report 20-006755: Nikia T. Johnson, 45, of Huber Heights, was charged with theft at Meijer and obstructing official business. She was transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-006946: Carnetius O. Furman, 48, of Dayton 45402, was charged with public indecency – exposure after urinating on the exterior wall of Meijer near the south entrance in plain view of customers entering and exiting the store. He was transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Jan. 23, Clayton – Report 20-000073: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Rose Bud Way. No charges were filed but the female half left the residence for the night.

Friday, Jan. 24, Clayton – Report 20-000079: An unknown subject entered a locked vehicle at Everybody Fitness and removed a wallet containing a driver’s license, a debit card and credit cards. Purchases were made using the credit cards in the Dayton Mall area totaling more than $1,600.

Clayton – Report 20-000080: An unknown subject entered a locked vehicle at Everybody Fitness and removed $250 cash and a wallet containing numerous credit cards, a driver’s license and CCW permit. Several purchases were made with the credit cards at the Fairfield Commons Mall totaling more than $700.

Friday, Jan. 24, Englewood – Report 20-007535: Vanessa C. Roysdon, 40, of Dayton 45402, was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County. Roysdon was taken into custody and released to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Englewood – Report 20-007568: Zachary T. Ringo, 21, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Jan. 25, Clayton – Report 20-000082: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Dorchester Drive. No charges were filed.

Sunday, Jan. 26, Clayton – Report 20-000084: An unknown subject shattered the glass on a front door on Clinton Street just after midnight. The victim reviewed his surveillance camera footage and observed a male subject approach the door with a baseball bat and shatter the glass, then walk back the same direction that he came from. A second camera revealed the subject came from a neighboring residence.

Clayton – Report 20-000085: Unknown subjects broke into P.O.D.S. storage container in the 7300 block of Westbrook Road and removed several pieces of property. The latch and lock were pried off with some sort of tool. The latch was found on the ground near the container.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, Clayton – Report 20-000095: Police responded to Rangeview Drive on a domestic dispute. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, Clayton – Report 20-000097: An unknown white male stole five cell phone chargers and a lanyard from Casey’s General Store. He fled in a vehicle displaying Indiana license plates.

Clayton – Report 20-000098: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Mintwood Avenue. No charges were filed.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Ron Nunnari

