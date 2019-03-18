Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Clay Township

Report 19-346-02: A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado reported stolen out of Parker City, Ind., was recovered in the 6500 block of W. National Rd. The truck was towed away and impounded by Englewood Towing.

Saturday, March 2

City of Englewood

Report 19-018788: A 2018 Chevy 3500 truck was reported stolen from J.L. Kuck Contractors on Harrisburg Dr. An unknown subject gained access to the truck and started it without keys. The truck was driven through a locked gate forcing it open in the opposite direction. The truck has a white cab with the business name JL Kuck Contractors on the doors. There is a shiny silver toolbox attached to the side of the flatbed.

Monday, March 4

City of Englewood

Report 19-018849: Police responded to the Hampton Inn on the report of a subject who failed to pay for rental of the conference room. The case is under investigation.

Tuesday, March 5

City of Englewood

Report 19-018979: Police responded to the 1100 block of Sunset Dr. on the report of a subject that had overdosed. Medics arrived and administered three doses of Narcan. Hubert G. Clack, 55, of Kettering, was charged with disorderly conduct by voluntary intoxication, issued a court summons and transported to Miami Valley Hospital North for treatment.

Wednesday, March 6

City of Englewood

Report 19-019505: Ronald W. Reed, 34, of Englewood, was charged with driving under OVI suspension and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, March 7

City of Englewood

Report 19-019723: Melinda L. Pennington, 38, of St. Lynn, Ind., was charged with theft at Meijer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, March 8

City of Clayton

Report CL19-0331: Three officers responded to the 4900 block of Pacemont Ave. on the report of a possible wanted subject in the area with multiple warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant out of Butler County. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided by dispatch. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description parked in a driveway with the wanted subject standing at the rear of the vehicle. When the suspect observed police approaching he turned away and began quickly walking towards the house. An officer exited his vehicle and identified himself and told the suspect to stop. He complied and was ordered to the ground. Joshua D. Reany, 38, of Loveland, was arrested on the active warrants and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 19-020018: Amber D. ALLEN, 41, OF Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 19-020036: Melissa J. Mauder, 45, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, March 10

City of Englewood

Report 19-020512: Jason A. Dryer, Jr., 21, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 19-020721: Kaitlyn G. Albertson, 25, of Union, was charged with domestic violence. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

