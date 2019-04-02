Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, March 18

City of Englewood

Report 19-023070: A female subject reported that her purse had been stolen ten days earlier when she was walking home. The victim, a flight attendant, said she was walking from Kroger to her apartment when an unknown black male approached her in the area of Donato’s Pizza, grabbed her purse and fled. She stated she immediately cancelled all of her credit cards and had reported the incident to the Vineyards apartment complex to have her locks changed. When asked why she waited so long to file a report, the victim said she lives in New York City but is based in Dayton for her job as a flight attendant. She said she left Englewood shortly after the crime occurred and traveled back to New York.

Report 19-023135: Arionna D. Moore, 21, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Tuesday, March 19

City of Englewood

Report 19-023153: Officers responded to Walmart on the report of shoplifting in progress. Officers were advised that the female suspect was still inside the store and that there was a vehicle in the lot occupied by two males who were possibly involved. Officers located the vehicle and discovered one male was a wanted subject. Shawn Haskins, 58, of Dayton 45406, was arrested on a warrant through Moraine Police, case 15CRB00023, for failure to comply on a theft charge. Haskins was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The other male was found to be in possession of marijuana. Jerome L. Barrett, 47, of Dayton 45406, was charged with possession of drugs and released with a court summons. Amanda S. Stevens, 27, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft and possessing drug abuse instruments and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 19-023055: Donald E. Hancock, 60, of Union, was charged with dog running at large. He was issued a court summons.

Report 19-023129: An unknown subject slashed the rear driver’s side tire and punched a hole in the gas filler neck tube on a vehicle parked in the 100 block Concord Farm Rd. The incident took place three days earlier.

Wednesday, March 20

City of Clayton

CL19-0396: Police responded to the 6500 block of Riverbend Dr. on the report of a stolen vehicle, an F-150 pickup truck. The truck had been involved in a traffic accident near the intersection of Stop Eight Road and N. Dixie Drive that was being handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The truck fled from Butler Twp. Police driving south on Dixie crossing into the northbound lanes of travel. The pursuit was terminated. Once the truck turned east onto Stop Eight Road it crashed into a utility pole. The victims were not aware the truck had been stolen until they received a phone call from the deputy sheriff. The subject driving the truck fled the accident scene on foot before being apprehended by a Vandalia officer. The driver allegedly became disorderly at the Walmart on Miller Lane just prior to the traffic accident. When apprehended he complained of having chest pains and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Michael L. Dempsey, 25, of Dayton 45414, was charged by Butler Twp. Police with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and disorderly conduct and issued a court summons (Butler Twp. report 19-018021). Another vehicle at the victim’s residence was found with the passenger side door open with the contents of the glove box and center console strewn about inside. A leather glove was found in the front yard that did not belong to either of the victims. DNA evidence was collected from the second vehicle by a Clayton officer.

Thursday, March 21

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0407: Theft was reported at Shell True North on Salem Avenue. An unknown white female with a purple pony tail entered the store and stole approximately $20 worth of merchandise before leaving in a red or maroon 2007 GMC being driven by an older white male approximately 60 years of age.

City of Englewood

Report 19-023746: Robin C. Hunter, 60, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence, marked lanes of travel and failure to signal. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

City of Union

Report 19-023641: Police responded to P&G on a fight in progress. Marquis Anthony T. Tillis, 22, of Trotwood and Robin A. Vaughn, 27, of Dayton 45416, were each charged with disorderly conduct / fighting. Both were issued a court summons and released. A security officer for P&G requested that police trespass Vaughn from the property.

Friday, March 22

City of Englewood

Report 19-023985: Police responded to Meijer on the report of two subjects switching prices on items. Two male subjects placed several clearance items in a cart then selected several other items throughout the store in the same cart and went into an aisle in the Sporting Goods area. One male stood at the end of the aisle while the other male switched tags from clearance items to higher priced merchandise. They went to the self-scan checkout where one male used the checkout while the other male waited at the front of the store. They then exited the store without paying the correct price. Darren M. Worley, 28, of Camden, was charged with theft by deception and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The other subject was released.

Saturday, March 23

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0419: Police responded to the intersection of Westbrook Road and Salem Avenue on the report of an unresponsive subject behind the wheel of a running vehicle with its lights on. Police found a male subject behind the wheel passed out but breathing with the vehicle stopped in the oncoming lane of travel with its driver’s side tire against the curb. The vehicle was in drive and an officer opened the passenger door and instructed the driver to put the vehicle in park. The driver appeared confused and took an extended period of time to place the vehicle in park. When he rolled down his vehicle the other officer immediately detected an odor of alcohol. When the driver grabbed the gearshift lever the officer turned the vehicle off and removed the keys. The driver was asked where he thought he was and he stated he was on Route 35. After failing a field sobriety test Corey S. Nooks, 28, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to maintain marked lanes of travel. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 19-024318: Penny N. Fachtmann, 32, of Eaton, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

