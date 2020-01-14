Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Dec. 9

Englewood

Report 19-098264: Police received a phone call from a witness who advised that a pickup had driven off State Route 49 and into a ditch near Tractor Supply. The caller also advised the driver was unconscious. An officer arrived, pounded on the driver’s window but the driver did not respond. A tool was used to lower the window. Medics arrived and removed the driver and placed him in the ambulance for evaluation. The officer found a plastic bag containing a white powder substance in a Mason jar in the center console. The driver was revived with two doses of Narcan and began arguing with medics and was sweating. Jamie S. Blanton, 47, of Richmond, Ind.,was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain reasonable control, and no driver’s license. He was issued a court summons and released to his girlfriend.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Clayton

Report CL19-1744: A resident of Benjamin Franklin Drive reported being scammed out of $2,000. He received a phone call from a female subject claiming his granddaughter in Pittsburgh had been involved in a car accident and injured a child and was being held at the courthouse with a$2,000 bond. She instructed the victim to purchase gift cards to cover the bond. After purchasing the gift cards he called the female back and read the gift card serial numbers off to her over the phone. After that he tried to call the number again but it had been disconnected.

Englewood

Report 19-099218: Iris L. Lawrence, 27, of Troy and Joseph C. Duff, 26, of West Milton were each charged with theft at Meijer. Duff was also arrested on a warrant for a probation violation out of Miami County. Lawrence was issued a court summons and released. Duff was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Dec. 13

Clayton

Report CL19-1746: An officer pulled a vehicle over for having license plates registered to another vehicle. During a vehicle search narcotics were found in various locations. A female transported to the hospital for a panic attack was also found to have rugs concealed inside one of her body cavities. Chuck Berry, Jr., 38, of Liberty, Ind., and Phuong Berry, 29, also of Liberty, Ind., were each charged with possession of drugs. DNA was obtained from both subjects who were then transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1747: The theft of red 2000 Dodge Ram that was listed for sale was reported on Vinway Ct. The victim stated that a male and female came to look at the truck and the male asked if he could test drive the truck and take it to a family member who is a mechanic to have it inspected. The owner let the male test drive the truck while the female remained at the scene in a white Chevy Suburban. When the owner walked away for a minute the female drove away in the Suburban.

Englewood

Report 19-099489: Police responded to Kroger where Asset Protection Associate LeRoy Williams advised that male wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, red shoes and his hair in dreadlocks was concealing multiple boxes of wireless headphones inside a gift bag. Brett Kobee Dyro Horne, 22, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft and transported to the county jail.

Report 19-099528: Regina L. Robinson, 48, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Clayton

Report CL19-1753: Tonya A. Mikesell, 50, of Brookville, was charged with driving while under the influence, driving under the influence with a prior conviction, marked lanes of travel, and open container. She was transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1755: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Diamond Mill Road. No charges were filed.

Report CL19-1756: Police responded to Talmadge Road on the report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in an alley with no lights on. When the officer approached the occupant rolled down his window and smoke rolled out with the overwhelming scent of burnt marijuana. A bag of marijuana was on the passenger seat in plain view. Troy A. Weeks, 19, of Union, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Clayton

Report CL19-1760: The theft of a custom made engagement band with diamonds valued at more than $10,000 was reported on Rahway Ct. The victim removed the band to wash her hands and placed it on the vanity. The victim said that construction workers working on a downstairs remodel as well as friends of her son had been inside the residence during the time period the ring turned up missing.

Report CL19-1763: A resident reported that an unknown subject had opened an account in his name without his knowledge with Spectrum Charter Communications. He received a notice from a collection agency that he owed $254.22.

Report CL19-1764: Deshawn L. Scruggs, 28, of Clayton, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates and was arrested on a warrant out of Moraine Mayor’s Court. He was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

