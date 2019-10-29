Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

Monday, Oct. 7

City of Englewood

Report 19-080442: An officer was flagged down by a citizen in the area of Murphy USA in reference to a possible missing juvenile in the area. The subject stated that he saw a post on Facebook earlier where a female was asking for help claiming an unknown heavyset black male had her son. The subject stated he just saw the heavyset black male and a younger white male riding bikes in the area. While checking the area the officer located two juveniles on the east side of Murphy USA. When they saw the officer they fled into the wooded area to the north. The officer located the juveniles on the edge of the tree line and ordered them out into the open and detained them in reference to the missing juvenile complaint. One juvenile was 12 years of age and the other was 13. It was discovered that they had vandalized a window at Murphy USA with a BB gun and had just committed a robbery in the Walmart lot. The bikes the two juveniles were riding appeared to be brand new. The juveniles admitted to stealing the bikes from Walmart by removing security devices from the front tires and then riding them out of the store. One bike was a Schwinn mountain bike valued at $224 while other was a Mongoose BMX style bike valued at $88. The juveniles were charged with multiple crimes and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 19-080634: A resident of Chestnut Street responded to the police department to report fraud on her bank checking account. She discovered her account had been used six times on Oct. 3 by an unauthorized subject in Hong Kong with charges totaling more than $1,544. Her bank instructed her to file a police report to document the incident.

Report 19-080636: The theft of a set of Apple Air Pods was reported at the Kleptz YMCA. The victim left the Air Pods in the gymnasium and went to the lobby to get some snacks. When he returned the Air Pods were missing.

Report 19-080651: Richard T. Callison, 34, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

City of Englewood

Report 19-080809: Robert C. Newell, 45, at large, was charged with providing false information to a public official and was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County for failure to appear on a charge of larceny. He was incarcerated in the county jail.

Thursday, Oct. 10

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1464: Burglary was reported in the 5400 block of Westbrook Road. The victim stated a male subject had been staying with her and they got into an argument, so he left. She called him to make arrangements for him to pick up his belongings. He instructed the victim to meet him at his uncle’s home. She went there and waited but her never showed up. When she returned home she discovered that all of his belonging were gone along with a gold necklace valued at $550 and a set of headphones valued at $100. There was no sign of forced entry.

Report CL 19-1465: David J. Adams, 30, of Perry Twp., was charged with speeding, driving under the influence and refusal of a breath test. He was transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1466: The theft of a book bag with a school issued iPad several personal items was reported at the locker room at Northmont Stadium

Report CL19-1472: Failure to pay for more than $58 worth of gas was reported at Casey’s General Store.

City of Englewood

Report 19-081298: A 16-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Report 19-081471: Matthew L. Messer, 21, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Oct. 11

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1474: While on patrol an officer observed a pickup parked at Casey’s General Store with the registered owner listed as being a wanted subject. Two females were inside the truck and the officer observed a plastic bag in the door pocket containing a white powdery substance. A male who was driving came out of the store and when he saw the officer went back inside. When a second officer arrived the male exited the store and walked in the opposite direction of the truck but was detained by the second officer. It was determined the male was not the registered owner of the truck. A Trotwood officer also arrived and detained one of the females until a probable cause search of the vehicle could be conducted. A plastic bag containing a crystallized rock was located in one of the women’s purses along with pills. James D. Stoneham, 34, of Union City, Ohio was charged with possession of drugs and Patricia Hawthorne, 52, of Union City, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs. The other female was found to be in possession of heroin. Jennifer Goodwin, 47, of Union City, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs. Both females already had DNA on file. DNA was obtained from Stoneham. Goodwin, Hawthorne and Stoneham were transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1478: Domestic violence was reported on Silverbell Court. A female victim came to the police department to file a report. The male half had fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.

City of Englewood

Report 19-081590: Amanda J. Tucker, 39, of Englewood, was charged with theft, possessing criminal tools and possession of drug paraphernalia at Meijer. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-081750: Jasmine M.S. Freeman, 19, of Dayton 45414 and Taylor M. Watson, 18, of Dayton 45405, were each charged with theft at Meijer. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, Oct. 12

City of Englewood

Report 19-081946: Police responded to Walmart on the report of two subjects that had failed to scan several items at the U-Scan register. Justice S. Vance, 20, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft and issued a court summons. Erion L. Vance, 19, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense and was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Oct. 13

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1481: The theft of a 1983 Olds Cutlass was reported in the lot of RSVP, 6504 Union Rd.

City of Union

Report 19-082154: Leonal Gonzalez, 29, of Springfield, was charged with driving without an operators license. He was pulled over for making a right turn out of the Proctor & Gamble parking lot where a “Left Turn Only” sign was posted. Gonzalez was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-082187: An officer pulled a vehicle over on W. Martindale Road for speeding and discovered the driver had an expired license and a warrant for her arrest. Brandy L. Bailey, 37, of Tipp City, was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights and transported to the county jail.

City of Englewood

Report 19-082144: Tonya M. Louk, 22, of Greenville, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Monday, Oct. 14

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1488: Failure to pay for more than $6 worth of gas was reported at Casey’s General Store.

Report CL19-1489: An unknown black driving a silver car with Florida license plates attempted to make a purchase at Casey’s General Store with a counterfeit $100 bill. Employees confiscated the bill and the man fled the scene.

City of Union

Report 19-082586: An officer stopped a vehicle for making an illegal U-turn and discovered the passenger was in possession of drugs. Alyssa M. Florence, 22, of Dayton 45414, was charged with possession of marijuana. She was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1492: Failure to pay for $50 worth of gas was reported at Casey’s General Store.

Report CL19-1493: A hit and run accident was reported in the parking lot of Dollar General. An unknown white female with blonde hair estimated to be in her 40s or 50s driving a white extended cab pickup truck struck the rear passenger side bumper of a Mercedes Benz and then fled south on Main Street.

Report CL19-1495: Burglary was reported at Winston Woods Apartments where an unknown subject removed a 42 inch and a 32 inch TV from an apartment.

City of Union

Report 19-082745: Police responded to a fight in progress in the parking lot at Proctor & Gamble. Ashley M. Zimmers, 33, of West Alexandria, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

City of Union

Report 19-082965: During a traffic stop a 17-year-old male was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

