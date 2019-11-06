Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Oct. 11

City of Englewood

Report 19-082754: Chelsea L. Marcheski, 27, homeless, was charged with misuse of credit card after stealing three credit cards from a vehicle at the Hampton Inn and then using one of the cards at Meijer. She was transported to the county jail.

Monday, Oct. 14

City of Englewood

Report 19-082518: Mylae J. Ashe, 24, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant issued by Miami Twp. Police. The warrant was discovered during a traffic stop for a speed violation. Ashe was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-082584: Terry L. Brown II, 46, of New Lebanon, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments (syringe) and disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North and issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

City of Englewood

Report 19-082780: The theft of credit card information was reported on Sonora Court.

Report 19-082800: Josh Evans, 30, of Hillsboro, was charged with theft and obstructing official business at Walmart and was arrested on warrants issued by Xenia and Fairborn police. Evans was transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1498: Police responded to Thundering Herd Place on the report of a domestic incident. No charges were filed.

City of Union

Report 19-083088: Police responded to the 100 block of Lexington Farm Road at the request of a homeowner who requested to have a contractor trespassed from the property. While on scene police discovered methamphetamine and glass pipe in the contractor’s vehicle. Randall E. Morgan, 52, of Springfield was charged with possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Oct. 17

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1501: While driving north on Hoke Road a car cut in front on a northbound pickup truck and the two drivers exchanged words. The driver of the car exited his vehicle at the traffic light at Salem Avenue, walked back to the pickup and punched the driver of the pickup twice breaking his eyeglasses. The victim refused treatment.

City of Union

Report 19-083331: Ross R. Lester, 45, of Union, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle (parked) while intoxicated, no valid operator’s license, and open container in a motor vehicle. He was issued a court summons and released to a relative.

City of Englewood

Report 19-083266: Daniel J. McManus, 27, of Brookville, was arrested on a warrant out of Greene County. He was also found to have property belonging to Kroger that he did not pay for. Kroger refused to prosecute but asked police to trespass McManus from returning to the store. He was transported to the country jail.

Report 19-083268: A male subject reported requesting $100 cash back after using his debit card at the self-checkout lane at Walmart. The male stated he got distracted and forgot to take his cash. A security camera revealed that a white female, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans took the money and concealed it in her purse prior to scanning her items.

Report 19-083318: Julie M. Rike, 35, of Lewisburg, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons.

Friday, Oct. 18

City of Englewood

Report 19-083587: A resident of Whisper Wind Court reported that someone had taken out a loan in her name without her consent or knowledge through Green Arrow Loans, a subsidiary of Wells Fargo.

Saturday, Oct. 19

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1510: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 6300 block of Janice Pl. Neither party wished to pursue charges.

City of Englewood

Report 19-083774: An officer observed a vehicle fail to stop for a flashing red light on Wenger Road and initiated a traffic stop. Monte J. Dowler, 50, of Arcanum, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to obey a traffic control device. He registered at .092 on a breath intoxilyzer test. Dowler was issued a court summons and released to a friend.

Report 19-083832: Police responded to a domestic incident in the 200 block of Old Carriage. Due to conflicting accounts of what transpired no one was arrested.

Report 19-083896: Ethan E. Louk, 26, of Dayton 45449, was charged with theft at Walmart and was arrested on a felony theft warrant out of Darke County. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-083942: Tatiana N. Anderson, 24, of Englewood, was charged with theft Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Sunday, Oct. 20

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1514: Police responded to Layne Hills Court on the report of drug paraphernalia being discovered inside a home. Police confiscated four THC cartridges and placed them in an evidence locker at the police department.

City of Englewood

Report 19-084187: Police responded to McDonald’s south on the report of a suspicious subject. Gary W. Moses, 37, at large, was arrested on a warrant issued by Sidney Police. Moses was transported to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and released to jail staff.

Report 19-084225: Unknown subjects removed the Spectrum Cable box cover from the west outside wall of a residence in the 4900 block of Old Salem Rd. and stole approximately three feet of coaxial cable. The suspects then began to pull the cable from the ground until running into a ground anchor and a large nest of fire ants.

Monday, Oct. 21

City of Union

Report 19-084500: During a traffic stop an officer found marijuana and a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Robert L. Thomason, 43, of Union, was charged with having weapons under disability and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1523: A theft complaint was filed on Savina Avenue where a resident paid a contractor $350 to buy materials to put a new roof on his detached garage. The contractor returned later in the day. The next day he requested the balance of $650, went to the bank, and then returned. Later in the afternoon he informed the resident the work had been completed and left. The victim’s son inspected the roof and discovered portions of the roof had been torn off and tar applied, but nothing else had been done. Two tool boxes were discovered missing from the garage, one valued at $500 including tools and the other at $300 including tools.

City of Union

Report 19-084800: An officer spotted a vehicle parked in Wellfield Park after dark. Anthony D. Best, 22, of Union, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1528: Cindy Bauer, 55, of Clayton, was charged with barking or howling dog. She was issued a citation.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

