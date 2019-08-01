Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, July 8

City of Englewood

Report 19-053966: Police responded to the 900 block of Avey Lane on a domestic incident. Bruce R. Kessler, 53, of Englewood, was charged with assault and was issued a court summons. His ex-girlfriend, Rebecca M. Dakin, 50, of Huber Heights, was was issued a criminal trespass notice and advised not to return or she could be arrested for criminal trespassing.

Report 19-054134: Billy J. Farra, 34, homeless, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, July 9

City of Englewood

Report 19-054504: The theft of a Craftsman power washer was reported in the 200 block of Southerly Hills Dr. The victim believes his neighbor stole the power washer due to tire tracks grass leading from where the item was stored to the neighbor’s driveway.

Saturday, July 13

City of Englewood

Report 19-055604: While in the dispatch center an officer observed a subject on the city camera system in Fairview Cemetery. The male approached a grave site and used his foot to flip a concrete bench onto the ground and then kicked over two parts of the bench that act as a stand. The officer located the male in the 600 block of W. National Rd. He denied doing anything but after the officer advised the subject that he had been observed on camera in the cemetery, he placed his hands behind his back and said, “Just take me to jail.” Jesse R. Farnan, 45, at large, was charged with desecration and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-055616: An inoperable vehicle was towed from Elm Court and impounded at Englewood Truck.

Report 19-055664: The theft of a woman’s wallet was reported by a shopper at Meijer. The wallet was inside a shopping cart but turned up missing once the victim reached the checkout lanes. The wallet contained $500 cash, a Social Security card, a Green Card, Ohio ID card and several other cards.

Sunday, July 14

City of Englewood

Report 19-055983: Zadrian A. Wilson, 18, of Huber Heights, and Autumn L. Arrone, 19, of Dayton 45420, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Both were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 19-055952: An unknown subject damaged a door jamb and door knob on a residence in the 500 block of Merrymaid Dr.

Monday, July 15

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1076: A subject came to the police department to report a theft. The victim stated that while at Hardscrabble Park at 100 W. Mill St. on Saturday for her son’s baseball game an unknown subject entered their vehicle and removed three bottles of prescription medication from the center console. The vehicle was left unlocked with the windows down. A GPS unit in the center console was undisturbed.

Report CL19-1078: The theft of mail as well as a package was reported in the 7800 block of Flower St.

Report 19-1079: Police responded to United Dairy Farmers on the report of an overdose. A vehicle was found parked parallel to State Route 49 at the entrance to the parking lot partially obstructing the entrance. A female passenger stated the driver had overdosed on fentanyl while driving. Clayton medics arrived to administer treatment and removed the male driver to Miami Valley Hospital North. The female claimed the driver threw the syringe out of the car window after he had injected the drugs. A witness stated the female had hidden items in the bushes. In the bushes an officer found an eye glass case containing two syringes, a spoon and a cellophane package containing an unknown white powder. One of the syringes contained a liquid. Jamie Speece, 23, of Muncie, Ind., was charged with tampering with evidence. DNA was obtained from Ms. Speece who was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The driver, Eric A. Blackburn, 40, of Albany, Ind., was charge with possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

City of Union

Report 19-056258: Jamie K. Nordyke, 28, of Huber Heights, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Tuesday, July 16

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1080: A male subject loitering in front of Boston Stoker and talking to himself was issued a trespass warning and told not to return to Randolph Plaza or face being arrested.

City of Union

Report 19-056604: An officer found two subjects in Wellfield Park after closing time. One subject, Makenzie R. Miller, 18, of Union, was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, July 17

City of Union

Report 19-056820: The theft of Stihl 311 chainsaw from a garage was reported in the 7500 block of N. Main St.

Thursday, July 18

City of Union

Report 19-0057058: During a traffic stop Alan S. Hutchinson, 21, of Englewood, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, July 19

City of Union

Report 19-057339: Cortney L. Vanatta, 33, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence. She was issued court summons and released to a relative.

Saturday, July 20

City of Union

Report 19-057558: An officer found a subject passed out in a driveway with his underwear down to his knees. He was found to be intoxicated. The officer tried to make contact with the subject’s wife but found several large spiders all over the inside of the residence. Timothy Harper, 61, of Union, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to Miami Valley Hospital North where he was issued a court summons.

