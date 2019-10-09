Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Sept. 9

City of Englewood

Report 19-072646: The theft of two gas powered weed trimmers from the back of a work truck was reported on Deeter Drive.

Report 19-072725: Henry B. Edwards, 58, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons.

Report 19-072731: Fraud was reported in the 200 block of W. Wenger Rd. The victim advised their Meijer store credit cards and an American Express Card had been used without authorization. Charges on the Meijer cards totaled more than $1,700.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

City of Englewood

Report 19-072981: The theft of power tools from a vehicle with a non-working lock was reported on Rockridge Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

City of Englewood

Report 19-073226: Malissa A. Greene, 29, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Meijer and was arrested on a warrant out of Kettering for theft. Phillip F. Hodgkin, 37, of Dayton 45402, was also charged with theft. Greene and Hodgkin were both transported to the county jail.

Report 19-073275: The theft of two hunting bows valued at $1,000 each was reported in the 500 block of S. Main St. An ex-roommate with a prior history of drug use is believed to have stolen the items.

Report 19-073318: The theft of a wallet from an unlocked locker was reported at Planet Fitness. The wallet contained $140 cash, a bank card, an Ohio driver’s license and personal papers.

Thursday, Sept. 12

City of Englewood

Report 19-073397: Tra Jean E. Boyd, 19, of Dayton 45417, was charged with having an expired license and was arrested on two active warrants out of Dayton for traffic offense. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-073621: A 16-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Friday, Sept. 13

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1349: Officers responded to Stonewall Circle on an overdose. Four doses of Narcan were administered to revive a female subject who advised she had snorted Xanax earlier. Police confiscated a bag of marijuana found on a bedroom desk in plain view. The female was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North.

Saturday, Sept. 14

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1350: The theft of a TV, a sound bar and subwoofer was reported in the 9100 block of N. Main St. There were no signs of forced entry. The victim believes a male and female he was allowing to stay at the residence were responsible for the theft.

Report CL19-1354: During a traffic stop William K. Hinegardner, 24, of Union, was charged with expired plates and possession of a controlled substance. He was issued a court summons.

City of Englewood

Report 19-074144: The theft of a rear license plate from a vehicle was reported at the Comfort Inn.

Sunday, Sept. 15

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1356: Officers responded to a domestic violence call on Granite Drive where a male subject had pushed his grandmother down to the floor and had pulled off her shirt. The caller advised a second assault had just occurred and that he was considering grabbing a kitchen knife to defend the victim. Upon arrival officers located the victim and her husband sitting in a sun room. The suspect fled into the bathroom and refused to come out. Officers had to force the door open and the suspect refused to comply with orders to surrender. Officers had to restrain the suspect and place him in handcuffs. Colton Lawson, 25, of Clayton, was charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also trespassed from the property and transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1357: Officers responded to a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Neither party would cooperate with the investigation. No charges were filed.

Report CL19-1359: Police responded to Treeglen Way on the report of a dog that had knocked a female down causing her to injure her hand. The dog could not be located. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

City of Englewood

Report 19-074239: An officer attempted to pull a vehicle over that was traveling between 70 and 80 MPH on Main Street near Savina Avenue. The vehicle turned left on Hilgrove Avenue and continued into the residential plat at a very high rate of speed disregarding all stop signs. The vehicle disappeared into the plat after turning onto several streets.

Monday, Sept. 16

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1361: Police responded to a domestic violence incident in the 7700 block of Kimmel Rd. Both subjects signed a refusal to prosecute form. No charges were filed.

Report CL19-1363: Chris J. Duane Devaudreuil, 34, of Clayton, was charged with having a dog at large. He was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1365: Police responded to Main Street on the report of a vehicle fleeing the Meijer lot after a theft incident. An officer tried to stop the vehicle but it fled south at speeds in excess of 70 MPH while weaving in and out of traffic. The pursuit was abandoned but a loss prevention agent at Meijer was able to positively identify the driver from other incidents. Amber D. Allen, 42, of Dayton 45405, was charged with failure to comply, reckless operation, marked lanes of travel and failure to reinstate. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1367: The theft of a rear license plate from a vehicle was reported on Melody Road. Hamilton Police observed the license plate on the back of a red pickup truck in their city and attempted to contact the registered owner without success.

Thursday, Sept. 19

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1373: A 16-year-old male was charged with domestic violence on Debbie Court and was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

