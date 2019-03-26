Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, March 7

Clay Township

Report 19-373-03: Fraud was reported by a resident of Phillipsburg who discovered that six checks from her account had been duplicated. Each check was written in the amount of $900 against her account and made out to a subject named Marco Hernandez. Only two of the checks cleared her bank before she discovered the fraud and notified her bank to close the account. She was immediately refunded the lost amount, all applicable overdraft fees and check replacement costs.

Saturday, March 9

City of Union

Report 19-020238: An officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Main Street and discovered the driver was a wanted subject. Issac T. Oneal, 32, of Eaton, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Ohio State Patrol and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, March 11

City of Englewood

Report 19-021006: Dionna K. Hancock, 19, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 19-020992: Amy M. Smith, 38, of Union, was charged with having as dog running at large. She was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, March 12

City of Englewood

Report 19-021072: Jennifer N. Smith, 43, of Clayton 45415, was charged with speeding and driving while under the influence. She was issued a court summons and released to her husband.

Report 19-021131: John T. Bright, 36, of Dayton 45403, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 19-021238: Joshua Riley, 18, of Dayton 45405, was charged with threats of domestic violence. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, March 13

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0356: An unknown subject shattered the driver’s side window on an employee’s vehicle parked in the lot at Everybody Fitness and removed a gym bag. Inside the gym bag was a wallet containing $200 cash, a driver’s license and bank cards.

Report CL19-0357: A second vehicle in the parking lot of Everybody Fitness had its driver’s window shattered. The suspect opened the glove box and center console and the contents scattered about. A wallet in the center console was left undisturbed. A set of fresh fingerprints were lifted from the frame of the window near the B pillar and sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab.

Report CL19-0359: While parked near the intersection of Westbrook Road and Salem Pike two officers observed a westbound vehicle with expired plates. The driver was also listed as being under suspension with an active warrant for his arrest. After making a traffic stop on Westbrook Road west of Salem Avenue the driver opened his door and started to exit the vehicle. Officers ordered him to get back inside his vehicle. He shouted, “No!” He then fled on foot into an adjacent apartment complex with a large handgun in his right hand. An officer drew his weapon and ordered the driver to stop and drop his weapon. He refused to comply and continued to run. After the driver ran around the apartment complex and then back toward Westbrook Road he ran into a yard across the street where the officers lost sight of him. A third officer arrived and the suspect walked out and said he wanted to turn himself in. At that time he no longer had possession of the handgun. Inside the vehicle police found an open gun box containing an AK-47 style rifle with its magazine detached and three boxes of ammunition. Inside a second box officers located a second AK-47 with the magazine detached. A receipt was found inside one of the gun boxes with the driver’s name on it. Cameron J. Pittman, 20, of Trotwood, was arrested on the active warrant and was also charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, no operator’s license (five prior convictions within three years), and non-compliance suspension and expired plates. The license plates were confiscated and forwarded to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. An additional charge of obstructing official business is pending. Pittman was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 19-021545: Police responded to Speedway on the report of a theft in progress. Dispatch advised the suspects were fleeing the business in a red Ford Focus. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. A store employee stated that two black males entered the Beer Cave and selected two cases of Budweiser and two cases of Miller Lite. The pair lingered at the back of the store until the employee had a customer at the register. They left the store and got into an older, beat up looking red Ford Focus occupied by three white males and fled the scene.

Report 19-021549: Daniel E. Secrest, 49, of Celina, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, March 14

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0360: Police responded to Casey’s General Store on a possible breaking and entering. An employee making doughnuts in the kitchen heard glass break in the front of the store and then heard voices. She ran out the emergency door on the back of the store to a neighboring residence. While running she fell and hit her head on the pavement. She hid behind a tree and called 911. Upon arrival an Englewood officer was found parked in front of the business. He stated he arrived a short time before the 911 call was placed and said he observed a dark green Dodge Dakota sitting in front of the store that started driving through the lot at a normal speed. He said he believed it was a newspaper delivery person and didn’t give it much thought. Clayton officers found a broken window on the left hand side of the front door. A Clayton officer entered the building while the Englewood officer remained outside. A second Clayton officer located the employee walking back to the store. She was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment. Inside the store items that had been on a counter were lying on the floor and several packs of Marlboro cigarettes were found on the floor behind the counter. When the store manager arrived surveillance footage revealed that a Ford F-150 pickup truck, possibly maroon in color with a silver or tan stripe on the bottom of the truck, entered the parking lot from Union Road. The truck pulled up to the front doors and stopped. A male got out of the driver’s side and walked to the back of the truck while the passenger walked around the truck and got into the driver’s seat. The original driver walked to the front door with a small sledge hammer and struck the glass once. He used his shoulder to break the glass inward. He entered the store, jumped onto the counter and headed straight for the Marlboro cigarettes and grabbed a few packs. He then walked up to the scratch-off lottery ticket containers. He bear hugged the containers and dislodged three containers. He then walked back through the broken window and threw the containers in the bed of the truck and got into the passenger seat. The truck drove around the gas pumps and exited onto Union Road and headed south. The suspect that entered the store was a white male wearing a maroon or red shirt with a camo shirt underneath, blue jeans, a camo ball cap with an emblem with a black shirt over his face and was wearing gloves. He stood between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6-feet tall and weighed between 260 and 300 pounds. The other male was slightly shorter but approximately the same weight.

Friday, March 15

City of Englewood

Report 19-022048: Dustin C. Cayton, 31, of Brookville and Stephanie E. Cline, 31, also of Brookville, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Cayton and Cline were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, March 16

City of Englewood

Report 19-022313: Englewood Dispatch was contacted by an unknown caller that reported a possible intoxicated driver in the Arby’s parking lot. The caller stated the driver had run over curbs and had struck something with the passenger side mirror. The vehicle left the lot and turned west on Winnimac. An officer in the area spotted the vehicle driving very slowly on Winnimac and swerve completely into the oncoming lane. There was noticeable damage to the passenger side mirror and the right front tire was completely flat. Ashlee A. Heckman, 37, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and driving upon the right side of the roadway. He was issued a court summons and released to his girlfriend.

Report 19-022325: Cheryl A. Mace, 46, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, March 17

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0377: An unknown subject covered a vehicle parked in the 8400 block of Elmway Drive with cheese slices and struck the front door of the residence with two eggs.

City of Englewood

Report 19-022619: Police responded to Bob Evans on South Main Street on the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival a female stated that her ex-boyfriend entered the restaurant and threw a comforter and some clothes at her. He then picked up a plastic bottle of ketchup off the counter and threw it at her striking her in the face. As the officer was retrieving a witness statement form the victim came out to the cruiser and stated the entire incident had been posted on Facebook live. The officer recorded the incident using his body camera to preserve the video. Mesah E. Mayfield, 21, of Clayton 45415, was charged with assault. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court to be served or a warrant issued.

City of Union

Report 19-022627: Donna M. Pollard, 56, of Union and Robert G. Deeter, 59, of Union, were each charged with domestic violence. Pollard was issued a court summons. Deeter was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, March 18

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0383: Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of Noranda Dr. According to the victim, on or about Thursday, March 14 an unknown subject entered his unlocked vehicle and removed his wallet. His debit/credit card was used to make an online purchase at a Foot Locker store in Wisconsin. He stated he had already been reimbursed for the lost funds and did not plan to contact police, however his neighbors told him he should for reporting purposes. An extra watch was placed on the residence.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-3.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind