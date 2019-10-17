Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

Monday, Sept. 23

City of Englewood

Report 19-076570: An assault was reported in the Kroger parking lot. The victim initially filed charges but later stated he no longer wished to pursue charges.

Report 19-076606: The theft of an iPad from an unlocked vehicle was reported on Lambert Lane.

Report 19-076664: The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Grantham Dr.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

City of Englewood

Report 19-077040: An officer spotted a vehicle in the driveway in the 400 block of Grantham Drive that had been taken the day before without consent. The suspect was spotted on the front porch. Douglas S. Wollenhaupt, 39, of Englewood, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and transported to the county jail.

Report 19-076726: The theft of a gold diamond engagement / wedding ring valued at $7,000 was reported at Room 314 at the Hampton Inn.

Report 19-076778: Ernest P. Hackworth, 35, of Dayton 45415, was charged with driving while under the influence. He has one prior DUI conviction (2017). He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 19-076896: Michaela C. Johnson, 18, of New Carlisle, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

City of Englewood

Report 19-077271: Shira D. Loges-Reid, 47, of Vandalia, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Sept. 26

City of Englewood

Report 19-077499: Kevin D. Slonaker, 36, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Sept. 27

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1410: A resident in the 4300 block of Rundell Drive filed a complaint about a Dodge truck with a 48 foot trailer attached that had been parked on the street and had not been moved in more than two weeks. A 48 tow notice was placed on the vehicle after police failed to make contact with the owner.

Report CL19-1411: Police responded to a domestic incident on Cotillion Court. No charges were filed.

City of Englewood

Report 19-077679: James J. Joseph, 49, of Dayton 45405, was arrested at Meijer on warrants for drug possession and criminal trespassing and transported to the county jail.

Report 19-077934: A 14-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

City of Union

Report 19-077787: A resident advised police that her doctor notified her that someone got a prescription in her name on Muncie, Ind. The doctor’s office told her to file a police report.

Saturday, Sept. 28

City of Englewood

Report 19-078086: Dareck M. Russo, 37, of West Carrollton, was charged with theft at Meijer and operating a vehicle without a license. He was also trespassed from the Meijer property. Russo was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report CL19-1413: Police stopped a vehicle for not having an illuminated license plate. Ashley Kinsey, 35, of Warren, Ind., was charged with plate light required, driving under suspension and possession of drugs. She was finger printed and her DNA collected prior to being transported to the county jail.

Monday, Sept. 30

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1419: An unknown subject removed three tablet computers from three work trucks parked in the 3900 block of N. Montgomery County Line Rd. There was no evidence of forced entry to the vehicles.

Report CL19-1422: Fraud was reported on Wastler Road where a resident received mail with her address on it, but not in her name. Inside the envelope was an order for products totaling $105 using her credit card information that she did not authorize. The product was to be delivered to a Santiago Lopez at an address in Englewood. The resident was advised to cancel her credit card and order a new one.

City of Union

Report 19-078786: Police stopped a vehicle for a marked lanes violation and detected the odor of marijuana. A plastic bag of marijuana was found along with $2,500 cash under the front seat. Gabriel A. Scott, 21, of Union, was charged with marked lanes of travel, driving on a revoked license from Michigan and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released to his mother.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1427: An unknown subject shattered a glass patio table in the 4000 block of Rundell Dr. An umbrella was also pulled out of the table and placed on the other side of the patio. The umbrella had been removed from the table before by an unknown subject. On today’s date a family member heard someone knocking on the back door and when they went to investigate they discovered the table had been damaged.

Report CL19-1428: Police responded to the 4000 block of Honeybrook Ave. to check on the welfare of a resident. Upon arrival the subject inside instructed officers to break the door down. Forced entry was made and medics arrived to evaluate the resident.

City of Union

Report 19-079016: Shane A. Bush, 29, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and unlawful restraint for allegedly locking his wife in the basement. He was transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1433: A resident of Ellis Avenue reported returning home from work to discover that her wallet and Android cell phone had been stolen from her bedroom. She discovered the back door of the house unlocked and believes her daughter left it that way when she ran away last night to go live with a friend in the Stone Ridge Apartments nearby. The wallet contained three credit cards, Social Security cards and her driver’s license.

City of Union

Report19-079292: During a traffic stop Brian J. Gordon, 34, of Englewood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Oct. 3

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1438: Identity theft was reported on Ranch Hill Drive where a resident reported that she discovered all of the money in her savings account had been transferred to her checking account and then withdrawn in five different transactions. Huntington Bank also advised her that someone had attempted to obtain cash advances using her information but the bank had declined them. The unauthorized withdrawals totaled $1,498.

City of Union

Report 19-079457: William R. George, 48, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Oct. 4

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1440: While on patrol on Janice Place and Oren Drive where several car-to-car drug transactions have been reported taking place an officer spotted a white Cadillac pull into the dead end of Oren west of Janice Place. Another vehicle was observed approaching the Cadillac, but when the driver spotted the police he drove down another street. The Cadillac pulled off Oren headed south on Janice and then west on Westbrook Road where it was observed making lane violations. A traffic stop was initiated. A small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine was found in the vehicle along with two pipes. Kristin Evans, 30, of Connersville, Ind., was charged with marked lanes, turn signals required and driving under suspension. Her vehicle was towed. She was given a courtesy ride and released along with a passenger at the Greyhound Station. Another passenger was transported and released at McDonald’s.

By Ron Nunnari

