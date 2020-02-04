Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Dec. 30, Englewood – Report 19-104749: Driving without the owner’s consent was reported at Motel 6.

Thursday, Jan. 2, Clayton – Report 19-000010: A chain link fence was damaged in the 7900 block of Flower Ave. A small piece of a vehicle’s tail light lens was found at the scene.

Englewood – Report 20-000483: Alyshia N. Rindler, 34, of Troy, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, Union – Report 20-000136: Talanya M. Kester, 19, of Union, was charged with possession of marijuana and speeding. She was issued a court summons.

Friday, Jan. 3, Clayton – Report 19-000014: A woman crossing Garber Road from south to north was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. She was checked out by a doctor who believed she might have suffered a mild concussion. The victim was able to provide the license plate number of the vehicle that struck her. Police spoke to the driver at his residence. He said he asked the victim if she was OK and she said yes, so he drove home. Officers advised the driver that he would need to stop and call police if he was ever involved in any future accident.

Clayton – Report 19-000016: The theft of approximately $300 worth of quarters from a jar was reported in the 4500 block of Seville Dr. The victim stated that he believed the coins were stolen by a worker performing renovation work.

Englewood – Report 20-000695: Kayla D. McElrath, 20, of Trotwood, was charged with theft while working at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Englewood – Report 20-000764: While helping a handicapped person load groceries into a car a woman turned around to push her shopping cart and noticed her wallet containing her cell phone, Florida driver’s license, three credit cards and a Medicare card was missing.

Friday, Jan. 3, Union – Report 20-000906: Jalen M. Sanders, 20, of Dayton, 45406, was charged with possession of marijuana and open container. A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was charged with underage possession of cigarettes. Both were issued a court summons.

Saturday, Jan. 4, Clayton – Report 19-000017: Breaking and entering to a pair of sheds was reported in the 500 block of Westbrook Rd. One shed was being rented as living quarters by a male subject. The renter said that a TV, an Xbox One, a PlayStation III, a Dell laptop, comic books and other collectible items were stolen. A pressure washer and a weed whacker were stolen from a second shed.

Saturday, Jan. 4, Union – Report 20-000928: Anthony L. Foster, 31, of Phillipsburg, was charged with violating a protection order and criminal damaging. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sunday, Jan. 5, Clayton – Report 19-000021: An assault was reported in the 600 block of N. Main St. No charges were filed.

Sunday, Jan. 5, Union – Report 20-001477: The theft of a gift card, Christmas gifts and sunglasses was reported in the 100 block of Westrock Farm.

Union – Report 20-001520: Joshua A. Long, 23, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Monday, Jan. 6, Clayton – Report 19-000022: Two vehicles with flat tires parked in the 4500 block of Sydenham were tagged with 48 tow notices. The vehicles had not been moved in two months.

Clayton – Report 19-000026: Police responded to an assault in the 1600 block of Westbrook Rd. The victim stated his best friend accused him of sleeping with his wife, pushed him against a vehicle and began choking him. He signed a refusal to prosecute form. The assailant was issued a trespass warning by police and told never to return, or he would be arrested.

Monday, Jan. 6, Union –Report 20-001771: An unknown subject cut two catalytic converters off a van parked at TE-CO Manufacturing.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, Englewood – Report 20-002019: An unknown white male entered the Kleptz YMCA and stated that he was looking for twin 7-year-olds and 14-year-olds that were not members. Staff checked the facility while the male stayed at the front desk using his cell phone. When staff was checking the locker rooms prior to closing a closed dressing room door in the women’s locker room with a person inside was believed to be the white male based on his shoes. Staff did not confront the male nor were police contacted. Camera footage showed the white exiting the locker room area and using a side door to leave the building. He left the lot in dark colored four door sedan.

Englewood – Report 20-002133: A 17-year-old female was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, Clayton – Report 19-000031: Joseph C. Miracle II, 36, of Tipp City, was arrested on a warrant out of Butler County. Miracle was transported to State Route 63 and handed over to a Hamilton police officer.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, Union – Report 20-002414: The theft of a package from a front porch was reported in the 100 block of McCraw.

Thursday, Jan. 9, Clayton – Report 19-000034: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle at Garden Woods Apartments and removed the radio from the dashboard.

Clayton – Report 19-000035: A resident of N. Diamond Mill Road observed a vehicle park by the side of the road in front of her residence and driver get out and steal two Christmas light projectors from her yard. She wrote down the license plate number as the vehicle fled. Police located the vehicle at the Dollar General store in Clayton. Officers found a case of hypodermic needles in the vehicle along with the stolen projectors. Jared E. Holderman, 29, of Clayton, was charged with theft and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the county jail.

Clayton – Report 19-000036: Jeremiah D. Wilson, 39, of Sidney, and Casey O. Hughes, 37. Of Sidney, were each charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop. Wilson and Hughes were transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Jan. 9, Englewood – Report 20-002693: An unknown white male fled Meijer with a cart full of LEGO toys and entered a vehicle that fled east in I-70.

Thursday, Jan. 9, Union – Report 20-002557: Kettering Police arrested April L. Wilson, 37, of Kettering, on a warrant issued by Union. Wilson was released to a Union officer and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Jan. 10, Clayton – Report 20-000040: Ray Charles Gaines, Jr., 21, of Clayton, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood – Report 20-002923: Linda G. Riley, 39, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, criminal trespass and was arrested on a warrant out of Beavercreek for theft and possession of criminal tools. She was transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-002951: A 17-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Englewood – Report 20-003115: Anquana L. Rollins, 37, of Dayton 45405, was arrested on a warrant out of Moraine Mayor’s Court and transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Jan. 11, Clayton – Report 20-000041: An officer pulled a vehicle over on I-70 at Crestway Drive for having expired plates. A passenger was found to have several sandwich bags in her purse containing a white powdery substance and multiple hypodermic syringes. The officer also found a syringe protruding from her bra. A small jar containing white powder was also concealed in her bra. Lea Studebaker, 32, of Brookville, was charged with possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments. After police collected her DNA she was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Jan. 12, Clayton – Report 20-000044: Anthony L. Foster, 31, of Phillipsburg, was arrested on two warrant issued by Englewood. He was taken into custody, transported to the Kleptz YMCA and released to an Englewood officer.

Clayton – Report 20-000045: Police responded to Wenger Road on the report of a single car crash that struck a fire hydrant. The driver was found to be intoxicated. Darryl L. Agongo, 23, of Hamilton, was charged with driving while under the influence, open container and operation of a motor vehicle without reasonable control. He registered at .175 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Agongo was transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-003667: Larry Foster, 59, of Dayton 45417, who has been trespassed from Meijer for life, was charged with criminal trespass at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-003790: Randy Grady, 65, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, Jan. 13, Clayton – Report 20-000047: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle in the 6900 block of Rushleigh Rd. and removed approximately $20 worth of loose change, a Craftsman Dremel tool set and Craftsman socket set and box of miscellaneous items.

Clayton – Report 20-000048: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Mintwood Avenue. Both parties involved refused to press charges. However, the driver’s license of one the subjects was confiscated per a request by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and returned to the registrar.

Clayton – Report 20-000049: Police responded to Diamond Mill Road to assist with a car fire. The driver advised his car was smoking and when he pulled over to look under the hood he found flames. Clayton fire personnel extinguished the fire.

Monday, Jan. 13, Englewood – Report 20-003848: An officer pulled a vehicle over for not having working license plate lights. An odor of marijuana was detected. The driver denied having any drugs in his vehicle. During a search officers found marijuana residue (shake) on the floorboards, a clear plastic bag containing mushrooms, a marijuana grinder with shake, a bag containing a large amount of cash, several boxes of Baggies, a lot of loose marijuana shake, a scale and some open liquor bottles. More Zip Lock Baggies were found in the driver’s door pouch and cigar wrappers. The bag was confiscated and sent to BCI for a chemical test. Possible charges are pending.

Englewood – Report 20-003974: An unknown subject used a resident’s driver’s license number, date of birth and address to apply for loans through Huntington Bank. The bank closed the accounts when Huntington determined it was a fraudulent application.

Englewood – Report 20-004041: The theft of $165 cash was reported in the 300 block of Porter Dr.

Englewood – Report 20-004063: Michael P. Blair, 35, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft and possessing drug abuse instruments at Meijer. He was transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-004080: The theft of a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 was reported at Russell Cellular.

Monday, Jan. 13, Union – Report 20-003979: Christopher D. Schenck, 31, of West Milton, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and speeding. He was issued a court summons.

Union – Report 20-004005: The theft of a check from a mailbox was reported on Worman Dr. The check was cashed by an unknown subject.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, Clayton – Report 20-000051: A work issued Apple iPad was removed from a bench inside an unlocked detached garage in the 600 block of Clinton St. The victim said his phone, which was linked to a surveillance camera, alerted him to movement at the garage side door. Upon checking the camera footage he observed two subjects walking along the garage and then cut across his yard heading east.

Clayton – Report 20-000052: A missing juvenile was reported in the 4200 block of Linchmere Dr.

Thursday, Jan. 16, Englewood – Report 20-004868: Gilbert Engle, 49, of Dayton 45440, was charged with obstructing official business for providing a false identity to police and was also arrested on four warrants issued by various police agencies. He was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Jan. 17, Clayton – Report 20-000058: Police reported to UDF on an attempted robbery. A black male asked for a cigar and when the cashier rang up the sale and the cash drawer opened; the subject demanded all the money. The cashier said ‘no’ and shut the cash drawer. The male then fled.

Friday, Jan. 17, Englewood – Report 20-005169: Joe E. Owens III, 23, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence and driving under suspension. He registered at .263 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a family member.

Saturday, Jan. 18, Englewood – Report 20-005678: An unknown subject scratched two vehicles with a key that were parked side by side in the Kroger lot.

Saturday, Jan. 18, Union – Report 20-005490: Tamiko N. Johnson, of Dayton 45406, was charged with driving while under the influence. She registered at .198 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Sunday, Jan. 19, Englewood – Report 20-005812: An officer observed a black Honda Civic traveling north in both southbound lanes on Main Street near Meijer. Two vehicles had to swerve to avoid being hit head-on. After the vehicle pulled into McDonald’s the officer approached the car and detected an odor of alcohol. Stacey L. Ambos, 44, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and driving left of center. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Englewood – Report 20-005987: Saundra A. Belcher, 69, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons.

Monday, Jan. 20, Union – Report 20-006101: The theft of a watch from a dresser was reported on Hill Circle.

Union – Report 20-006255: Chanessa M. Jadwin, 38, at large, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Union – Report 20-006322: Ross R. Lester, 45, of Union, was arrested on a warrant out of Springfield. He was taken into custody and released to a Springfield officer.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, Clayton – Report 20-000064: Three white male teenagers were caught trying to steal a lawn ornament on N. Diamond Mill Road at 1:30 a.m. A neighbor observed the males carrying the lawn ornament to a vehicle and told them to put it back. The owner of the property stated that $250 worth of damage was inflicted during the theft attempt. Three suspects have been positively identified. Charges are pending.

Clayton – Report 20-000066: An unknown subject cut open a delivery package on a porch on Cliffanne Court and removed cell phone valued at $429.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, Union – Report 20-006606: Michael R. Thomas, 23, of Englewood, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, Clayton – Report 20-000069: An unknown subject broke into a vacant house in the 7800 block of Harrington Ave. and attempted to steal the furnace. A contractor discovered that all the wiring and duct connections had been removed from the furnace. The cover to the water main shutoff had also been moved and the refrigerator had been moved. The contractor repaired the damage to the backdoor to secure the property.

Clayton – Report 20-000071: Police responded to Volk Drive on a weapons complaint. The caller stated that he thought his son had illegally obtained a handgun. He told officers that it would be best if they entered the residence to confront his son rather than call him outside. Officers entered the residence and placed the son in handcuffs. Officers found a handgun next to the couch inside a plastic case. The weapon was discovered to have been stolen in Greenville during a burglary in 2016. The son stated he had purchased the gun when he was 17 from a coworker. Elijah B. Clements, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property and transported to the county jail.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_Chiefs_Composite-1.jpg

Combined reports from Jan. 15 through Jan. 29

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon