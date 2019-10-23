Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

City of Englewood

Report 19-078918: Danielle F. Collins, 33, of Troy, was charged with theft at Meijer and criminal trespass. She was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

City of Englewood

Report 19-079146: A middle school student put his book bag down after getting off the school bus and forgot to pick it up. When he went to look for the bag where he left it the book bag was gone. The book bag contained a pair of Nike shoes valued at $90 and a school issued iPad valued at $300.

Thursday,Oct. 3

City of Englewood

Report 19-079479: The theft of a laptop computer from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Porter Dr.

Friday, Oct. 4

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1445: The theft of two shotguns from a residence was reported on Fairlawn Ct. The victim said that while he was in the hospital his son took a Remington 12 gauge and a Cook 12 gauge shotgun from the residence, which two of his siblings confirmed. The guns are valued at approximately $1,000.

Report CL19-1447: Assault was reported on Vinway Ct. A male who had assaulted a female fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and also took her cell phone. The female signed a refusal to prosecute form.

City of Englewood

Report 19-079758: Police responded to Motel 6 on a possible overdose. Medics arrived and administered two doses of Narcan. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment. Carl E. Sheley, 33, of Lewisburg, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was issued a court summons.

Report 19-079829: Jayonna R. Wilson-Core, 26, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Report 19-079843: A 15-year-old male was charged with theft at Walmart and issued a court summons.

Report 19-079871: During a traffic stop Joshua M. West, 25, of Centerville, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Report 19-079878: Police responded to Miami Valley Hospital North to assist Perry Twp. Police, which was taking a subject into custody for domestic violence. A relative at the hospital was irate that his brother was being arrested and was screaming obscenities in the lobby. Marlin T. Aeon, 22, of New Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct – offensive. He was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 19-079900: An officer pulled a vehicle over for failure to signal. The driver was smoking a cigarette vigorously in an effort to cover the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle. During a vehicle search a large bag of marijuana was located along with a smaller bag and a marijuana pipe. James E. Kiefer, 53, of Trotwood, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Oct. 5

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1449: Police responded to Cotillion Court on the theft of a motor vehicle. The victim advised she had friends stay over night and when she woke up her rental car had been stolen. After checking the police computer system the officer discovered the vehicle had been involved in a hit and run accident and had been towed to the Dayton Police Department after striking two utility poles.

City of Englewood

Report 19-080065: Officers responded to the 900 block of Sunset Drive on a disorderly conduct and threats complaint. Brian D. Muse, 47, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated menacing and transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-080552: Police responded to Te-Co on the report of a subject illegally disposing of yard waste in the business’s dumpster. Surveillance cameras recorded the license plate of a Chevy S10 pickup driven by white male. The male is then seen placing yard debris and other items in the dumpster. Charges are pending.

Sunday, Oct. 6

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1452: An officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Westbrook Road and detected an odor of alcohol. The driver was also carrying a concealed handgun. Todd Matlock, 44, of Englewood, was charged with using weapons while intoxicated, speeding, and open container. He was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind.

