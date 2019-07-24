Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, July 1

City of Englewood

Report 19-052014: The theft of a handgun from a vehicle was reported by a resident who believes the theft occurred at one of two businesses she had recently visited for auto service work.

Report 19-052016: Unknown subjects damaged the driver’s side doors and rear quarter panel of a vehicle parked in the 1000 block Meadow Thrush.

Report 19-052110: Joseph M. Raines, 41, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was issued a court summons and transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

City of Union

Report 19-052012: Fraud was reported on Carol Lane where a subject received a bill from PayPal for $913. The victim stated she never opened a PayPal account.

Tuesday, July 2

City of Union

Report 19-052235: Unknown subjects smashed the windshield on a pickup truck in the 500 block of San Bernardino Trail.

Friday, July 5

City of Englewood

Report 19-053087: Aggravated menacing was reported in the 200 block of Union Blvd.

City of Union

Report 19-053332: Fraud was reported on Marrett Farm Road.

Saturday, July 6

City of Englewood

Report 19-053448: A white male and white female broke into four vacuum stations at Bubble Brush Car Wash and removed all of the change and fled the lot in a grey Chevy Tahoe.

Report 19-053511: Kiera D. Hopkins, 20, at large, and a 16-year-old female were charged with theft at Walmart. Hopkins was issued a court summons and released. Charges against the 16-year-old were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 19-053527: Kimberly M. Peterson, 47, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 19-053490: The theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Marrett Farm Road.

Report 19-053485: Carnell R. Harris, 36, of Union, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-053528: Assault and inciting to violence was investigated at Marrett Farm Road and Lynnfield Circle.

Sunday, July 7

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1033: Failure to pay for $40 worth of gas was reported at Casey’s General Store.

City of Union

Report 19-053820: The theft of 2007 Mitsubishi Montero was reported in the 100 block of S. Old Mill Rd. Englewood Police stopped the vehicle in the 500 block of S. Main Street and the vehicle was returned to its owner. Chance D. Herring, 18, of Union, was charged with receiving stolen property and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, July 8

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1034: The exterior pane of glass on a sliding glass door was shattered by an unknown subject at Premier Hearing in the 8100 block of N. Main St.

Report CL19-1035: The theft of a Nintendo Switch “Limited Edition” was reported at an apartment on Vinway Court. The victim stated two maintenance men had been in the apartment that day.

Tuesday, July 9

City of Clayton

A resident was issued a warning for nuisance prohibited for running a generator non-stop in his backyard due to not having electrical service because he had a bill he could not afford to pay. He was given 24 hours to correct the problem.

Report CL19-1043: Identity theft was reported by a resident who discovered someone else had been using his Social Security number since 2004.

Wednesday, July 10

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1045: The theft of a stereo from a locked vehicle was reported at Meadowbrook Apartments.

City of Union

Report 19-054825: Jonathan E. Debrosse, 28, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, July 11

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1051: A male subject was trespassed from an apartment at Winston Woods following a domestic incident.

City of Union

Report 19-054922: Criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of N. Main Street where a vehicle had two tires flattened. The owner of the vehicle also found photos of himself attached to trees and power poles on both sides of the street for blocks with the word ‘pedophile’ underneath the photo. There were also fliers like this near his place of employment in Harrison Township and in Troy near his mother’s residence. The victim believes his ex-girlfriend was responsible.

Friday, July 12

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1053: J.C. Wade., Jr., 51, was charged with driving under DUI suspension, driving under non-compliance suspension and failure to signal before changing course. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report CL19-1055: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue to check on the welfare of a female subject who had called off work and had sent of photo of herself with a black eye. Police located the female on the back porch crying with a large black left eye. She stated her boyfriend had struck her, but she refused to press charges and refused medical treatment. The boyfriend was removed from the residence and transported to his home in Harrison Twp.

Report CL19-1056: Burglary was reported in the 6200 block of Rangeview Dr. The resident found the front door’s window sidelight broken but did not see anything missing from the residence.

City of Union

Report 19-055328: Krista E. Durning, 57, of Union, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an assault charge. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, July 13

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1061: A criminal trespass warning was issued to male subject in the 100 block of Prospect Ave.

Report CL19-1072: The theft of Diamondback mountain bike from a front porch was reported in the 6200 block of Cheri Lynne Dr.

City of Union

Report 19-055527: Identity fraud was reported on E. Boitnott where a resident received a credit card statement for an account they never opened.

Sunday, July 14

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1062: A domestic dispute was reported on Vinway Court. No charges were filed.

Report CL19-1063: James W. Walker, 40, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence and marked lanes of travel. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report CL19-1064: An officer on patrol found a brown canvas bag lying in a front yard in the 4200 block of Honeybrook Avenue and found the owner’s information inside. The officer made contact with the owner who discovered two handguns and three ammo clips and a wallet had been removed from the center console of his vehicle. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured footage of three males, one of which was white, another black and the third undetermined, going through vehicles parked in the driveway and then heading towards the neighbor’s vehicle that the guns had been stolen from. Police obtained a copy of the video for evidence.

Report CL19-1065: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked on Rymark Court and removed a backpack, work uniforms and a fanny pack containing 100 keys. A wallet and credit cards were also stolen. While searching the area the officer found the wallet and credit cards and returned them to the victim. Credit cards and identification cards belonging to another resident were also found and returned to the owner. A checkbook from a resident living in the 5500 block of Westbrook Road was also found in the street along with a checkbook belonging to a resident of Rundell Drive. The victim on Rundell discovered the checkbook had been removed from his wife’s unlocked vehicle and had checks missing.

Report CL19-1066: A black Ford key fob was found in the 4200 block of Honeybrook Avenue and Samsung fast charger was found lying in the grass on Ranch Hill Drive. Police attempted to locate the owners of the property without success.

Report CL19-1067:

Report CL19-1069: A criminal trespass warning was issued to a female subject in the 500 block of Valley Oak Ct.

Report CL19-1071: Police responded to Melody Road on a medic assist where a male claimed to have accidentally hitting a female with an object he threw in her general direction. Englewood Medics had already arrived on the scene and treating a female subject who was visibly upset and crying. Kevin P. Barmann, 39, of Clayton 45415, was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The female was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

City of Union

Report 19-055730: Brady M. Jenkins, 18, of Clayton 45415, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released.

